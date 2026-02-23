FORWARD:

I am hoping that today, in 2026, that we are not so hard boiled to discern that, perhaps ironically, we can understand how it was the words of one British immigrant, Thomas Paine, whose words were read on the battlefield by one George Washington.

God speaks to us in so many amazing ways.

As human beings we are lost to be found, broken to be healed.

AMERICAN REVOLUTION II, HARD TIMES BUILD CHARACTER



That we are living through a second American Revolution is not hyperbole or a figure of speech, but a sometimes terrifying, and occasionally exhilarating, relay race, which tests our endurance and ability to cope.

May our creator in common, see fit to bless and to hold safe from harm, all of the peacemakers.



MEXICO DISSOLVES INTO VIOLENCE, IRANIANS TO BE FREED FROM DICTATORSHIP BY USA



As Mexican police killed a major cartel drug kingpin, the country dissolves into a chaos violence as cartel forces react.



Mexico has been owned and operated by the cartels, violence which has spilled over into the United States, contributing to the Fentanyl deaths of Americans and widespread crime and corruption here.





Hopefully Mexico’s days as a narco state, run by cartels, are numbered, and it is a positive sign for Americans that the Mexican federales are now taking fortuitous action.



It may be expected that as the cartels are defeated that relations between Mexico, and Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum, will substantially improve.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/mexican-president-urges-calm-after-killing-of-el-mencho-says-there-is-absolute-coordination-with-states/3837394

CHALLENGING TIMES AS NORTH AMERICAN NEIGHBORS EMBRACE GLOBALIST TYRANNY



We will see how long it takes our neighbors in Canada to take care of their own widespread drug trafficking and interrelated crime problems.



It is well known that Prime Minister Mark Carney is acting against both the interests of his own people and of the USA by refusing to act effectively to ensure public safety.



Canada is a very complicated geopolitical entity as Carney, a former globalist banker who identifies with the World Economic Forum, avoids aligning with North American interests.

TRUMP 2.0 LEADS AMERICAN REVOLUTION 2.0



In America, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth is making certain everyone understands that the new push to build back the US is in line with the American Constitution and with geopolitics as devised by American founding fathers, some two hundred and fifty years ago.



Demonstrating that America has worked to bring Big Tech into alignment with the principles and aims of America:

And demonstrates that a nation cannot be strong and resilient without the spiritual glue which underwrites such a meritorious system.

And underscores the need to resurrect America’s higher education institutions to align with, rather than against, America’s new dedication to the spirit the founders established.



SPIRITUAL, INTELLECTUAL, GEOPOLITICAL TRANSFORMATION OF AMERICA



As Americans, we can begin to see the impact of our intentionality to bring the world back into alignment with our own insistence that we would not settle for a Mediocracy, when a Meritocracy is what we insist upon building.



We have prayed and worked and sweated to bring ourselves and our nation back from the brink of death, to participate in Making America Great Again.



America, under former leadership, became a hollowed out shell, decimated by the relentless reality of globalization, and spiritually and morally bankrupt.



Anyone who believes that we can be whole human beings, spiritually and socially and economically, while our nation becomes a hollowed out, totalitarian, corrupt state, is fooling themselves.



As Americans, we have lived thru becoming a failed state, and we now experience becoming a nation that is strong, and increasingly peaceful, enjoying a revolution of increasing success.



Just like back in the days of our founders, we can observe that we have a motley crew of political leaders, not always conforming to our preferred expectations.

How could it be that our leaders could be expected to be perfect, when we ourselves, are quite far from that eventuality?



AMERICAN REVOLUTION II, SIMILAR TO AMERICAN REVOLUTION I



The parallels between the two American Revolutions go deeper than we may imagine.



Although in the first we appeared to be fighting the British nation alone, the circumstances were simply a more circumscribed example of the same existential tyranny we fight against today.



Although this fight against EU authoritarianism may at first glance appear to be “British”, the real story goes far deeper into the history of world governance, than may be found in Britain alone.



Britain, after all, is simply a small island off the Western coast of the European continent.



Although it is understandable that Britain looms large to us as Americans, given our history, the actual thing we are fighting is an idea and not a nation.

We fight against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.



We are fighting against an idea, or the tyranny of an ideocracy, one which has been established throughout world, but which became, historically speaking, our enemy in its incarnation on the European continent.



This ideocracy is hardly limited to Britain or to the European continent, but has been found, both historically and currently, throughout Asia, the Middle East, and across the Americas.



The ideocracy affected all aspects of the globe: ancient Inca peoples of South America, ancient Chinese, Ancient Europeans, Ancient Africans, and the peoples of the Pacific Island nations.

All of these shared critical elements of this “spiritual wickedness in high places”, this ideocracy which has infected the governance of our civilizations.

This ideocracy we have shared in common has been marked by the presumed necessity of having an elite 1% lording it over the 99% majority.

An elite 1% who epitomize wickedness in high places, by taking power and control of the population, of the infrastructure, and of the means of production and trade.



What we are speaking of here is the recognition of a pattern, a pattern of authoritarian control, which became so prevalent it may be described as having taken over the world.



Although it was not centrally planned, and had no discernible geographical origin, this pattern of control spread to serve as the fundamental principle of civilized societies across the planet.



It is difficult to find a civilization which has not conformed to this pattern, since humans first began building large agricultural civilizations at the close of the last ice age.



