BIG WINS ADDED TO LIST OF TRUMP 2.0 ACHIEVEMENTS

As Democrats take to the last refuge of scoundrels - the personal attack - those behind the Trump 2.0 team leap ahead.

Here are the mandates in process of being carried out:

No more war, no more enriching arms dealers and mercenaries

Encouraging peace thru strength - the military - rarely used - but super prepared to insure security.

No more Big Pharma acting as parasites on the people.

Common sense health care over medical tyranny

Support of law abiding constituents over criminals and over undesirable illegal immigrants.

Restoring economic prosperity and security and abundance - thru fair trade, industry, education and employment and investment.

Emphasis upon tariffs to restore fair trade - and upon making fair and efficient and equitable deals with both domestic and foreign investors - and with all corporations.

No more blind ripping off of the American people.

Restoring fair and sustainable governance by weeding out the overbearing and expensive bureaucracy and thru instituting zero tolerance for graft and corruption.

Reconstituting the legal system by cultivating zero tolerance for bribery, fraud, and unfairness - and by making examples out of those who have committed treason or worse.

Seeking to make the art of the deal represent a mutually beneficial goal for all participants.

We are being asked to make lightening speed changes in our thinking based on on radical changes in different viewpoints on our “Trust the Science”.

We must remember that the past many decades of awful governance - involving grifting and widespread criminal practices - have come perilously close to destroying America.

Her cities destroyed - her economic system destroyed - her industry nonexistent- her families severely impacted and many destroyed - and health care so bad or neglectful - the population weakened.

The Trump team has hit the ground running and already has shored up the major pillars of the economy with establishing investment in infrastructure and by modernizing trade agreements.

Given the circumstances it is a wonder the Trump 2.0 team has been able to keep body and soul together - let alone make concrete meaningful change across the nation and the world.

But for the average person accustomed to “Trust the Science” and to going along with government recommendations it is a tremendous challenge - and frightening.

Frightened people don’t deal well with change- become stressed easily - and frequently turn to bizarre, even violent, behavior.

We see plenty of violence breaking out across the USA and across the world.

While more stable people are able to change and grow - to adapt - under the stress of sudden change - unstable people are simply not.

And given the huge problem of broken down cities with homelessness and poverty and drug addiction and trafficking - Trump 2.0 still fights an uphill battle.

Given US influence on the world at large it is a huge significant challenge for the world as well.

Despite our worries over these issues - the Trump 2.0 team continues to offer us a masterclass in geopolitical negotiations and in watching as “The Art of the Deal” meets “The Art of War

Just the change in reversing the widespread misinformation of environmental and climate change is an unbridgeable gap for many who became accustomed to the “climate change” agenda.

But let’s take it a huge emotional leap forward - observing this advisor to the Democratic Party - below - as he intones as if he were some high priest of political power - showcasing a psychologically off base accusation against Trump.

Here we have two polar opposites of political thinking

One group addresses necessary change in a rational logical and healthy manner - which despite the radical change garners our respect.

The other group takes a hysterical, emotionally questionable, irrational and illogical desperate attack stance which makes us question their sanity.

We have the Trump 2.0 team - demonstrating rational and emotionally mature action - even with emotionally charged issues such as climate change - and such psychologically loaded issues as Jeffrey Epstein and P. Diddy.

The Trump 2.0 team strikes us as well informed and well thought out - even when we may not agree with everything they claim.

Whereas the Democrats impress us a desperate characters with a hysterical ax to grind - having nothing left to defend themselves other than the no man’s land of personal attacks.

As we know the last refuge of a coward - unable to defend themselves with reason and logic and successful negotiation - runs for cover in their last refuge of personal attack .

This is a sad chapter in American politics that we we were forced to endure regimes so weakened by character flaws and so lacking in leadership ability that they ruled by ideology.

And as the nation steadily fell apart under this so-called leadership the leaders themselves fell to the most desperate criminal actions to try to save themselves.

These criminal actions were cartel-like in character - are practically synonymous with totalitarian type regimes to the extent that they make us blush in embarrassment for our nation.

Trafficking of children and drugs for profit

Elaborate schemes of corruption and money laundering.

Political agendas - such as ActBlue - which served as covers for the above

As we ordinary American citizens contend with the pure shock of comprehending these terrible truths - we observe Trump 2.0 offering high level excellence in geopolitics.

It is not every lifetime that we live through a deeply hidden coup d’etat of our nation state - one so well disguised we didn’t even recognize it for what it has most certainly been.

EXPLAINING THE UNEXPLAINABLE - NEED FOR EDUCATION & COMMUNICATION

It is now going to be up to us - as writers, artists and educators - to begin to explain this historic era to ourselves - and to the American people.

We desperately need a new education system which caters to students in a manner totally different from current education models.

Within this framework - the old system - where experts pontificate and students are regarded as empty vessels to be filled with knowledge - no longer works.

We need a whole new approach to education where students are regarded as thinking human beings - who can work with teachers to encounter information logically and emotionally and learn through what works in reality.

Beginning in preschool children can be approached as the bright little human beings they are and enthusiastically engaged at appropriate age levels with games and strategies targeted to trigger their curiosity and enthusiasm.

Once a child is curious and enthusiastically engaged - education becomes a lifelong process.

Only a human being who is inspired to learn truly experiences education.

Didactic education where students are viewed as little empty vessels to be filled is more properly described as propaganda.

And propaganda is what ideologically motivated regimes favor as “education”.

REAL EDUCATION SPARKS REAL INNOVATION AND COMMUNICATION

In any final analysis, any kind of democracy cannot be expected to succeed without a properly educated citizenry.

This is the same problem faced by the founding fathers - and until now we have not been in a position to enable such an educated system

Today however we have the internet - and the assistance of advanced computing - to engineer an educational system which becomes the gold standard for humanity in advancing our abilities to govern ourselves.

Our communication systems - legacy media and alternative media alike are in a total mess.

What passes for true communication and information is a mess of indoctrination and of psychological manipulation.



A society’s approach to communication is quite similar to its approach to education.



Our approach to both needs to change and to change profoundly at the federal and state level.



Although states will be capable of managing education - federal guidelines and brilliant leadership will be critical in making necessary changes.



Guidelines which teach a new way of education and which resonate and ripple outwards geometrically in the news and information and communication spheres.

Eventually we could imagine working toward a system where the sharing of quality information and valuable knowledge and experience in art and music and sports could

lead to a system which spans the human experience from birth to death.



A system which prioritizes the quality and satisfaction of human experience in a truly democratic society.

LIFELONG ENGAGEMENT IN CURIOSITY BASED EDUCATION

Eventually we can develop an state of the art education system - which engages human curiosity and vast tool building skills into an advanced enterprise.



Such a system could begin with education for prospective parents on the process of human development from before birth on.

It could cover education for the prenatal and postpartum period to help transform pregnancy and child bearing into an enlightening experience for all involved.



Just the demedicalization of pregnancy and childbirth would go a long way toward steering education in the right direction.



Not that medical care would not be available for necessary cases but where normal childbearing is regarded as the natural process it is - to be supported by natural processes wherever possible.

By beginning at the beginning - we can imagine and build a great system of both education and communication based on becoming the very best humans we may conceive of.

Although we may not have been fashioned with wings by our creator there are other ways to fly.

PEACE THRU STRENGTH

As always - may our creator give shelter and safe harbor to all of the peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment