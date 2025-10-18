FORWARD:

This day marks a dark chapter in American history - one none of us who are rational ever though would come about.

But the insidious fall of our nation state - our institutions and more has been brought about by a Machiavellian cabal of globalists whose stated goal is to impost their autocratic style of governance on us all.

I am going to keep this short - to get the point across that America is being taken over by a socialist inspired globalist authoritarian cabal which intends to turn all potentially Democratic Constitutional Republics into clones of China under the Chinese Communist Party.

To illustrate this fact I am going to concentrate on two main examples - the response to one of my notes on Substack which was wrongly interpreted by a reader this morning.

I have questioned Substack about how they can justify accepting such language - so obviously meant to incite both violence and insurrection - and have received no reply.

POLITICAL INSANITY OF CROWDS LEADS AMERICA ASTRAY - SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD

They Want A Communist America - and fortunate we are that a mistaken ideologue comes out and spells it out for us.

This is what your NO KINGS DAY - supports - a CCP style autocracy where you will have no freedom, not personal agency - and will be hostage to a Machiavellian Communist Dictatorship.

Unfortunately it is a story as old as humankind that if we get the right benevolent dictators to seize the means of production that everything will turn out alright.

With the glaring exception that none of these fantasies have ever come true in real life.

The efforts of these badly psychologically damaged individuals to put a wonderful glowing spin on the suggestion that the Chinese have created a communist utopia - just pointing out how completely delusional they are.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE THRU COMMUNISM - I DON’T THINK SO!

The Trump family is correct - as taking this family out - became symbolic of a massive angst which we as Americans have experienced as long time victims of a very long attack against our former Democratic Constitutional Republic.

We could go back as far as the words of Plato, centuries ago, which come to haunt us today on the ugly faces a crowd captured by evil political philosophy can take on - playing to the darkest of human tendencies,

Although obviously reversed thru the eyes of the NO KINGS agitators - none of the adults in the room who support our nation is worried about these ineffectual acts by ineffectual individuals.

What the adults in the room are concerned about is the observation of such wildly aberrant behavior by our fellow citizens.

It is not unexpected after all these years of ideological capture by globalists who would be kings - work to subvert the will of the American people to communist dictatorship ideology.

Once all of the institutions and universities are captured by this ideology- and the whole US government subverted by such ideologically captured leaders as the Democrats surrounding the Obama and Clinton regimes and the Republicans surrounding the Bush regimes - weak individuals are going to act out.

Epitomized by agitators such as this delusional, angry and simpering psychological manipulation offered by these sad human beings

The whole presentations of these master manipulators are slanted at manipulating the listener to imagine engaging in violence and insurrection as a way of solving issues.

A tried and true tactic of Machiavellian forces for many centuries pandering to the very darkest elements lurking in the hearts and minds of human beings.

Taking a whole civilization down to the level of the very lowest human denominators, crowd violence, sexual violence and political violence.

ANTIFA, NO KINGS, AND BLM are only several examples - with others comprising such deeply disturbing historical examples as Naziism, Stalinism, Maoism and other forms of crowd sourced dictatorships.

For instance induced crowd-sourced anger led those manipulated into taking the COVID-19 vaccines to turn on those who choose to stand against the vaccines as anti-vaxxers - and worse.

The dangerously misled individuals fooled by the ranks of those like ANTIFA & NO KINGS are too far gone to see the truth - and reasoning with them is a lost cause.

Often these violent crowd sourced dictatorships involve misplaced anger and misplaced judgment.

All too often these movements accuse innocent targets of precisely the behavior the movements themselves are exemplifying.

Calling an incident peaceful political movement a dictatorship or an example of Naziism or Communism - when these labels are better applied to the name callers.

In other words a whole group of humans refuses to see their own lies and targets a group with opposite views as being in the wrong, rather than hold themselves responsible.

This failure to see the harm in one’s own lies - often leads to horrific social and moral decay - where widespread corruption and acceptance of otherwise unthinkable consequences becomes the norm.

The following is only one example of how ugly this moral bankruptcy can extend into acceptable business practices.

The sexual violence against children disguised as transgender idology - yet another horror of such crowd sourced anger and hostility and political capture.

As we watch the political capture of Americans by the globalist financed attempt to take down POTUS Trump and the United States government - as these morally and spiritually bankrupt agitators do their NO KINGS DAY displays - remember they are nothing but victims of would be kings themselves.

Promoted as a moral victory by media agents who are in reality serving as propagandists this is a case study - right here in America - of ideological political capture by globalist socialists whose aim is a Machiavellian take over of the nation - with these poor victimized agitators as their shock troops.

This kind of social programming which leads susceptible humans to unthinkable violence are paradoxically often best explained through comedic dramatizing.

Things get so easily turned onto their heads - as crowds get so easily distracted by the empty promise of Communism - proven repeatedly to be a method of taking over whole nations by those who would be kings - or dictators.

Obviously the overwhelming issue here is a combination of ignorance and of psychological disturbances among those who have been marginalized by psychological warfare.

Although these protestors agitate for civil war they have no idea what it would mean - agitating to support the very horrors they believe they protest against.

So we have many psychologically vulnerable individuals exhibiting psychological vulnerable behavior - and to conform to their lowest of common denominators would be our collective end.

There is a vice of reason but these reasonable voices are easily overwhelmed by nefarious master manipulators,

As Americans we might rather be rid of such blue captured areas and just say good riddance.

In America we already fought our American Civil War - and would rather not become subjected to the historical repetitive civil wars which most other nations have been subjected to.

As Americans - as the descendants of the American founding fathers.

Founding ancestors who served as the architects of a form of government which supports true democracy and which stands against such criminal schemes as that promoted by WOULD BE KINGS.

As Americans we must reject the pitiful histrionics of these badly victimized and severely damaged victims of yet another Socialist Scam.

Ironically, if this movement succeeds, these agitators and insurrectionists will never again experience freedom or personal agency - they will have kings - as a world wide communist dictatorship.

NO FREEDOM OF SPEECH TO WORRY ABOUT.

