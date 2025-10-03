AMERICA AT WAR FOR HER LIFE AGAINST TYRANNY

It is sobering to understand we have been here before - about two hundred and fifty years ago - a young nation state - and one whose very existence threatens this world of corruption and tyranny.

This is not an editorial ruse or a convenient hook for this essay but a fact which stands against all others on this Friday morning the Third of October, Two Thousand and Twenty Five.

America has been ideologically captured to a degree which had better be sobering to those of us who still hope to have a Constitutional Republic to stand with us against the criminal tyranny which now attacks us all.

Those Americans who are ideologically captured and who stand against us as patriots will be just as dead and gone as the rest of us - for modern tyranny simply seeks to wipe out independent nation states and individuals.

Modern tyranny demands a New World Government which serves only a few tyrants at the top - modern potentates who demand complete obedience and subservience.

These globalist elitists have already made themselves clear and they do not want to share this earth with any independent minded human beings.

In the 18th century the word “Tea Party” in politics meant the work of American patriots such as Sam Adams and his band of brave revolutionaries who stood against British Tyranny.

Today the political term “Tea Party” refers to us as patriots who wish to take America back from Eurocentric hegemony and vast webs of colonialist corruption which now entrap and enslave us.

TECHNO FEUDALIST TOTALITARIANISM (TFT)

Although there are many words for this force - globalists, corporatocracy, socialism, communism, fascism - and tyranny - the number of words dilute the thrust of the threat.

There was no middle ground against liberty and freedom and personal agency two hundred and fifty years ago - and there isn’t now - just a vast, infinite future of being enslaved by Techno Feudalist Totalitarianism.

There is literally nothing which stands between us and a Techno Feudalist Totalitarianism - but MAGA - this great planetary band of patriots who will not take a knee for tyranny of any kind.

Much like the 19th century American Tea Party - today’s Tea Party is composed of those who understand that there is no middle ground against tyranny - only a vast future of slavery.

Today, as then, MAGA knows that there are not two choices here but only one - that casting our allegiance to tyranny is equal to casting our allegiance to death - and that death itself is preferable to tyranny.

GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH IS QUITE REAL

As loss of our freedoms and personal agency to tyranny is precisely equal to death - so there is, in actuality, nothing to lose by fighting tyranny.

We may lose our lives in either fighting tyranny - or in accepting it - an equally less than zero equation.

Now it has come to this - as it seems to, all too often, in this world where we are perpetually fighting a spiritual war as a simultaneous political war.

The “Peace Thru Strength President” may - like all of us - have his hand forced into escalating the current conflict beyond acceptable bounds.

Trump will be forced under current circumstances to actually begin fighting this war on every front - no longer will it be enough to send the National Guard to help rescue our ruined cities.

The hands of the Trump administration are now bring forced to step in and remove the widespread propaganda from both social media and from the airwaves of mass media.

To a degree unappreciated by many, both the technological sector and the mass media sectors are completely ideologically captured and fight tooth and nail to own public opinion for the tyrants - as the Pravda-like Propaganda Machine.

In his “Peace Thru Strength” President Trump is working diligently to avoid a full on war - yet the forces of tyranny are insisting upon a war - and refuse to back down.

TYRANTS, NOT THE PEOPLE, BENEFIT FROM WAR

The TFT contingent has been attempting to set off Civil War in America for many decades with a sharp focus on doing just that revealed in the release of the war mongering film Civil War in 2024.

We must do everything possible to prevent this war - while making every possible effort to remove forces which promote TFT ideological capture and further undermine America.

It is helpful to remember that many Americans still don’t understand that illegal immigration was a forced militaristic policy of former administrations loyal to the TFT - a tactic to further divide and destroy America from within.

And furthermore a tactic used by the globalist elites to do the same to every other intact nation state on the planet - with all of Europe as a real life text book case.

Those who have been reading here for years will understand perfectly - those who haven’t may have a fair amount of catching up to do - as none of this is even mentioned by the main stream.

I look forward to comments from new readers and will work diligently to help provide information already covered here - so they may better understand.

Essays are episodic and are easily taken out of context - but my entire Substack stands here as a resource for those interested - maybe someday - as time allows - to be turned into a book for convenient cross referencing.

I have worked hard to help educate in order to prevent war but the situation grows dire and efforts of people like myself never ever seem to be enough to prevent tyranny.

As a writer and patriot I have had a front row seat and several graduate degree educations in the comprehension of what my founding father ancestors fought against less than three hundred years ago.

How often I have wished they were here with me today to help guide my steps as I blunder my way thru similar territory today.

In my very veins I can feel the blood rushing which guided the lives of these brave patriot anti-fascist - anti-tyranny - anti-colonialist - and, yes, anti-slavery advocates - thru the darkest times.

Although I wish for their flesh and blood presence - they are here in spirit - having left precise instructions and beautifully written documents - on fire with great ideas to light my way.

These ideas never left us - but we did allow our educations - our very civilization - our very souls - to leave these ideas.

What our founding ancestors knew - and we forgot - is that tyranny never ever rests and that the fight against it never ceases.

The very idea that we can rest upon our laurels and cease defending the very life blood of our children against tyranny is an effete and dangerous and deadly conceit.

The fight against tyranny and the fight for constitutional democratic republics is never won.

It is a spiritual war in which the less than admirable qualities of humankind gain precedence and seek legitimacy over the more powerful and magnificent qualities.

And it is in the simple sounding - but terribly complex and sophisticated words - Abraham Lincoln lay down as a gauntlet as he honored the Civil War dead:

“This nation of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from this earth.”

And in the words of Thomas Paine:

“To argue with a man who has renounced the use and authority of reason, and whose philosophy consists in holding humanity in contempt, is like administering medicine to the dead, or endeavoring to convert an atheist by scripture.”



― Thomas Paine, The American Crisis

And - last - but far from least - a collection of words from my distant first cousin - President George Washington - collated by artificial intelligence:

“George Washington’s quotes emphasize virtues like honesty, discipline, and the importance of a strong national character, often through maxims on liberty, foreign policy, and personal conduct. Some of his most famous sayings include, “It is better to be alone than in bad company,” “Discipline is the soul of an army,” and his warning to the nation in his Farewell Address to guard against “foreign influence”. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Here are some well-known George Washington quotes:

On Governance & Society

“Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth”. [2, 5]

“A just estimate of that love of power, and proneness to abuse it, which predominates in the human heart is sufficient to satisfy us of the truth of this position” (referring to the tendency of power to consolidate and create despotism). [4]

“The spirit of encroachment tends to consolidate the powers of all the departments in one, and thus to create whatever the form of government, a real despotism”. [4]

“Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire, called conscience”. [2]

“No People can be bound to acknowledge and adore the invisible hand, which conducts the Affairs of men more than the People of the United States,” from his First Inaugural Address. [6]

On Character & Personal Conduct

“It is better to offer no excuse than a bad one”. [1]

“Be courteous to all, but intimate with few, and let those few be well tried before you give them your confidence”. [1, 7]

“It is better to be alone than in bad company”. [2]

“To persevere in one’s duty, and be silent is the best answer to calumny”. [7]

“A good moral character is the first essential in a man”. [8]

On Military & Peace [2]

“To be prepared for war is one of the most effective means of preserving peace”.

“Discipline is the soul of an army. It makes small numbers formidable; procures success to the weak, and esteem to all”.

On Foreign Policy [2, 3]

“Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all”.

“Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of Republican Government”.

