“Another myth we’re taught is that the Revolution was an across the board popular movement for freedom, supported by almost all the people. In truth, it was not. Like most revolutions, it was led by a minority activist faction. Indeed, most colonists were loyal to the crown. The independence movement was led by a wealthy clique with interests in trade, shipping and agriculture. However, some were more conservative and a bit hesitant to embrace the revolution. The Declaration of Independence was not fully signed until five years after the conflict was over! Why was this? Most did not sign this Freemasonic document until well after the fact because they either thought secession was a bad idea, or wanted to see if the new nation was going to last before committing themselves. Thus, the revolution was staged by a small party, almost all of whom were Masons. In Revolution and Freemasonry, 1680-1800, Professor Fay says the Lodge was the unifying factor that brought off the revolution. It probably would not have happened without it.”

https://nwoobserver.wordpress.com/2009/11/22/the-occult-origins-of-the-american-nation/

