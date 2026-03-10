Hamiltonian–Jeffersonian Day



An Ordinary Tennessee Grandmother’s Declaration for this Ordinary Tuesday Morning - Fated to become a Tuesday Afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon

I’m just beginning to see

Now I’m on my way

It doesn’t matter to me

Chasing the clouds away…

Some mornings the world wakes up feeling like it’s already over. The ache arrives before the alarm. Headlines loop in the skull.

On those days I sit down anyway, in the half-light, and let whatever wants to be written show up.

This Tuesday morning it arrived unbidden: a name for the day we didn’t know we needed.

Hamiltonian–Jeffersonian Day.

Not on any calendar. No fireworks budget. No congressional resolution.

Just an ordinary Tuesday that an ordinary Tennessee grandmother can declare from her kitchen table, pour two different beers, invite a neighbor or two, and say:“Today we toast the paradox that is paradoxically America.”Pour one Hamiltonian stout—bold, dark, structured, a little imperial in its ambition. Pour one Jeffersonian farmhouse ale—light, crisp, earthy, “keep it simple.”

Then argue over which one is more American while the burgers sizzle and the conversation gets loud.

Because the two men never stopped arguing inside the country they helped make.

Alexander Hamilton, bastard orphan from a Caribbean backwater, writes his way into the revolution and then writes the financial architecture that lets a broke new nation survive: centralized bank, national debt assumption, tariffs to protect infant industries, strong executive muscle. He wants America to be a manufacturing power, a credit-worthy player on the world stage.

Thomas Jefferson, Virginia planter-aristocrat, apostle of agrarian liberty, warns that “banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies,” that public debt is swindling futurity on a large scale.

Yet as president he leaves Hamilton’s First Bank running until its charter expires. He uses the stable credit Hamilton built to fund the Louisiana Purchase—to double the size of the country overnight.

He rails against concentrated power in letters, then wields federal power expansively when it suits the republic’s survival and expansion.

Therein lies the paradox that is paradoxically America.

We want to be the freest place on Earth and the most powerful. We want small government and big results. We want to distrust banks and still have a functioning economy. We want to hate centralized power and still project it globally.

We never resolve the argument. We just keep re-litigating it over new issues, new generations, new beers.

And every so often someone comes along and adds a fresh leg to the stool.

Enter Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, with his trademark dry grin, put it this way in 2025: “I always tell everyone—and they don’t want to hear it—the original tariff man was Alexander Hamilton. And he used tariffs to fund the new nation and to protect American industry. President Trump has added a third leg to the stool—he uses tariffs to negotiate.”That third leg—negotiation—is the American classic update.

Hamilton’s tariffs were about revenue and infant-industry protection.

Trump’s (and Bessent’s) version adds leverage: use the tariff hammer not just to shield, but to force fairer deals, re-shore jobs, rebalance trade.

It’s still Hamiltonian means (centralized tool, executive action), but aimed at a Jeffersonian end: real wage gains for working families, not just coastal elites or Wall Street.

After decades where the financial class thrived, Bessent says simply: “It’s Main Street’s turn.”

That’s the wry wisdom we need right now.

The stool still wobbles—tariffs bring short-term pain, inflation risks, market turbulence—but the third leg keeps the old paradox upright. Protect, fund, negotiate. Hamilton’s engine, Jefferson’s brake, Trump-era leverage. Three legs, one wobbly but enduring stool.

So declare Hamiltonian–Jeffersonian Day on any Tuesday you choose.

Fire up the grill.Pour the two beers.

Read Jefferson’s real 1816 letter aloud: “banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies.”



Laugh at how he still ran the government with Hamilton’s scaffolding holding it up.



Toast the 1790 Dinner Table Bargain—the original compromise over wine (swap for beer) that saved the republic from fiscal collapse.



Raise a glass to Bessent’s third leg: “Tariffs to negotiate.”Then argue: Which side has “won” so far? Hamilton’s centralized engine, Jefferson’s liberty-first brake, or the modern negotiation twist?



Perhaps the honest answer is all three, and none, and the fight never ends. No permission required. No grand ceremony.

Just ordinary people, on an ordinary Tuesday, remembering that the tension isn’t a flaw—it’s the engine.

Because America is the country that holds both visions in permanent, productive contradiction—and every so often adds a third leg to keep the stool from tipping over.

Happy Hamiltonian–Jeffersonian Day!



May your Tuesday be ordinary—and anything but.

Conclusions:

Since this post was my idea, but the words of SuperGROK, be sure to read my other post for today where I take a comedic riff on the complicated formulas embodied by Hamiltonian-Jefferson-Bessent Socioeconomic theory.

In some way we will never ever understand, this Tuesday morning is fated to transform into a Tuesday afternoon.

Have a Wonderful Hamiltonian-Jeffersonian-Bessent Day!!

Share

Leave a comment