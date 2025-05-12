AMERICAN REVOLUTION 2.0 - MORE AN EXPLOSIVE REVELATION



Infinite Compassion and the Quantum Revolution



More revelation - than revolution - as the level of masterminded elitist control of knowledge is spectacularly revealed in ways maybe very few of us are prepared for.



Most of us sense we are living through intensely difficult times - hard to to compare in scope and scale to any known period of history.



Is this the largest collapse of a civilization ever? Without a doubt.



Are these times of such massive revolutionary - even of such evolutionary change - that it will change us all forever? Without a doubt.



Is it an accident or coincidence that our knowledge about something so esoteric sounding as quantum consciousness - even quantum physics and quantum computing - arrives contemporaneously? Not a chance.

DYING OLD SYSTEM OF CONTROL GIVES WAY TO SYSTEM OF LIBERATION



As I suspected, the Great Covid Conspiracy of the 2020’s marks the death of the old world of controlling oligarchy and their deliberate manipulation of human knowledge and free agency.



Based upon this entire stack of essays - and wandering rambling literary excursions - I have created a sort of nonlinear narrative of the Covid Era - one I can finally articulate with great confidence what I have suspected from the outset - back in Autumn 2019.



Those who read my long essay from May 11, 2025 will already have an idea of the long form of these revelations - but now I have the short form - always more comprehensible.





Because we live in an age of videography the two most important citations for this essay of May 12, 2025 are in video format and those who don’t watch these will not have a remote clue what I am referring to.



The first video gives a rather complete detailed overview as to why the major revelation of the entire Bible was intentionally left out and actively suppressed for millennia.

This video offers a fascinating insight into the way knowledge has been controlled and managed by oligarchs in order to control and manipulate all of us over the centuries.



Recently many social, political and spiritual thinkers have expressed dismay at the implications of the fact The Book of Enoch has been suppressed by the Christian establishment.



The implications of this - as to the quality of the information we depend upon to make decisions - reveals a terrible shortcoming in our civilization, our educations, our religious institutions and in our overall cultural practices.



To say this terrible period has culminated in the largest ever event of public information control and execution in history - the Great Covid Conspiracy of the 2020’s - is an understatement.



But there is more - far more - and as we begin to comprehend how thoroughly we have been misled - we recognize how profoundly this has come to dominate the political landscape.



Thus the overwhelming meaning and total disruption of the American Revolution 2.0.



The following video begins to reveal the deeper truths exploded into being from the Trump 2.0 - American Revolution - and combined with everything else we are experiencing indicate just how profoundly important this time is.

Once readers take in and digest the revelations presented here and begin to take stock of the significance of the contemporaneous existence of our explosion in quantum knowledge - the full extent of our current massive evolutionary leap will begin to be revealed.



We stand at the great leap into quantum consciousness - into becoming the luminous warriors we have been created to be.



The sort of luminous warriors only hinted at by the Christ consciousness taught by mainstream religions.



Now that information can no longer be controlled by the oligarchs - truth can never be forced back into Pandora’s Box.



The quantum cat as we might say - has been forced from the quantum double slit experiment.



And there are no would be oligarchs in the universe capable of controlling and masterminding the revelations unmasked by quantum consciousness.



The universe is alive and consciousness is the foundation - existing as the primal force of everything we know - or will ever know.



God - or the primeval Universal Intelligence - created us - just as we were created to be co-creators.



At the moment of our conception - as that light explodes into a new life - the quantum consciousness of God - is downloaded directly to our beings.



We are the universe - the universe is us - and we are the vibrational quantum beings designed to comprehend - and to share - the brilliant infinite compassion of cosmos.



The Prince of Peace has finally come to take his rightful place among us - as we rise to become the luminous beings we have always had the infinite potential of becoming.

Humans are choosing the Christ consciousness - the universal code - downloaded into our DNA at the moment of our conceptions - meant to guide us every step of the way through our journeys here.

Those humans chosen to be living through these times are meant to be a part of the entire gestalt - the formation of a glowing and wise new civilization which will not resemble the dying old system of control and manipulation.



Peace is the mission - and quantum consciousness the mandate.

It may seem prosaic and even profane to see this change taking place in the political spheres - but it is not either of these things.

This chaos is a necessary part of this transition.

The difference lies in the ability of we as the current living humans to perceive the truth as we rise above the deceptions.



Soon enough the entire planet will come to see that we are all one.



IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE WORD

Encoded in each of us - in each cell - and in all of us the living vibrational wisdom of the universe.

KW Norton - 5-12-25

