AMERICA’S PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF POWER IN WARTIME





Forward:



We are in the midst of a war - although many cannot recognize it as such - a war - both ideological, economic and spiritual - is not easy to pin down or to display in a headline.



This war is so far largely fought on ideological and economic grounds - although it would be difficult to persuade Gaza and the Ukraine that this is the case.



For those living in the ruins of liberal-dominated American cities the idea that this is not a violent war would also be suspect.



Forces long bent on taking over America have always known that it would be done through ideological and economic means - over military action.



This America on the brink of ideological and economic collapse is what we now see all around us.



How do we Americans manage a peaceful transition in a time of war?



We are watching this process as it is unfolding all around you.





TRUMP 2.0 MANAGES A PEACEFUL AMERICAN REVOLUTION 2.0





The men and women capable of managing a peaceful transition of power are in office - and if anyone is capable of maintaining this relative peace - it is these brave patriots



It is interesting to hear General Michael Flynn’s assessment, back months before Trump 2.0 inauguration, of how this would unfold - and he predicted it pretty well.



It is individuals such as General Flynn who reaffirm my faith as an American and as a human being.



As I have informed readers for several years - America has been thoroughly infiltrated by foreign adversaries and their ideological allies.



When I say thoroughly - I mean this quite literally - every gov’t agency, every public and private institution - and most every American corporation - infiltrated by dangerous individuals and spine chilling ideology.



This is nothing new - except for the massive scale - as the globalists have long dreamed of taking over America by ideological and economic means.



What I am telling you is that this has been accomplished - and those who have followed me now have a great idea of just who these globalists are.



I have been assured by reliable sources that the Trump 2.0 team understands the degree and scope of this infiltration all too well.



They have moved deliberately, slowly and carefully, so as avoid setting off the powder keg we all are living on.





The task might be compared to negotiating a mine field covered with trip wires - as they carry out a controlled demolition of the infiltrated deep state in our midst.



Importantly they have seized the opportunity and move forward - standing firm against their many enemies - both foreign and domestic.



The ideological takeover is being delivered through our educational system, through our churches, and through our health care system.



Additionally, this ideological movement operates through WOKE corporate ideology and through the mainstream press which is paid to serve as the propaganda arm of the opposition.



Our universities have been thoroughly infiltrated - partially by using foreign students as espionage networks - and partially by ideological capture of the young.



Our communities have been set up for disruptive violence brought in by the planned and deliberate tactic of immigration of criminal elements.



In addition we are surrounded by controlled opposition and by limited hangouts - making listening to both mainstream and alternative media more like negotiating an information mine field.



The loudest and most promoted voices - those who tend to be wealthy and famous - must be suspected of serving as controlled opposition - until proven otherwise.



Anyone really telling the truth is going to be actively shadow banned, at best, if not firmly subject to censorship.

THE NEW FOUNDING FATHERS AND MOTHERS OF AMERICAN REVOLUTION 2.0



Those who speak now - and who act now - have much in common with the founding fathers of these United States - those brave revolutionaries who faced certain death if they were to lose.



American Revolution 1.0 had to be won - as the country and the leaders not only faced certain death - but certain rule by British Eurocentric Hegemonic Tyranny or globalists .



Now in American Revolution 2.0 we face a parallel situation - even more dire - where the Chinese Communist Party has joined with the Eurocentric globalists - all aligned against us.



As we had on our side in American Revolution 1.0 - we have true patriots in office - those

who we can trust to carry this American Revolution 2.0 to the most favorable conclusion.



As Americans, we hope to have a functioning nation state remaining after the war - with a government of the people, by the people and for the people - existing as the result.



May our creator be at our side as we dare to imagine and to build a nation worthy of the name.







PERPETUAL WAR FOR PERPETUAL PEACE - THE GLOBALIST PARASITES

https://youtube.com/shorts/-AsZObrd2Vo?si=xfRxSNM1SlyZyvV7



The globalist opposition fears this Trump 2.0 team - and they do not have anyone’s best interests at heart - including their own.



These are the haters - those who hate what America stands for - and who broadcast their fear and hatred from every media platform,

But we are graced now to have the patriotic and sane adults in the room who stand now to protect our children and those of future generations to come.

Because of those who stand now - America 2.0 will come out the powerful, peaceful and prosperous - and healthy world leader she in fact is.

Respect for those who stand between all of us and those who would be tyrants - in control of our every move - seems more than in order.

May our creator bless and hold safe from harm all of the peacemakers.



ONE NATION UNDER GOD WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL

A War At Once Spiritual and Political - Clash of Systems

The United States attempts to keep the peace as the world goes to war in this historic Clash of Great Systems - now playing for keeps.

May our peaceful transfer of power in a time of war - remain peaceful.

Share

Leave a comment