We might see now, in the first American Revolution, that the founders were breaking with an ideocracy, breaking with a set of ideas so powerful and so important, that ideocracy had indeed served to conquer the known world.



In this sense, the founders themselves may have been largely unaware of the world-shattering import of their ideas.



Although militarily and psychosocially, the founders accurately saw an epitome of this authoritarian state in Britain, and since they were directly fighting their own colonization and enslavement by the British, it was Britain who temporarily held the master key to their own liberation.



Today, however, thru the ongoing scholarship on the nature and history of civilization, we have no reason to limit ourselves to a fight against tyranny as practiced in Britain.



Today our means of information gathering is far more unrestricted, especially as information itself become increasingly less expensive and more available than ever.



Today, we can patch together our perception, and follow this thread of authoritarianism, as it spread across the known planet, affecting nation after nation, with relentless force.



We can begin with some European texts, such as the work of Karl August Wittfogel, and once we have an operational mental model of the way a civilization’s infrastructure helps determines the form of government, we can build from there.

Although Wittfogel concentrated on Oriental Despotism, from today’s perspective we can extrapolate well beyond this circumscription of tyranny to any geographical location.



In our cross cultural study of civilization we will note a parallel tendency toward larger and more complex infrastructure and increasing authoritarianism.



Toward larger and larger urbanization, more intense agricultural development, increase in population, and increasing technological innovation and progress.



We also notice a tendency for such advanced societies to come to believe that they are immune to the natural, evolutionary and spiritual and psychosocial forces which serve as the foundations for human flourishing.



In our society today the widespread belief that artificial intelligence will save us from ourselves, believing that such magical transformations as AI, space travel and medical technology, exempt us from the very tangible and intangible experiences of being human.



Magical thinking is hardly new or revolutionary, and it is in fact the tendency for populations to become unmoored from both logical and emotional intelligence, which led our founders to distrust a government based on pure Democracy.



Our founders wisely saw that a pure Democracy led to a tendency toward autocratic rule by Mobocracy.



Thus the form of government they devised may be better described as Republicanism rather than Democracy.



Just as Rome was not built in a day, such a lofty set of ideas does not become recognized or developed by one person - and will take many millennia of thought and practice to fully explain.



The central thread, however, depends upon a single powerfully resonant idea.



And this is, that as human kind is not perfectible, but simply and elegantly human, civilizations require good governance to succeed.



If humankind was perfectible, we could build utopian systems which would work seamlessly.

THE MAP IS NOT THE TERRITORY, SEEING THE FOUNDATIONAL ELEMENTS



The revolutionary breakthrough of the American founders was to recognize that there is such a thing as great governance in the form of Republicanism.



In recognizing that the form of governance the founders devised. serves, when properly enacted, as a bulwark against tyranny.



That this form of governance requires a dedicated, and spiritually and ethically, aligned population, citizens who are educated sufficiently to serve as the very foundation of government itself, is a given.



That it is via a government of the people, by the people and for the people, that we can achieve the lofty goal of building a civilization of independent, self-regulated, free agents.



Citizens who are free agents, who are respected and protected as free and independent individuals, and who possess that most valuable thing.



Citizens who possess and cherish these unalienable right, rights conferred on each of us at our conception, by that universal intelligence, that creator we have in common.



We find that we must go well beyond the First American Revolution, in this, the Second American Revolution.



The founders did not have adequate communication and educational support to see the final results through in their lifetimes, but they left us excellent maps.

Because the map is not the territory, and that it is only through placing our own boots on the ground that we can see the lay of the land, where we find ourselves today is not all that surprising.



We learn, via this American Revolution II, that the ability to build a nation capable of self governance and self determination depends upon the following essential elements:



- A life long system of Socratic-based Education which allows each citizen to grow into a powerful human being capable of the full responsibility for self governance.



- A system of communication which capitalizes upon the sharing and reinforcement of information which serves the individual in both understanding and attaining a state of personal agency.



- A system of health research and education and communication which underwrites the health and well being of each individual at every stage from preconception to maturity.



- A system of spiritual achievement, communication, and education, which maximizes the ability of each citizen to achieve their very highest potential of consciousness.



- A system of science which never dares to impose “trust the science”, but which, in Socratic style questioning, keeps the enterprise of science in harmony with the endlessly complex and creative and ever changing universe itself.



- A system of public enterprise, which serves the right of each individual to attain their full potential as human co-creators, as those who, given these unalienable rights, participates with the power of the universal creator in co-creating the civilization which each individual part of that creation deserves.





As we watch the continued evolution of the musician we have elected to be president, hopefully we will see the continued exponential involvement of music resonate at the highest levels of government.



And watch, as we see tariffs expand, to become the increasingly useful co-creative applications of this geopolitical enterprise we hold in common.



The music we can imagine to share is, thankfully, infinite in character.

Matthew 7:7-8

New International Version

Ask, Seek, Knock

7 “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.

8 For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.

Read full chapter



The spiritual journey we are on, was interrupted, and co-opted, by the autocratic stupidity of Rome, but we shall not be making that mistake again.



GRATEFULNESS, COMPASSION, FEARLESSNESS



IN GOD WE TRUST: THE SECOND AMERICAN REVOLUTION





ONE NATION, UNDER GOD, INDIVISIBLE , WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL

