How Can We Imagine a Great Future When We Are So Commandeered by Modern Totalitarianism?

Imagineering the future could not be more critical.

We will either receive the future we do imagine - or, by default, receive the one we do not want.

AI is already here - even if we wanted to we could not put it back in the box - but the general population is being beseiged with fear mongering about this new tool.

Everything from increasing electricity prices to an increase in techno feudalism is being blamed upon AI .

Yet we are in the greatest transformation of human civilization ever in our long violent history.

My essays explore the many concerns we all have about AI.

This answer to the question above is that if we fail to imagineer a fortuitous future we are unlikely to enjoy any sort of future whatsoever.

If these socially dystopian gulags of 2010-2025 have taught us anything at all - it is that without the fiery imaginative crucible of human creativity we are unlikely to experience anything other than utter human extinction.

I don’t know about readers, but my own concept of a fortuitous future does not include mass extinction.

I am fully aware that in these years of spiritual warfare that many believe we are in the long awaited “End Times” - and I take a diametrically opposed view to this dark delusional concept.

In so many ways which will not be contained in this essay - I believe we are emerging from exceedingly long dark centuries filled with war, pestilence - and vast ignorance.

True knowledge favors human flourishing - and true ignorance prevents any human excellence.

The imagineering of our future makes the future possible - and a favorable imagineering creates a mental and psychosocial space for it to exist in.

Despite widespread fear mongering - there is every reason for great faith and optimism.

Such a view will of course be attacked as utopian - and we all know what happens to utopia - especially in a gulag world - run by ignoramouses.

If we had been able to tell our great grandparents of our present future we would have been attacked as utopians.

I invite everyone to take the journey into imagineering our future.

IMAGINEERING THE FUTURE

IMAGINE:

Life in a city like Los Angeles transformed - architecture, fashion - but something more - where interaction between humans is relaxed, free of the anger and one up man’s ship which commands current society.

In terms of architecture and fashion - the big difference is that more light and air gets in - both clothing and architecture are lighter and far less stiff and confining than currently.

Materials design produces diaphanous almost weightless clothing which drapes but does not confine the body and which supplies warmth or cooling without weighing down or binding.

Fabrics are beautifully constructed with artistic texture and color schemes woven in - framing the spirit body rather than rigidly constraining it.

Architecture feels light and airy and filled with natural light - heated and cooled via built in systemic materials and intelligent design.

Architectural materials are no longer susceptible to water and mold and dust intrusions but repel these at a molecular level.

Heating and cooling systems are not separate systems but built into the very structure of the building.

Cheap, plentiful electrical power, solar power - and one day, power from light itself - makes beautiful and more functional transformative cooking, cleaning, household maintenance and entertainment devices the rule.

Electrical and plumbing systems are revolutionized with clean and efficient and even beautiful design integrated into the structure.

WORK BECOMES CREATIVE PASSION - NOT WAGE SLAVE DRUDGERY

The concept of work is transformed as the now highly educated and informed population is devoted to human flourishing - and buzzes and blooms with creativity and health and wealth maximizing activity.

Conflict resolution and proper channeling of competitive instincts into creative pursuits revolutionizes social psychology.

There is no reason for poverty - as the human creative energy of all humans is required by all - and work full of purpose & personal energy & dedication.

War becomes obsolete as trade and diplomacy and peaceful resolution replaces the way conflicts descend into war.

Necessary deterrents and defensive technology are built into the civilized systems as a last ditch deterrent for any aggression.

“PEACE THRU STRENGTH” BECOMES THE REALITY AND NOT SIMPLY A SLOGAN

Implementation of humanitarian-directed AI into democratization of education - leads to an almost instant escalation in both human wisdom and in actual biological intelligence.

I have defined how this combined cultural and biological evolution might proceed in a series of related essays - interested readers may request them in the comments.

Old totalitarian styles of government collapse as every human has access to becoming empowered as a highly valued individual who contributes to society.

Government which does exist will be carried out by intelligently elected wise men and women who dedicate their time and energy to maximizing human flourishing.

Environmental protection and enjoyment of wild lands and wildlife is revolutionized thru the reciprocity between human and their AI tools.

Human settlements are rezoned and city planning revolutionized to maximize ecological and psychosocial health and wellbeing - and to bring humans and the wild life and wild lands into proximity.

No longer will wildlife species be relegated to suffer due to human activity.

Human life and wildlife will enjoy an unprecedented degree of positive interaction as both humans and AI apply rapidly expanding knowledge and understanding and technology to these fields.

Industry and manufacturing and healthcare are similarly revolutionized thru these methods with any harmful effects mediated thru vastly improved sensitivity built into the processes.

Old style bureaucratic systems of government, religion, and corporate greed and power are defeated by a new decentralized civilization in which these outworn systems serve no good purpose.

This represents only a bare sketch of what our civilization is transforming into - and only a poor imagineering of what it will actually be.

Stay tuned for further imagineering.

