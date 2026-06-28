American Jeffersonian Governance - Path With A Heart

The Interminable, Relentless Search for Human Rights & Freedom

Across all mankind’s history, across all nations, and in every heart, beats a melody which sings freedom, a freedom which has proved as elusive as the search for a fountain of youth.

So endemic are the enslavement of human populations and human ideas and creativity, that the hope of freedom remains simply a melodic dream, like most dreams, unattainable.

Repeatedly, revolution against authoritarianism comes and goes, put down with military precision and crackdown, in a bloody, brutal and violent history.

A quick overview of human history, reads as a diagnosis of a socially defective species.

As we have discussed at length in these volumes, there are built in, one beneficial, evolutionary mechanisms why this had been the case - not our fault .

Evolution is a process and in this process we have struggled to emerge from the confines of these evolutionary predestined tendencies to sabotage our freedom for perceived safety.

Today we have the proof these attempts have failed, and failed miserably, as our lives have been lived out under what we would consider to be brutal and dystopian governance.

The better our technology has become, the better it is used to keep us all under a brutal regime of oppression, tyranny and corruption.

Apartheid - humankind’s unique ability to perceive others as different, and therefore not as deserving of equal treatment or protection under the law, seems to have been baked in as a trait.

“The West”: advertised as being obsessed with freedom, is at least as brutal, corrupt, and riddled with apartheid as any other segment of the globe.

Personally I have always found the concept of “The West” to be a strange concept on a round planet: West of what exactly, and from which direction?

Our evolutionarily derived idiosyncrasies are not necessarily destiny, for evolution can be a slow, exploratory process of trying different forms and functions before settling on a set of more advanced ones.

Although to us a humans this 12,000 years of civilizational “progress” seems interminable, to the universe as a whole that is a fraction of a fraction of a second.

Time, and time for exploration and experimentation, is something the universe has unlimited resources to draw from - being as far as we know infinite in both time and space.

Currently we humans are at an extraordinary evolutionary crossroads, possessing , for perhaps the first time, a real choice to overcome apartheid and authoritarianism, and from the ignorance and self sabotage these deliver.

Nothing in evolution happens without plenty of precedence revealing the direction in which it is headed - and often several false starts may be observed in hindsight.

Thomas Jefferson, born a brilliant polymath before the times would be ready for his brilliance, lived in a time when slavery and apartheid were baked into the institutionalized fabric.

Woven so tightly and inextricably into the socioeconomic systems that extricating oneself or a whole people could scarcely even be imagined.

For humanity, if something cannot be imagined it cannot come to be, for the power of our mental models are such that they predetermine our future.

We are what we imagine, think and do - the current science in neuroplasticity affirming this inescapable fact.

Jefferson had the brilliant ideas, but not the mental models, capable of delivering the goods on his elevated evolutionary trajectory.

Delivering on these goods meant then, as it still means today, a whole new system of education and communication, based on improved mental models.

Mental models which serve as gates, gateways to direct human conscience awareness and action towards human dignity and freedom and away from apartheid and depressed apathy.

Because Evolution has Diverged, Humanity has Forked

Jefferson had no resources or gateways toward achieving these ends, but we do, and we possess them in plenty.

Although we have lived under authoritarian regimes, suffering more digitalized oppression and repression than ever before, something else is happening which counteracts this.

We see evidence of it everywhere: even if at times it appears rather schizoid in nature - as among the most indoctrinated among us we see oppositional forces at work, the individual torn between the familiar indoctrination and the unfamiliar ideas which support freedom.

This is completely normal and natural; the critical recognition being that novel forms of education and communication serve as anti-tyranny engines.

That idea is everywhere today: across the usually severely indoctrinated and intellectually impoverished swampland of social media, the struggle between the two is quite obvious.

Today certain social media platforms remain in the intellectual and spiritual dark ages - still caught in that old recursive loop of manipulation, dark triad-style psychopathy and authoritarian control, apartheid capitalism.

While, significantly, others are becoming devoted to mental models and ideas antithetical to mainstream manipulation and apartheid.

Trusting the process is essential, as never was it more clear the evolutionary forces at work in the trajectory of human history, never have the lines been more clearly drawn.

Humanity has forked: an expression used by a popular figure in technological circles - presents the concept dramatically, echoing my own observations that humanity is diverging,

Diverging away from the psychopathy and autocracy of old, while simultaneously converging upon a diametrically oppositional approach which maximizes freedom and personal autonomy.

Also natural is the popular misconception that technology is driving us off a cliff toward a totalitarian technocratic dictatorship.

This divergence is wrenching humanity apart: driving one portion toward the perceived safety of authoritarian rule and another toward the actual safety achievable through egalitarian Jeffersonianism.

As the divergence expands, the forces driving the evolutionary convergence in an egalitarian direction become stronger.

Simultaneously, the forces which drive toward an egalitarian society, selecting for Socratic style education and communication, are pitted against each other, vying for supremacy .

Even in the heart of the totalitarian technocratic beast I see the rise of Socratic style communication and education competing with the gravitational pull back toward authoritarianism.

Difficult as this is to bear: I count myself fortunate to have experienced this, to the point of having had my own ideas and written scholarship rigorously attacked on authoritarian grounds, only to within hours see the beast track back to supporting the very same ideas.

Yes, humanity is forking, and perhaps for the first time in human civilization, humanity is forking to diverge away from the autocratic, to converge toward egalitarian enlightenment.

In devising the adequate terminology to define such a monumental transformation, although AI have been careful to call this new paradigm Renaissance Two, I am tempted now to call this either (1) Jeffersonian Renaissance, or (2) American Renaissance.

The first renaissance a Florentine Renaissance, the second a quintessentially American Renaissance.

For those of us who are survivors of the tempestuous evolutionary process called America, torn limb form limb repeatedly by the forces leading steadily toward egalitarianism, have grown resilient, flexible and strong by having been challenged to rise above circumstances.

America: Revolutionary Path With A Heart

And any red white and blue hearted American Writer would remark: “Hell, yes, and may the devil take the hindmost.”

Over my study door, overlooking my work, is Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, in my stairwell as I negotiate the stairwell are : George Washington, Daniel Boone, James Madison, and Thomas Jefferson.

In the dining room, on the West wall over the fireplace, is that Bad Moon Arising, steadily reminding.

In my living room, standing guard, overseeing every family moment, hangs a figure of luminous beauty, a Native American Light Bearer whose piercing black eyes will suffer no fools.

Trust the process, engage with Socratic grace, remain in gratefulness, serve egalitarianism, strengthened by Stoic compassion for self and other.

Keep the Energy High , Raise the Roof Beams Carpenters: Trout Fishing In America

“Michael Mason of the Times Literary Supplement saw this book as a culmination of the author’s earlier verse attempts and, unlike other critics, praised its consistency: “It may sound odd to say that an author has arrived at a vision which is harmonious with his way of writing after a sequence of no less than eight novels, but it is a claim which can be pressed surprisingly far for Brautigan and The Tokyo-Montana Express. ... The book amounts ... to a coherent meditation or investigation: united by a vision of things which is melancholy and alienated and which is seeking an assuagement of these feelings.””

America - the process - a rich pageant of the tragic and the ironically hilarious - which converges now, after being written and rewritten, after many false starts and tragic detours, toward the evolutionary goal she was always destined to achieve.