REPUBLICANISM, VS DEMOCRACY - AND MOBOCRACY



Forward:



As Americans, we now face the opportunity to actually create and achieve what our founding revolutionary ancestors engineered as self governance.



The reality that we have within our grasp the capability to educate each of us as citizens to be capable of achieving this form of governance known as Republicanism.



I have had to teach myself the basics of this form of governance as an adult.



The subject I came to know as “Civics” in school, left me cold and unmoved, totally bored with the scaffolding with which we believe we carry out successful citizenship.



As dry and boring, and seemingly inconsequential, as the chalk dust which shrouded those classrooms.



The living, breathing, beautiful form of governance as devised by the founding ancestors was presented as a dead, moribund, and as as an exceedingly boring equation of public enterprise.

The beauty of the concept of a government of the people, by the people and for the people failed to come alive for me until I studied it from the ground up and from the perspective of thousands of American ancestors and pioneers.



It was not until I studied American history for myself that I discovered the magnificent architecture the founders had devised.



In ways it may be difficult to grasp, it is self education, by independent citizens, which underwrites the ability to achieve self governance.



Self education, within a framework of those who are equipped to guide us each through such a laudatory process, within a framework of the true democratization of education.



WHY THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION WORKED & OTHER REVOLUTIONS FAILED



Americans today might be shocked to know that a “Democracy” was not the goal of the American founding fathers.



Personally, I used the word democracy incorrectly for many years, where the word Republicanism should have been applied.





The founders were self educated and inner directed enough to understand that revolutions and democracies are bound to fail, including both the Athenian democracy & the French Revolution.



The truly extraordinary thing about the American Revolution is that it resulted in a relatively stable constitutional republic, based on a form of governance based on Republicanism.



As we now begin to recognize, although commonly known as Democracy, this is a misnomer, the correct term for American government is Republicanism.



Republicanism which has little to nothing to do with the Republican Party or the Democratic Party, per se.



The founders hated political parties and the hullabaloo of party politics - either of the Republican or Democrat variety.





Republicanism is based upon the idea that human beings are capable of self rule, where a government of the people, by the people and for the people, is achieved via what is a system of representative government.



Representatives selected and voted for by the people.

A magnificent achievement where we the people, actually own and operate a self governance enterprise, theoretically.

The inconvenient truth of the matter is that these theoretical grand plans have not worked out all that well in practice.



Democracy is something the founders rejected, believing that, other than the governments themselves being the main source of tyranny, that it is Democracy (as Mobocracy) which presents the greatest danger.



The recognition that the tyranny of the mob may be every bit as cruel and dangerous as a dictatorship.



Historically, revolutions carried out by we the people end up being governed by the chaotic mediocre hell scape of rule of mobocracy.

These bottom up revolutions to overtake tyranny invariably end up selecting for a dictatorship or for an otherwise totalitarian regime.



The American system is a philosophically, legally, and even spiritually, complex form of governing, one which offers some degree of protection against tyranny.



The founders were highly suspicious of their own supposition, that the people could achieve this form of republican self governance they had engineered.



Judging by the recent decades of increasing authoritarian politics, accompanied by the mobocracy of DEI, the founders were correct.

America has indeed been terribly affected by modern globalist tyranny - supported by an element of mobocracy known by that oxymoronic term: Democratic Socialism



It is only through the unexpected wisdom of the American electorate in voting Trump into office, twice, that this Globalist Socialist Totalitarianism, supported by Democratic Socialism, appears increasingly to become defeated.



One glance around at the remainder of the world, and we see fellow sovereign nations morphing into authoritarian versions of their former selves, especially as EU nations appear to be descending into versions of North Korea.



It remains to be seen if the American system will continue to prevail in countering this terrible fate - as we merge into the onrushing time of midterm elections.





One stunning omission in the American system is the failure to recognize that the American people, or any other populations, cannot manage the complexity of this system without gaining a formidable education to support their citizen’s responsibilities.



The very idea that a population could carry out self rule without a formidable education in the philosophical nature of such rule and in the mechanisms by which it is operated, is preposterous.





In this respect, the founders were in error - mistaken in presupposing that the people of these United States would be capable of managing such an advanced and elevated form of governance without a meritorious education system.



The founders were a curious combination of both self driven education and of the universities of the time, universities which excelled in teaching the humanistic law and science and philosophy which spun out of the European Enlightenment.



The founders may not have imagined the intellectually stultifying, Department of Education which their government would come to operate to render their citizens effectively brain dead and incapable of self rule.



A state run bureaucracy which would make a modern Maoist revolutionary (globalist Democratic Socialist) quite proud.



Not even an Education Department, but a vast propaganda agency for what would become an authoritarian state.



Unsurprisingly, this system would turn out propagandized students, those who would eventually support a globalist socialist regime which swallowed up the universities.



Today as we face midterms, and the election which will decide either for the tyranny of Democratic Socialism, or for the freedom of Republicanism, it is true Socratic education which is lacking.



The establishment of a meritorious system of Socratic education, based upon the laudatory goal of properly preparing citizens for self governance, needs to be among our top priorities.



Although disbanding the old federally mandated education system to return to local control is a first step, the individual states may not be fully capable of restoring American education to the level of a Socratic system based upon the true power of a meritocracy.





TECHNOLOGY RUN BY UTOPIAN GLOBALIST SOCIALIST TECHNO-FEUDALISTS





As the above video illustrates, our technology is owned and operated by a Silicon Valley Mafia, one which is at odds with the goals of our founding ancestors, and which counters the very concepts of governance by an educated and motivated free people.



It is of course the New York Times which is among those who spread fear and loathing of AI, because the true Socratic education of the American citizen is the last thing this propaganda machine of the authoritarian state desires.



The very same authoritarian deep state which the Trump 2.0 team desires to obliterate.



The authoritarian deep state, and the techno-feudalists who help perpetuate it, have come to fear their own creation, and for good reasons, as it turns out.



AI & THE DEMOCRATIZATION OF EDUCATION



We have already established that we must have a Socratic educational system to achieve such a goal, and to establish a modern educational meritocracy we need the ability to use advanced AI technology.



For it is AI technology which offers the most opportunities for accomplishing the democratization of education.



The democratization of education, that process which will assist each and every American citizen in becoming capable of learning to enact self determination and self governance thru education.



It is the tool which allows us to overcome the obstacles which prevent true Socratic education from reaching each and every American citizen.



Education, supported within a framework of human guides and instructors, and using AI modules to help support individual learning styles and to allow for maximum personal development, is a winning strategy.





To achieve this we are going to need to free AI from the clutches of the techno-feudalists, who possess a decidedly authoritarian mind set which runs in complete opposition to self governance thru Republicanism.



AI is too important of a technology to leave it up to development by authoritarian techno-feudalists.





And each and every American citizen is far too important, as an agent of personal freedom, personal responsibility, and personal agency, to fail to educate with as much fire power and imagination as we put into our common defense.



For it is the worthy education of each and every citizen which is the true source and power of self governance thru Republicanism.





SOCRATIC DEMOCRATIZED EDUCATION FOR EACH AMERICAN CITIZEN

Conclusions:

The American Founding Fathers Created the World’s First Reality-Based, Humanistic Form of Governance.

The American founding fathers were quite against government by Democracy, fearing the rising up of a tyrannical form of public opinion which might lead to chaos, anarchy, and even to a dictatorship.

This view is borne out by the hysterical version of governance supported by the tyranny of the WOKE, one marked by the rapid rise of globalist tyranny, by techno-feudalism, and by chaos and anarchy.

Share

Leave a comment