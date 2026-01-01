2025-2026 EVOLUTION TOWARD ESTABLISHMENT OF PEACE ECONOMIES VERSUS WAR ECONOMIES



To even believe the conversation we have now would have been possible ten years ago is preposterous.



The very idea a sovereign nation could exist without regular war and the ongoing boom and bust cycles of inflationary war economies, followed by deflationary peacetime - has been largely unknown.



For about 12,000 years the very basis of a sovereign nation was based upon these violent swings between peace and war, boom and bust.



For 12,000 years the power of a sovereign nation state was derived from the very ability to wage both war and hegemonic control and efficiency directives.



A world become so adapted to war, war economies and the hegemonic authoritarianism of an elite 1% over the submissive 99%, that any other model for sovereign nations grew untenable.



Beginning with the rise of a truly populist candidate in the USA, Trump elected in 2016, the accepted status quo about what constitutes a sovereign nation state was threatened.



The very idea that a nation state would no longer be defined by war, by war economies, and by the hegemonic authoritarianism of the elite, caused widespread panic.

THE NEW RISE IN AMERICAN POWER AND INTELLECTUAL APOPLEXY



The very notion seems to have caused a sharp increase in a type of intellectual apoplexy amidst the staid richly endowed hierarchies of the war enriched 1%.



Although this conversation could not be even contemplated a decade ago this is all the more reason why it is extraordinary that it takes place today.



This being New Years Day 2026, it is important to take stock, and recognize the world has changed, as the very essence of these radical ideas, has become acceptable to discuss.



So we enter this new year on the cusp, as the Americans contemplate successfully establishing peace between Russia and the Ukraine, thus completely changing the geopolitical equation between America, Russia and European Union.



Because the Ukraine war is a result of the business-as-usual hegemony and warmongering of the EU block represented by the globalists, the situation is really more of a three way conflict between America, the globalist backed EU block (which includes China), and Russia.



With Ukraine being a proxy war - caught in the spider’s web of the ongoing struggle for globalist hegemony - the corrupt regime in the Ukraine is simply a pawn in the game.

What is happening in Iran is just another indication of how sick the 99% of regular people are of being ruled over by a 1% oligarchy.

SHARP PENDULUM SWINGS AS HARMONY IS RESTORED



The scenario unfolds with painful slowness, and with widespread cultural upheaval, as the world attempts to regain balance from globalization, to attain a predominance of sovereign nation states involved in peaceful trade over war.



It is really difficult to overstate the critical nature of this past year of 2025 has been, as the entire planet attempts to find a new center of balance and harmony.



The very idea that peaceful sovereign nations, engaged in trade, could exist at all - is a revolutionary concept.



The idea that such nations could establish peace thru strength, and establish trade rather than war, absolutely revolutionary, and deemed to be impossible.

THIS AMERICA, VASTLY DIFFERENT THAN EARLIER AMERICAS



To me the concept that it would be the once upstart America, the constitutional republic which grew from thirteen little colonial backwaters 250 years ago, is not at all surprising.



Over these past six years I have watched almost every spokesperson give up on America, denigrating her capabilities at every turn, and rendering her to the dust bin of history.



This America, however, which still emerges from long years of being weakened from within by the same globalist hegemony is not the same nation - but strengthened by the experience.



It seems that America needed to directly experience this kind of assault from tyranny to truly comprehend what is at stake.



Now that America has been proven to be as susceptible to tyranny as any other people or nations she learns a crucial lesson, that what the American founders devised was the shining beacon of hope, a government which may stand tall against tyranny.



The American system now begins to find her true inner stoic strength which enables her to stand firm and tall a real functional government of the people, by the people and for the people.



Because as the founders recognized this is hardly an American exclusive but has been attempted and held dear by human hearts across the planet for millennia.



It so happens that all the America doubters will be proven wrong as America continues to have faith in the form of governance - that under these conditions the rule of law and faith in more democratic or republican institutions is being restored.



As the world sees America finding her way, even as nations of the globalist EU order experience increasing unrest and chaos - this rebellious government engineered by the founders regains her sea legs and stands tall and resolute.



This America is a vastly different America than went before - an America sure of herself and ready to assume power as a government which may stand everywhere against tyranny.



AMERICA - 2026 - HER RESOLUTE NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY REGAINED



Two hundred and fifty years after her birth perhaps - but rising now in her full maturity as a force to be reckoned with.

