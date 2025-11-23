American Crisis II

These are the times which try men’s souls, once more

KW NORTON

Nov 22, 2025

Sixty-two years ago today in America they blew the President’s head off in broad daylight and the bullet that killed John Kennedy has been ricocheting through America ever since.

It is time we come to terms with this tragedy by fully exercising the Constitution

POWER TO THE PEOPLE - IT’S NOT ABOUT ONE MAN - ITS ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION

I write this essay on the 62nd anniversary of the assassination of POTUS John Fitzgerald Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

For those of us who watched the head of our POTUS explode on live television that day - we knew deep in our souls that “they” - the disparate, poorly defined, proverbial “deep state” - had taken Kennedy down.

The trajectory of our lives was changed at that moment - for that bullet exploded more brains than that of our beloved POTUS alone.

We would spend the remainder of our lives seeking to understand how our spiritual and geopolitical beliefs are interconnected.

And it is precisely in comprehending that our geopolitical beliefs are directly and powerfully interconnected with our spiritual beliefs where the most enlightening spirit prevails.

Recognizing that the powers that be killed Kennedy for the same reasons they have sought to defeat and kill POTUS Trump today.

For Kennedy, like Trump, was a staunch defender of the constitution and thus considered a dangerous enemy to tyranny.

One key comprehension is that if we understand the American system of governance that we also understand how Christ consciousness is interconnected to it.

For the founding fathers were not trying to be poetic when they wrote about those unalienable rights conferred at conception by our creator.

They were founding the illuminating spirit of American governance upon a rock - a rock of spiritual comprehension which anchors the whole edifice upon the spiritual essence of humanity.

These unalienable rights, which, once instilled in us at the very moment of conception - can be neither taken away or granted by any earthly force or institution.

Thus, a form of governance founded upon the best devised constitutional framework possible for humankind to engineer - but a form of government which speaks to the imperfectability of humankind.

The imperfect nature of mankind - hands strengthened by the power of the Almighty - that force of nature and fundamental intelligence we call God.

A system of laws and governance which requires that we raise ourselves up to meet a higher bar of meritocracy - one which allows us to claim intelligent status over other animals.

It is toward the attainment of that higher bar of meritocracy to which I dedicate my life and the small discrete power of this essay

.

ON BRILLIANT BRITISH IMMIGRANT - THOMAS PAINE

Just as in Thomas Paine’s circumstances of 1776 - tyranny has raised its ugly head.

American herself became a victim of tyranny - tyranny which has invaded and destroyed her freedom from both inside and outside.

These as Charles Dickens said of his times - are the best of times and the worst of times .

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

― Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

And as Paine said in his famous series of letters know as The American Crisis:

“THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated”

― Thomas Paine, The Crisis

America, because of her system of laws, backed by a flexible but resilient constitution, now begins to recover and rise above her time of suffering tyranny - as the founders predicted - from both within and without.

America has proved that she is not exceptional, is not above being ripped apart by the same forces which have destroyed constitutional republics from time immemorial.

America has risen now to demonstrate that this high bar she has set - represents not a final accomplishment.

The process of seeking to become a constitutional republic represents a major challenge in the psychosocial and political and economic development of humankind.

Tyranny will always be present and mankind is not perfectible, thus the recent fall of America to the forces of tyranny means our work has become even more valuable and critical.

As Paine reminded us - the difficulties are themselves the reason why we must not cease.

Thru the strengths of the American system we have the capacity to elect fellow human beings who will represent a better class of human beings over tyrants.

In this second American crisis - we can take Paine’s words to heart - and allow them to serve as materials in the celebration of of true education necessary to operate a constitutional republic.

POWER OF THE AMERICAN SYSTEM IS A SPIRITUAL UNDERSTANDING

The American system exists to stand against tyranny - and understanding that is a primary lynchpin for understanding why the American system of government, as engineered by the founding fathers is the only form of government worth pursuing.

