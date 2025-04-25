PBS WHACK JOB - CONSPIRACY THEORISTS IN RESIDENCE



Public Broadcasting System - & this Tax Payer Funded Whack Job









The American people have unintentionally allowed an ideologically corrupted enemy to infiltrate and weaken these United States.



Contrast the following excellent film on General Michael Flynn with the above taxpayer funded hit piece and the purpose and intent of both become clear.









Taxpayer funded ideological persuasion is technically indoctrination and is the antithesis of what the founding fathers or the constitution of America intended.



This contrast is way too great to allow to pass by unnoticed - and quite obviously if General Flynn is a whacked out conspiracy theorist then millions of fellow writers and thinkers such as myself - are also conspiracy theorists.



But the longer we go on as an infiltrated former Constitutional Republic - taken over by Globalist-Marxist inspired enemy forces - the longer we will continue to suffer these hysterical attacks from what used to be media - but now are Marxist Propaganda.

I am truly looking forward to being a part of the real change - from indoctrination to real lifelong inspirational education.

And from ideological propaganda - to engaging in sharing the truth once again.

