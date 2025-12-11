AMERICAN REVOLUTION II



THE SECOND AMERICAN REVOLUTION AGAINST TYRANNY - THE OLD ELITIST ORDERS CRUMBLE AS AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE RISES





Everywhere we see the European Globalist elites fighting for their wealth and power - and losing.



Fighting against free speech & personal agency - and losing.



Everywhere we see Anti-Globalist Americans fighting for their own wealth and power - and winning.



Fighting for the American system of free speech and free agency - and winning.



A prediction has threaded itself through my stack like a golden thread - a thread which has led straight to this moment in time.



That prediction stated that the events of these past six years of 2019-2025 would converge to mean an end to the old systems of authoritarianism.



The prediction also stated that America would be the leader of this revolution in both political and personal terms.



This predictive thread concluded this was a second American Revolution - one in which the rule over these 99% of us - by a self-proclaimed 1% elite - would come to an end.

A RARE TIME WHEN THE TIDE TURNS AT FULL FLOOD

This is precisely what is taking place as the manifestations of this Great American Revolution II are creating great sweeping tides of change across the entire planet.

This great turning of the tides reminds us that rarely in life do we manage to experience such a massive and fortuitous reformation of our political and spiritual foundations.



It now seems inevitable, that this nation, dedicated to Christian hope and charity, would only begin to obtain such a monumental achievement, once she had begun to see that she was just as susceptible to elitist tyranny as any other nation state.



And this understanding, that unless she put all of the power unleashed by the founding fathers into play, that she herself would become the victim of the very tyranny she sought to defeat.



America has now suffered under that yoke of tyranny - and thus has come to recognize - that freedom is not free and that tyranny remains an ever present threat.



That those unalienable rights must be proactively protected - by a dedicated and transparent and open and democratic process of republicanism in the form of a functioning constitutional republic.



A republic where all citizens understand the terrible price of allowing our guard to fail - the perpetual recognition that any weakness on our part will invite tyranny.



America now knows she is susceptible to the tyranny which predictably invades the vacuum of weakness.



And that vacuum of weakness is rapidly being replaced by a scaffolding which allows the building of a foundation for a structure which will serve as a fortress against tyranny.



A structure which is built following the architectural elements of a Democratic constitutional republic - founded upon that firm foundation of quintessentially American republicanism.





We watch as the nations of the EU and allies begin to crumble from the weakness of their psychosocial and socioeconomic foundations.



The whole sweeping array of nations who chose to double down on corruption and to persist in the insanity of backing one of the most unnecessary and most evil of wars.



A whole corrupt gang of nations, those who would choose to sacrifice the cultural and spiritual strength of the people, to support the thoroughly corrupted and authoritarian political religion of Islamic jihadism.



A whole sweeping array of nations whose elitist leaders are affected by a Shakespearean blindness to the needs and interests of the people they serve.



As contrasted with an America where leaders cooperate in carrying out the will of the people.



A will of the people to stamp out corruption - to bring an end to illegal immigration - and to identify and prosecute criminal elements.



A will of the people to fully back - and to protect and defend - the constitution.



A will of the people to engage in free speech - and to have that right defended against all enemies.



A will of the people to remain Christian as a culture - and to reject such authoritarian religious and political movements as Islam and Jihad.



A will of the people to chose to defend the cultural values they hold dear - as masterfully outlined and expressed in the national security briefing provided by Trump 2.0.



A will of the people to reject the authoritarian dictates of such elite powers as the World Economic Forum - so eloquently expressed by POTUS Trump on two occasions.



TRUMP 2020 WEF ADDRESS





TRUMP 2025 WEF ADDRESS





On both occasions Trump eloquently, and with dignity and respect and compassion, told the elites of the WEF to take a long walk off a short pier.



In the first WEF address he established the autocratic negativity of the old crumbling civilizations - as contrasted with the democratic optimism of the new civilization rising into being.



He gently chided the old system as being anachronistic and arrogant and blind - steeped in negativity - steeped in the mythology that the world was ending - and that the second coming meant widespread destruction.



He celebrated the optimistic vision that we, as nations, and as people, are better served by a spiritually strong and politically wise spirit of optimistic reciprocity - as opposed to a pessimistic attitude which celebrates only our doom.



In the second WEF address he established firm boundaries and elegantly chided the elite globalists for their Anti-American policies - without ever naming the particular criminal corruption involved.



And he diplomatically, but firmly, took a stand as an American in defending the right of the Constitutional republic to exist - free of the totalitarian inroads these globalists saw fit to make.



The epitome of the Trump American Doctrine - was achieved in November 2025 - as the Americans released the brilliantly conceived National Security Strategy.

I include this here that readers will have a chance to survey this as this monumental document takes its rightful place in geopolitical history:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/2025-National-Security-Strategy.pdf



ENDEMIC DISEASES OF TDS, RDS, VDS, CCDS, FSDS, & ADS



Both these WEF speeches will serve as historic bookends to the era in which Trump Derangement Syndrome and “Russia Derangement Syndrome” - and in which “Virus Derangement Syndrome” and “Climate Change Derangement Syndrome” and “Free Speech Derangement Syndrome”, and even “America Derangement Syndrome”, came to become endemic.



FROM MAGA TO MEGA



However, it is the strong tides of the Make America Great Again syndrome (MAGA) and the subsequent rise of Make Earth Great Again syndrome (MEGA) which now sweep the entire Earth back into being great, once again.





And the two WEF speeches will be bookended by the National Security Statement of 2025.



THIS SECOND AMERICAN REVOLUTION AGAINST TYRANNY



This period will come to be seen as the period in which American Sovereignty is established in a sweeping second American Revolution - once again establishing the ability of the American system to defeat globalist tyranny.



There will be another set of bookends which mark the second part of this second American Revolution - one in which the health and wealth of America - combined with her capacity to apply American ingenuity and American culture and imagination to solving the world’s major issues will rise.



One in which the old fashioned education system will be replaced by a system of knowledge.



In this Socratic - and free and compassionate - system of education - will rise the new American - and the new generation of truly free human beings - truly capable of carrying out the will of the people to be free.



This Department of Knowledge will restore the knowledge base of the people - allowing for the democratization of information and education - that these rights be returned to the rightful owners - we the people.



Remnants of the old autocratic system will be replaced - as the world which saw fit to poison Socrates for his wisdom - will seek instead to bring Socratic power into play via an innovative and highly creative system of knowledge.



Finally that elusive foundation of American Republicanism will be established.



That government of the people, by the people and for the people, shall indeed, not perish.

The Second American Revolution Against Tyranny - The Old Elitist Orders Crumbling As the American System Rises.

We, as Americans, are being given yet another chance to stand against tyranny.

These times, which try men’s and women’s souls, allow a fateful opportunity to get it all right this second time around.

Danger and opportunity - but the opportunity is what draws our patriotism.

