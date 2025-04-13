FORWARD:

What I am writing here has been a hard won victory from a difficult, but satisfying, life - full of evolutionary leaps forward.

Wish that I would have learned this information when I was four - rather than suffer through an entire lifetime without it.

Maybe some can benefit from this - and go on to create - and to experience - evolutionary spectacles of their own.

Living within the bounds of this authoritarian prison camp - we cannot expect to evolve - or to gain any sort of wisdom - whatsoever.

We as humans have arrived at a time of inconvenient truth - we must either change - change in a positive direction - to be what our creator intended - or continue to face long, slow, painful extinction.

AN AMERICAN ADMINISTRATION SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY - WHAT A CONCEPT

Unless we are Constitutional Scholars - we are very likely not aware that in any purported Democracy - that we as the people are sovereign - and that the government is to serve as our agent.

Despite how all political agendas prattle on about being “for democracy and free speech and for the rights and freedom of the people” - they are almost always lying.

With an onslaught of lies and misinformation - and snake oil salesmen on mass media - battering our poor brains into believing the lies told by politicians - and with our educations deficient in the important things - how are we to understand how we are being manipulated?

In short - we have no way of knowing the truth from the lies we are told - thus nefarious forces are able to purchase our allegiance to those politicians they wish to sell to us.

We are taught to have respect for authority - and to pay respectful attention to this authority.

We are taught that those in charge “have our best interests at heart” - and when we find out this is not true - to ignore this - and to believe we must be the problem for believing such a thing.

So ingrained is this, that I am shocked by otherwise intelligent humans - who buy the lies and manipulation of mass media - rather than begin to believe in their own personal power and authority.

Often it is so bad that I cannot believe what I am hearing - so obviously is the opinion I observe - so clearly the reflection of manipulation by the mainstream.

These manipulated souls will believe outrageous twists of reality and truth - twisted into intellectual pretzels - I cannot even begin to fathom.

And when I try to untwist the intellectual pretzel - to explain reality - they seem to shrink mentally - back into a small dark corner of fear and suspicion.

It is in these moments - that I comprehend how very much work we have to do to work our way out of this nightmare situation - that engendered by those who have been pulling the puppet strings of our fellow citizens.

It is obvious to people like me that we are highly fortunate to have elected the Trump cabinet into office - but such is the landslide of terror launched against these - we can barely hear ourselves think.

However it remains highly satisfying - that the very totalitarian regime we are holding responsible for ruining our nation - brought this on themselves - through their own actions.

By fooling most of the people, most of the time, the tyrants made it necessary for we the people to wage a revolution - in order to have any chance to upend the system of oppression.

This has been the story throughout history - as one repressive regime after another is upended by revolution.

And yet, generation after generation, this cycle is repeated - usually through devastating wars and economic depressions - which repeatedly destroy the social fabric of our civilizations.

And which - even worse - keep us from achieving positive human evolutionary progress.

Thee are an increasing number of thinkers in various disciplines who believe - as I do - that our ability to evolve has been cut off at the knees - by the failure of our civilizations to offer a culture which serves positive human evolution.

It does not take much intellectual effort to understand from the evolutionary point of view.

The very ludicrous idea of authoritarians - having forced gregarious, intelligent and independent human beings - into a culture of isolated and unintelligent manipulative dependency - is probably not the best of ideas to encourage evolutionary progress.

Across time and geography - are many examples of fellow humans who chose certain death - over compliance to the managed domesticity of our cultures.

And across time and geography are instances of revolution - after revolutionary uprising - to bring down this cultural no man’s - or woman’s - or child’s - land.

Yet after every revolution the elites take back the control and repeat all the errors in yet one more authoritarian civilization.

And every civilization fails - as across all time and geographic region - none of our civilizations have endured.

AUTHORITARIAN INDOCTRINATION IS NOT “EDUCATION”

We are taught by these authoritarians that we are not good enough - not powerful enough - not sexy or intelligent enough - to manage our own affairs.

In short, that human failures are our fault - for us not being capable enough.

Our authoritarian governments keep us down - generation after generation - by manipulating us into believing these lies and misconceptions we are taught.

We, as human beings, evolve - individually - and as a species - by sharing information which feeds this evolution.

Because our positive personal and cultural evolutionary growth depends heavily on our big brains - and thus on the quality of information we receive - a sure way of stopping our positive evolution is for the autocrats to commandeer the information.

Our positive evolutionary development is anathema to the authoritarians - as the last thing they desire is fellow independent, gregarious, loving, intelligent and highly creative carnivores on their hands.

In other words - the very qualities which have allowed us to persevere as the highly evolved human species - are undesirable - and must be squelched in an authoritarian culture.

So here we stand - finding ourselves in American Revolution 2.0 - assisted by Trump 2.0 - once again in a no man’s - or woman’s - or child’s land - seemingly on our own - with no direction home.

But are we as impotent as we believe?

Are we all - having allowed authoritarian regimes to take away our evolutionary birthright - are we now condemned to forever repeat our mistakes in perpetuity?

We may be - if we fail to take this evolutionary path forward towards American independence.

However - if the world can come to understand - it may lead to the freedom and independence of all humans.

The following independent-minded Swede has a point - as there are examples of such “Everymen” - as Bill Maher - who exemplify the struggle we all face - in order to begin to come to terms.

Because, of course, when the oligarchs push the agenda as far as encouraging our kids to become surgically altered - sexless and powerless eunuchs - the oligarchs begin illuminating how very unintelligent and anti-evolutionary they are.

And today the elites have furnished us with this internet - this instantaneous planetary communication device - which is fundamentally evolutionary in character.

It is difficult to believe that our purpose is NOT to continue to evolve into positive directions as our creator most likely intended - having given us these unalienable rights - which render us free and independent, and loving - and intelligent and creative souls.

We are at a point now to go forward - with our mission intact - and to defy our cultural missteps and to drag each other - kicking and screaming - into the necessary future.

We can complain and fight and stay angry and hostile all we wish but the price to be paid for evolutionary failure is written in Earth’s history - and that price - is extinction.

As someone once said - people are strange - but when we get manipulated to believe we are the problem - we, then - due to the power of our large brains - actually begin to believe that we are the problem.

Thinking does make it so.

Our fabulous - and wild intellectual and independent - creative and spiritual minds can free us - if we come to allow them to.

All we become in authoritarian societies - are so many Guinea pigs for the authoritarians to rule over.

A path towards extinction if I ever saw one.

We are on our way - we just need to out-evolve and out-fox the totalitarians.

As per usual I can find a song or film - something in popular culture which helps illustrates the point I am painfully attempting to make.

Sometimes there is even more than one:

Probably millions of songs, if I but look around further.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=RD80_39eAx3z8&playnext=1&si=243Al-BF0-IPSYN_

Don’t allow anyone to ever tell you you are not capable of being the citizens which can compose this government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Each and every one of you!

For EVERYMAN - for EVERYWOMAN - and for EVERYCHILD.

BLESSED WE ARE - created by our creator to be free.

America was created to become a Democratic Constitutional Republic - time to act as such.

I order to continue our human story - we are going to have to continue to evolve as these human beings - these strange beings - our creator created us to be.

The authoritarians are simply going to continue to scare us all into failing - expect it - and stand against the lies and mis-dis-information.

Share

Leave a comment