What the world is watching is the slow, measured return of America to her true Democratic Constitutional Republic origins.

POTUS Trump is a dedicated constitutionalist who takes the rule of law as his foundational mandate.

Trump was handed a mandate by the people to protect and defend the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic - and this he does with great skill.

Being president is mostly viewed as a popularity contest - dictated to thru public polling and opinion - but Trump sticks to his constitutional principles - and it works.

The whole world is taking notes - even authoritarians and Democratic Socialists - and all kinds of strangely afflicted leaders are seeing the wisdom of American governance playing out in real time and on live TV.

AMERICAN GOVERNANCE - SEEKING PERFECTIBILITY IN OUR IMPERFECTIONS

Like nearly all leaders, Trump has a strong personality and attracts his share of attention - but he undeniably plays a superior role as a geopolitical strategist and rugged defender of the Constitution.

The American principle most misunderstood is that the role of leaders is to defend the constitution - not as some perfect human being - but as an imperfect and determined one.

Because the thing about America is that there will always be those who would wish to defeat her ability to survive and to thrive as a nation of the free.

Freedom is hated by everyone who is obsessed by the desire for power - and, like it or not - most human beings are obsessed by the desire for power and wealth.

As fallible human beings we are imperfect - easily distracted by a desire for power and personal agency - which can lead to us seeking illegitimate power.

Those who become sidetracked by the desire for illegitimate power seek to abolish freedom while pretending they have the best interests of the people at heart.

When the bitter truth is that tyrannical leaders have only their own interests at heart and the interests of the people not at all.

The constitution is meant to allow America to stand strong - despite our human imperfections in too easily being dazzled by the perks of illegitimate power.

AMERICA’S COMMANDER IN CHIEF STANDS AGAINST TYRANNY

Our commander in chief is our chief executive - and if the proverbial buck does not stop with him - then the rest of us are in trouble.

The impossibly difficult task of our POTUS is to make certain the buck stops with him or her - stops thru the God given strength of the individual who sits at the Resolute Desk

To stand strong against tyranny thru a carefully balanced system of the three branches and thru a chief executive and fellow lawmakers and law defenders who make defending the constitution their business.

The chief executive must be tough and uncompromising in defending the constitution against all possible enemies - which POTUS Trump is doing maybe better than any historical president in a long while.

This difficult role is that an imperfect human chief executive - presumably as tempted by illicit power as anyone else - must defend against other individuals and groups who are worse than they are.

All leaders will display plenty of human imperfections - and all humans are tempted by power - thus the American system is to acknowledge these human imperfections.

The whole point of the American system is to provide strong guardrails against that temptation to take illicit power.

Leaders who truly understand how to defend the constitution are worth their weight in diamonds - and, when found, need be treasured beyond measure.

It is apparent that many are confused as to the real function of the American form of government - and understandably so - as this America has not functioned according to her foundational principles in recent memory.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, IGNORANCE IS FAILURE

America foundered - attacked and weakened by the most powerful enemy of such a form of governance - and that enemy is ignorance.

It takes a fair amount of real education to even begin to understand the American system - as such a meritorious system requires an understanding by all participants to function.

I speak as one who spent most of my life not understanding this - even with many decades of education.

In my own case I come from a long line of working-class Democrats and was taught a highly idealistic and utopian vision of geopolitics - one which is fatally flawed and which, although meant to support the American system, weakens and destroys it.

And this is from a family which descended directly from the founding fathers - as George Washington is a distant first cousin and the other presidents’ distant relations as well.

This fantasy of utopianism is found in both Democrats and Republicans - is prevalent in both the left and the right - and is diametrically opposed to democracy.

It is this utopianism which must be guarded against thru dedicated allegiance to the constitution and architecture of tripartite government.

Without a carefully taught constituency - which fosters common understanding - the nation is weakened from both within and from without.

