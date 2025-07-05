AMERICA - THE COMEBACK STORY OF THE MILLENNIUM





It is not every day, or every year, or every lifetime - or every millennium - that such a dramatic turn around occurs.



America has been in decline since before the Civil War - seemingly attacked by forces beyond her control.



The bottom line though is that since her British colonial days - she like all the many British colonies around the world struggled against the British system.

British economics, British religion, British banking, British government, British thinking, British tyranny.

Now - after all these years - the British system has revealed itself to be the tyranny in disguise it always was.

All winding paths of totalitarian manipulation lead back to London.

BRITAIN - THE COLONIALIST EMPIRE OF DOOM

Because of the deeply tyrannical system which has ruled for so long Europe finds itself in a deep crisis of top down authoritarianism.

I include a video here for those who require more information about the way in which Europe finds itself in sharp decline currently.

Can Europe work its way out of this totalitarian episode?

It is entirely possible - as we in America have done so ourselves.

We serve now as an example of how a nation state - one taken over by this top down modern totalitarianism - can be turned around.



Until the system could be seen as the problem it could not be defeated - even with the sound defeat America handed Britain in the revolution.



Until now the British system has literally run the entire world - especially all former British colonies - dominating the financial and political systems of these nations.



Declaring freedom alone - and military dominance - does not confer freedom from systems of thinking - which tend to dominate for far longer.



These forces were seen as beyond control - as they were so deeply rooted in the psyches and social fabric of the people - difficult to even describe - let alone break free from.



And when we consider that this British system has dominated the world for at least a millennium - the difficulty in breaking free becomes more apparent.



After all this British system has simply been the way things were done - the grand paradigm which ruled over the world.



And one simply doesn’t break free of a millennium-old established system by being an insider - yet another cog in the wheel of that system.



So regardless of military victories - America remained a victimized handmaiden of the British system.



No longer - as suddenly - to the horror of those still entrenched in the grip of the system - a bunch of unruly American upstarts up and began dismantling the system brick by brick.



A renegade bunch of 21st century revolutionary’s saw the system for what it is - saw that it operates in opposition to the American foundational principles - and set about to change it.



This upset resulted in the first election of a true outsider to the American presidency - Trump 1.0 - which surprised Trump as much as it surprised everyone else.

A true outsider is one born outside of the ancient British system of stakeholder capitalist “free” enterprise.



It indicated the American people had undergone a sea change - having perceived a new revolutionary insight - which demanded vast and abiding political changes.



But the old entrenched system would not go quietly and engineered every underhanded and crooked trick in the book to try to stem the tide of this political groundswell.



For the four years between Trump 1.0 and Trump 2.0 - the nation fell into its very darkest days.



A deeply disturbed four years ruled over by a true Manchurian candidate - an impotent straw man - whose autopen went on overdrive - an autopen commanded by a dark cabal of leaders and insiders of the old British system.

A four years when the Olympics were taken over by totalitarian ideas dedicated to undermining all meritorious human values - ruled over by antihuman - female hating - athletes.



And celebrating the dregs of human depravity even the King of England proudly celebrated a portrait of himself as perhaps some blood drenched Mephistopheles.









But these criminal attempts to stem the tides of change were as impotent and futile as they were treasonous - and now being revealed as all of that and more.



GANGBUSTERS AT WARP SPEED - BREAKING THE SOUND BARRIER



Where the old system reveals itself as a broken system of broken men - the new Trump 2.0 system of American foundational principles is going gang busters strong.



The Trump 2.0 system being brought to bear today is going so fast it literally breaks the sound barrier - tearing through the dismantling of the old system - and bringing the new system into being like gangbusters.



And gangbusters it is - quite literally - as the filthy layers of graft, corruption and criminal treason are revealed to the American people - evidence of the rot and darkness which was the core principle of the old British system.





It is difficult to find any redeeming values of the old system - so permeated is it by rotten to the core consciousness - and so shot through with social injustice and inequality.

THE NEW SYSTEM STANDS ABOVE THE ROT OF THE OLD ONE



Such a great revolutionary change in core principles and in consciousness is it - that it is captivating the entire world.



So shot through with real value - and with common sense - and with principled meritorious values is it - that fellow human beings cannot help but see the benefits.



PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH SWEEPS THE WORLD



Although the entire world cannot turn over a new leaf instantaneously - this change is happening at warp speed - and has taken on the kind of ground swell - sweeping sea change characteristics - which revolutionaries can only dream about.



This is a groundswell from the hearts and minds of we the people and therefore sweeps upward - carrying the achievements of political leaders by a cresting wave - a crescendo of popular demand.



Such a revolution - which truly comes from the people themselves - cannot be stopped by any earthly force.



This time, the people’s comprehension of those unalienable rights determines political success and the leaders are swept along by the will of the people.



And such a revolution - which is also accompanied by a change in consciousness - sweeps all before it - as if suddenly the will of God had changed.



This is truly a people’s revolution - and belongs to the insight and wisdom of the people.



Once a people is swept up in the passionate intensity of such a change - one which is aligned with spiritual insight and with a grasping of the American core principles - there is simply no stopping it.



AMERICA - THE COMEBACK KID





The great swell of newly found spirit - and of wise optimism - and of strong determination - leads to a new and welcome alignment of the people.



The revolutionary spirit moves like wildfire to command the overall mission of the nation - and sets into motion a geometrically expanding - mathematically coherent - clean sweep.



Suddenly - things which were once forgotten - are remembered - and things which were relegated to the dustbins of history - are brought back with renewed fervor and optimism.



”A government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this Earth.”





I dedicate this essay to those long lost ancestors who dared to dream America into existence.



Those who engineered this America into being - despite all the odds - and despite the threat to their lives and property - for the sake of us today who are consumed by the very necessity of setting this great set of core principles free to exist.



I hear the echo of former candidate and attorney general - the great Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy - who reminded us that this America is dreamed into being - not by those who sleep - but by those clear eyed patriots who dare to dream by the light of day.



AMERICA- DREAMED INTO BEING BY CLEAR EYED PATRIOTS



AMERICA - DREAMED INTO BEING IN THE LIGHT OF DAY



AMERICA - THE GREAT IDEA WHICH SWEEPS ALL BEFORE





RICHARD HENRY LEE



Remembering that the great ancestors who gathered for the Continental Congress in 1776 - could not have been more different and more possessed of dissenting opinions.



What they gave their solemn allegiance to was a Great Idea - the idea that drew thier solemn oaths to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign or domestic.



It turned out there were these traitorous enemies everywhere - weak minded souls who would forever stand against this great idea - oath breakers - that contingent of humans who would smile while stabbing friends and family in the back.



Humans of impotent frame - too weak to trust - and to weak of character to understand an oath.



Humans who are forever relegated to that hell on earth where optimism and good cheer are perceived as threats.



Humans who will forever fight against the greatest idea which is this America.



Humans who will never come to comprehend the dangers of the ideology which undermines this greatest idea - who will prefer lies to truth - and prefer poverty of body and soul - compared to riches of bodily and spiritual prosperity.



This that oath to protect and to defend the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic is as solemnly and as fundamentally spiritual as may be imagined.





To this much broken and fractured - but ultimately victorious - America - the dream is now ours - ours to dream into being in this clear eyed light of day.



Dream now - this new America into being.



It really is all up to us.



We are the ones we have been awaiting.



”A government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this Earth.”

