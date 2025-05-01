As Americans JD Vance and Pete Hegseth exemplified in Europe recently - real men - and real women - and real human beings are back in fashion, once again.

Fading into obscurity are those with little man’s disease - and those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome - and Russia Derangement Syndrome.

The men and women of the Trump administration gain our respect - and do not - like the recent world leaders of the past - make us wince - as if something faintly rotten had just arrived.

The people of Planet Earth are sick to death of evil Machiavellian and satanic spirits - those attempting to pass as human and about as qualified to lead humans as Lucifer - him or herself.

The rich irony of this current geopolitical situation is not lost on Americans.

When Western Europeans must lecture Americans and America on such things as Free Speech - we revisit a situation we as a nation state have not visited since the American Revolution.

Those who have read the Declaration of Independence recently will find a virtual encyclopedia of why we as Americans kicked the Royal behinds of the British Empire back in the 18th century.

However the victory was never ever as simple as just kicking the daylights out of one the most pompous, royal, holier-than-thou national collections of idiots that ever existed.

Nope - not at all - we were fighting, in the Revolution - and are fighting today - a mindset - a failure of human beings to grasp what being here on Earth is actually about.

And what is being revealed - from the bowels of organized religion - especially the Vatican - is a horrifying glimpse of what some human beings believe is just, fair and “Christian”.

For those who know the truth about how Catholic charities took USAID funds to wage treason against the American people - by carrying out the very active mobilization of a force of dangerous military age males into the heart of American cities - this is a clear case of church and state malfeasance and impossible to justify.

There is something far more sinister at work here - and the eagerness of supposed Christian people - Christian churches and Christian nation states - to participate in what is - to anyone with any common sense whatsoever - stark and demonic evil.

And now - oh so ironically, we have an American VP reading the riot act to European nation states in regards to their frankly totalitarian agenda.

In what is most likely a rare chance to see the pompous, holier-than-thou European leaders - cultish slaves to the insane rhetoric of the World Economic Forum - put on such public display - their cases of both Trump Derangement Syndrome - and Russia Derangement Syndrome.

These leaders are frightened - we can see it in their eyes and body language - their power and wealth are being threatened by the very idea of Democracy - Freedom - and personal agency

These leaders - although blinded to their own weaknesses - are not blind to the fact that the people of this planet want nothing at all do do with them and their techno feudalist tyranny.

THE TIDES OF AMERICAN TRUTH TELLING SWEEP THE WORLD

And there is nothing whatsoever can be done to stem these tides.

As we all go forward to support Trump 2.0 and America 2.0 let us pray that our creator will continue to bless all of the peacemakers and keep them free from harm.