And once the foundations of America are weakened, she falls into decay and ruin as surely as any other affected nation state - just as susceptible to both tyranny and to socioeconomic ruin as any proverbial banana republic.

FOUND THE NATION UPON A ROCK

The good news is that under Trump we are returning to the foundations which make the American system meritorious as the constitution once again becomes the standard.

We are witnessing a miracle as we see this expert in commercial real estate successfully take the back the founding principles of our failing democracy and return it to a successful republic.

Trump’s experience in commercial real estate prepared him well - as few other fields are as driven by the desire for wealth and power - and for illicit power.

It is not wealth and power we are concerned about - as all humans naturally seek wealth and power - it is illicit power we are concerned about - the power of kings and tyrants.

The American system does not seek a utopia - does not seek to make humankind into some perfected state - but seeks to enable and enforce and maintain a system of government which protects against the worst abuses.

Ironically it is the worst forms of government - socialism and communism and Naziism - which seek some idealistic state of human utopian perfection.

When the American system is properly understood we see a system which provides for the common defense and for the common good - which overcomes differences to maintain, protect and defend the constitution.

Since ignorance is the primary reason why this form of governance fails, we need a system of education which teaches a meritorious way of obtaining accurate information and which guides us toward the acquisition of knowledge and wisdom.

To protect against all enemies - foreign and domestic - we must seek to achieve a fully and powerfully educated citizenry.

For this government of the people, by the people and for the people cannot and will not stand without this.

Under the constitution, every citizen is given the full measure of freedom and personal power protected by the constitution.

And through an excellent system of education, each citizen is given the tools to become a meritorious and responsible and capable individual - empowered by freedom and personal agency.

It is the lynchpins of the constitution and the balance of tripartite government which allow a democratic constitutional republic to exist and to thrive and to stand against tyranny.

DEPARTMENT OF KNOWLEDGE

We must devise a department of knowledge - one which seeks to furnish a system of national education which allows for this meritorious form of governance to exist at all.

We stand now at the place where the whole world has been infiltrated by tyranny and we have a front row seat at the sharp decline of our entire civilization.

The many reasons for this are prohibitive in scope for one essay.

However, I see myriad fundamental reasons why Democracy has foundered - and why we have erred in the desire for utopian forms of government.

We have allowed our educational system to be infiltrated by those who would be most inspired to seek illegitimate power - and thus to seek to dissuade the American people thru propaganda.

An educational system led by tyrannical bureaucratic charlatans - snake oil salespersons who cajole and plead and terrify and lie.



The American system is all we have to prevent and to defy the ignorance which will always select these utopian forms because they are easier to understand.

The American system is far from easy to comprehend - and from such a state of ignorance - impossible to defend.

Our meritorious system must be founded in great knowledge - only as strong as each weakest link - thus none may be left foundering upon the rocks of ignorance.

It is easy to believe the empty promises of the perfectibility of humankind - that we might become so absolved of the desire for illegitimate power - that true socialism is possible.

To believe the “Robin Hood” mythology that stealing from the rich and giving to the poor is a great geopolitical strategy.



Bound fast by chains of our ignorance - believing in perfectibility - despite every time it has been tried - it leads to a far worse oppression than went before.

There is one form of government which defends against tyranny - and that is the American system - and as we stand incorruptible in this system - may we found a meritorious system of knowledge which allows each link in the chain - each citizen - to stand tall and infused with strength.

Never give up, never back down.

Mankind is not perfectible - but, within the bounds of these unalienable rights instilled in us by our creator at the very moment of conception, we can select a more perfect government.

Capable of forming a union which recognizes the sacred immutability of these rights - exemplified in a nation of the people, by the people and for the people - so help us God.

Give me few million Americans who can describe the purpose of the constitution and the role of the President as the chief executive.

And I give you a nation which will stand the test of the millennia.

THESE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - 1776 TO 2026

LIGHT BEARERS OF FREEDOM

