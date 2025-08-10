A Cold Shot From the Master of Cold Shots - Stevie Ray Vaughn

FORWARD - Confessions of an Apocaloptimist:

Here I am going to give a cold shot of bad news to contrast with my everything will turn out alright attitude.

For us as “ordinary” citizens this is all taking way too long - but by taking a few cold shots of truth - we might better see why it might take awhile to change course.

I have raised my six wonderful children - and watched as my ten grandchildren were born - into this planetary civilizational collapse I describe.

It hasn’t been easy - and it remains crushingly difficult at times.

By reflecting on the nature of this Big Kahuna of a planetary civilizational collapse - I gain perspective and courage to take on the perpetual challenges.

Frequently I remind myself that this collapse has been stalled by fellow humans who share my ideas as to how and why civilizations have collapsed - as if on cue - including this one.

One year ago I wouldn’t have bet a wooden nickel on the ability of this planetary civilization to avoid collapse - based on the incompetence of the governments in power.

Astonishingly the Trump 2.0 team has actually accomplished the impossible - stopped the collapse - and brought this jaded, faithless world around to seeing the methods to their madness.

The method - steady optimism and faith the team can win

The madness - faith that the world can be convinced by what works to defeat criminal tyranny by reinstating democratic constitutional republics.

Perhaps the time is right - for the jaded, faithless, corrupted and desperate world is listening.

And listening - despite all of the Cassandra’s who still cry that the World is Ending & The Sky is Falling.

I used to listen to those Cassandra’s - so popularized and enriched by social media - until I recognized the faithless demonic nature of their own weakness & the great harm of their message.

There have always been Crazy Street Corner Prophets and Cassandra’s who Prophesied The End of the World.

They have a certain appeal to those who have lost their faith - and who seek a reason to justify their faithlessness.

I choose faith, courage, compassion and optimism.

May God bless us - each and everyone!

How perpetual war for perpetual peace became normal business usual.

A cold shot showing the Dark Triad State of Criminal Governance on Steroids

CRIMINAL CARTELS AND DARK TRIAD GOVERNMENTS MERGED INTO ONE

United States of Crack and Fentanyl

Or of Tranq and Cranq everywhere - a drugged out wasteland.

ALBUQUERQUE

IOWA

PHILADELPHIA

JACKSONVILLE

SAN FRANCISCO

NEW YORK

LAS VEGAS

TEXAS

WASHINGTON DC

ALABAMA

BALTIMORE

MARYLAND

NOT JUST USA - PLANETARY

CANADA

ROME

LONDON

CHINA

GERMANY

VENEZUELA

TOTALITARIANISM TAKES OVER WORLD

It is the same old playbook of merging mobsters with governments to turn potentially stable nation states into to NarcoStates.

This has been happening since the East India Company turned China into a NarcoState in the 17th century.

TRUMP 2.0 administration has their work cut out just taking back the USA from the cartels and corrupt and criminal governance - and works with other nations to help take back the world.

Is the situation hopeless and forlorn?

Only if we fail to recognize that Dark Triad Governments merged with Criminal Cartels to comprise the 1% so called elite - and sought to kill off the 99% of the people who stand in their way of owning the world and its resources.

POWER CORRUPTS - ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY

We can recognize that our so called “civilized” human civilization has taken a very wrong turn.

What we consider civilized has become a human hierarchy akin to the hierarchies of more evolutionarily primitive primates

A hierarchy - with 1% in charge - and with 99% under the rule of the Dark Triad 1%.

Today we extricate ourselves - with difficulty - from this dire situation - but in no way is this impossible - just, as we might expect - painfully slow.

The new civilization that rises into being seeks to avoid the same terrible mistakes.

The answer is what the American founding ancestors designed and sought to build.

For whatever reasons the times were not yet right for democracy - everywhere fought against by the 1% elite.

2025 IS THE YEAR FOR THE RESURGENCE OF AMERICAN STYLE DEMOCRACY.

LET FREEDOM RING!

Share

Leave a comment