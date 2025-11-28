AMERICAN CRISIS II:

THESE ARE THE TIMES WHICH TRY MEN’S SOULS - SUMMER SOLDIERS AND SUNSHINE PATRIOTS SHRINK FROM THE SERVICE TO THEIR COUNTRY - ONCE AGAIN

FORWARD:

Here we are the day after Thanksgiving in the year 2025 - not feeling so differently than one British immigrant to the thirteen British colonies did back in 1776 - nearly two hundred and fifty years ago - one Thomas Paine.

“THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated. Britain, with an army to enforce her tyranny, has declared that she has a right (not only to TAX) but ‘to BIND us in ALL CASES WHATSOEVER,’ and if being bound in that manner, is not slavery, then is there not such a thing as slavery upon earth. Even the expression is impious; for so unlimited a power can belong only to God.”

THOMAS PAINE, THE AMERICAN CRISIS - 1776-1783

In that dark December of 1776 it was President George Washington who used Paine’s words to inspire the Continental Army to prepare to cross the Delaware River to surprise and to defeat the enemy forces at the Battle of Trenton on Christmas night.

Those who have studied American history know that it was Thomas Paine’s words which may have made a critical difference in inspiring the ill prepared Continental Army to defeat the British forces representing tyranny.

Paine’s words gave an edge of inner strength and a sense of purpose when all hope seemed to be gone.

It is not without note that as we prepare to celebrate the fast approaching two hundred and fiftieth anniversary of the day American forces won that earlier battle - that we once again face the brutality and soul-darkening force of tyranny.

BLACK FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 28, 2025

And here we are as Americans - standing once again at the border between tyranny and freedom - between personal sabotage and personal agency - and between a democratic constitutional republic and a failed socialist state.

Whereas normally Black Friday is a day to take advantage of the sales offered by retailers the day after thanksgiving - today the meaning of Black Friday takes on a darker and more threatening connotation.

We get a first hand experience at knowing what Paine meant when he wrote “What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness which gives everything its value. ”

For on this Black Friday we cannot help but understand how very precious are these unalienable rights which are conferred upon us by our creator - and how easily these rights are defeated by tyranny.

For it is on this Black Friday that we have lost a brave defender of this American system we hold to be so valuable against all other forms of government.

We mourn the loss of young woman who placed herself at the forefront of this ongoing quest of humankind - to live in a democratic constitutional republic which values these creator- given unalienable rights.

This young woman is in proud company as she now joins a long line of patriots who without doubt gave their most precious gift that their nation state might endure.

To help us all understand that freedom is not free - and that the defense of these unalienable rights is not to be taken for granted - but must be defended valiantly and with a strong and compassionate heart.

To write the words our founding fathers wrote took a coming to terms which we cannot at any time take lightly or take for granted - for the Declaration of Independence - and the words of Thomas Paine - took an amazing inner spiritual strength and fortitude.

We must remember, that as these men wrote, the forces aligned against them - forces which would have preferred to place the necks of these men into the business end of a hanging rope - threatened them at every turn.

On this Black Friday we may all benefit from taking a few moments to read again the words of these brave defenders of freedom, personal agency and these unalienable rights - once again.

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

Declaration of Independence, In Congress, July 4, 1776

No, freedom is not free, and often what we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly.

Today we learn anew that neither is freedom free, nor may learning to value it arrive without sacrifice.

Today on this truly Black Friday - my full faith and credit is placed in the hands of this democratic constitutional republic - one which the fire and compassion and understanding of the universal intelligence has placed into our often inadequate hands.

As always, may God take special care to bless all of the peacemakers and to help to keep them safe from harm.

Share

Leave a comment