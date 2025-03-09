Today there is so much information about the fact that the Covid mRNA vaccines are not vaccines at all - but military grade weapons designed to take out as many people as possible - politely called “population reduction” - it is all but impossible to avoid the information.

I have been writing about the toxicity of the vaccines since they were first announced and what I found early on was enough to make certain to try to warn all the people I could reach.

But today - fellow Substack writer - and great researcher

- has unveiled a sobering list of the interconnected corporate, governmental and medical suspects.

And fellow Substacker

has gone into further detail - revealing the depths and breadth of this conspiracy against fellow human beings:

One of the many posts I have written on this subject - from July 2023 is included for those interested in some of the history of this terrible episode:

https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/covid-injections-have-killed-13-million

My question in the title as relates to figuring out the likely total number of people who have paid with their lives for this mRNA vaccine episode is unknown.

But it is certainly by now well over the 13 million figure posed in July 2023 - if that one is correct.

Share

Leave a comment