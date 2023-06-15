"Oh no—this page croaked. Try again, or hop to another page."
All too often I get a message proclaiming the page I want to access in SubStack has “croaked”.
I get a cute little graphic of a book with a croaking frog as an explanation in case I can’t understand the words.
Cute but I need an explanation.
Is this an epidemic of croaking frogs we need to know…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.