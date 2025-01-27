Forward:

As I wrote earlier today:

Trump is not only George Washington 2.0 - but Rocky 2.0 as well - as Sly Stallone reminded us.

And these United States is engaged in what amounts to The American Revolution 2.0.

Amazing that this much maligned man - victim of years of abuse and survivor of two assassination attempts - and an elderly Grandfather - carries such a mantle.

Yes indeed, may our creator bless the peacemakers.

TRUMP 2.0 VERSUS TRUMP 1.0 - & AMERICAN REVOLUTION 2.0

Those in the West - or East - or anywhere - either uninformed about - or unable to comprehend - the ancient Art of War from Sun Tzu’s point-of-view will lose out - and lose out big in the Trump 2.0 era.

With every passing hour this becomes more and more clear.

In the following video a few of our most trusted warriors discuss the way in which Trump lays down the law to those he deems “really bad people”.

Regardless of what we might personally think of Trump - or how genuinely we might want to disagree with him - one thing becomes crystal clear.

Trump is not playing at politics - and gone is the former Trump - replaced by a seriously adept five-dimensional chess player - who would also be effective at a five-dimensional game of GO.

Underestimating Trump 2.0 - and the American Revolution 2.0 - will be a serious and intolerable error in judgement.

Time - America and Americans - to polish up those words used to speak truth to power - and to use the swift swords of reason and justice - to prevail where others have failed.

To those who believe we can fight a war against the pirate-infested - and shark-infested - waters of the globalist deep state with a bunch of good guys and gals on our side - are smoking Hopium of the worst order.

SMOKE ‘EM - IF YA’ALL GOT ‘EM

AMERICA 2.0 IS PLAYING FOR KEEPS

Share

Leave a comment