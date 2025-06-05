Note:

Please be careful when viewing the following reports - not all of us are in a place to be capable of psychologically handling such raw violence.

Give yourself a break and err on the side of what’s is best for yourself - when viewing such material.

Consciousness is contagious - an anger and hatred, particularly so.

Take information at your own chosen speed - and at your own capacity to deal with it.

foxnews.com/us/boulder-colorado-suspected-terror-attack-suspect-mohamed-sabry-soliman-faces-murder-assault-other-charges

https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/01/us/video/colorado-boulder-police-chief-details-fire-attack-digvid

A NATION UNDER SIEGE

This attack helps makes clear how under siege we are as nation.

Not only have our citizens been victimized by globalist ideology - but we have been technically infiltrated deliberately by males of military age - many with compromised psychological health - and with terribly violent criminal backgrounds.

This infiltration - deliberately carried out by previous traitorous elected officials - represents a deep and lasting betrayal.

In any sort of final analysis this infiltration by illegal immigrants - can only be viewed as a blatant attempt to destroy America and Americans.

The ideological capture and anti semitism on college campuses is an important part of this deliberate infiltration.

The one overwhelmingly large question of today for the Trump Administration is the following which ends this essay.

As an American, I and my children and grandchildren - and all Americans - are under attack.

When we as Americans are under attack - either militarily or ideologically - regardless of our color, creed or religion - all of us are under attack.

A first priority of an administration includes the duty to protect and defend the Constitution - and to protect and defend we the people.

I know you are all committed to these truths which we hold self evident - and I admire you for this.

If I were in your place - and it is just as well I am not - I would come one hundred percent clean with Americans and the world at large as to how very under attack - ideologically and militarily - we are as American citizens.

Is it possible to tell this truth, to achieve trust, to fulfill the oaths you took as our leaders, and keep the peace - all at the same time?

This appears to be the challenge - with a need to man battlements are seemingly every front currently - making things impossible.

This is where the globalists want us to be - captured both militarily and ideologically - and it seems that is where we stand.