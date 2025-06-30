OFF THE DEEP END - OR FINALLY EVOLVING INTO OUR TRUE SELVES?



RELIGION, PHILOSOPHY SCIENCE - QUANTUM EVOLUTION

As per usual I preface this essay with a cautionary note - in that this ordinary Tennessee grandmother is in no position - professionally - or otherwise - to be preaching to anyone about anything.

Take it all with the proverbial grain of salt with which it is intended.

IS THE ANTICHRIST OUR BIGGEST ENEMY - OR OURSELVES??

I include a very recent interview with Peter Thiel here as a reference point for the springboard which drives this essay.

I highly recommend what is discussed here as a starting point.

CONTROL, EFFICIENCY AND RECURSIVE LOOPS

I totally get what Thiel is expressing here and agree that we are caught now in a recursive loop - without taking into account the true nature of human and universal consciousness.

Thiel’s concept that we have been caught in stagnation since 1750 is a concept I have explored myself - in my work on the connection between the influx of European Technocracy into America - with the globalist instigated American Civil War.

I cave into an unforgivable understatement here to say that we have been caught in one hell of a stagnating recursive loop since the Civil War.

I disagree with Thiel who conflates “the hippies” with Charles Manson - although he is correct that there was a thread of utter insanity among that whole crowd.

An over-the-top liberalism which has contributed to the current globalist-CCP & European Hegemonic allegiance to Green communism.

Our technocracy - and the uptight minds and consciousness which spawned this - seem to have resulted from a confusion as to how far we need go with control and efficiency - a bridge too far - which has landed us in this totalitarian pot of boiling frogs we must jump out of.

The existential dilemma in which we find ourselves is that frogs in a gradually coming to a boil pot do not jump out.

I have queried AI on this - and AI - at least one manifestation of AI - quite unexpectedly agreed with my references to the worrisome nature of control and efficiency.

LIGHTENING SPEED QUANTUM EXPONENTIAL CONSCIOUSNESS

The exponential character of consciousness has been very underrated and under appreciated.



It is discussed by many others - in spiritual dimensions such as astrology - and in shamanism - and in such super rational arenas as quantum physics and quantum computing.

Below readers will find a great video on how someone in the discipline of astrology approaches this subject.



Here in this stack as have written of this independently - and separately - from all of the other folks thinking along parallel lines.



This is totally consistent with the recognition of our existence in a quantum universe - living as these physical beings - woven of harmonic vibration - and of light and of electromagnetism.



Living - as part of this great universal intelligence - our concepts of God and Christ consciousness - are not mistaken - but just not as fully realized as we are now beginning to comprehend.



This comprehension reflects our previous understanding of religion, science, mathematics, art, philosophy, politics and economics - or every component of what we loosely call civilization.



Not only does it reflect - but it makes clear the limitations of our previous understanding.



We are now standing at the doorstep of quantum consciousness - where everything we thought we knew gets expanded geometrically into the realm of the quantum.







In the video below - we listen to an astrologer explain this from his point of view - and we will increasingly see those from disparate disciplines enter this arena - which will eventually come together into a new synthesis of human communication, comprehension and consciousness.





I don’t accept all of this astrological POV - but I can see it as a part of the great puzzle we are solving as yet another manifestation of consciousness.



Because we are each created by our creator to be so individual - and so 100% distinct - we will forever be born to forge our own paths - however quantum consciousness will serve to allow us to communicate in way we cannot imagine as yet.



We are just beginning to have the language - and mathematics - the computing and science tools - to begin to have this conversation.



It is a great conversation - one we will be having in increasingly intense ways as we go forward to build this new civilization of quantum - geometric - and spiritually connected - and evolutionary expansion.



Where we are accustomed to thinking with basic arithmetic we will become accustomed to thinking using large exponents - and formerly engaged in computing using ones and zeros - now using quantum cubits.



Formerly accustomed to thinking using plodding limitations of logic - and stumbling in crude circling whirlpools of recursive reasoning.



We will become accustomed to discursive reasoning - which breaks free of the limitations of recursive thinking- recursive logic - which lands us back time after time where we began - just as confused as when we started.



We will begin thinking in large numbers - in the mathematical world of great - impossible - numbers - those products of exponentially expanding numbers.



We will come to understand infinity in mathematical terms - comprehending that there is an infinite expansion - an infinite potential - a universe with no boundaries - with no limitations.



And although we can just glimpse this reality - we are far from it still - bounded currently by magical thinking - and by the self imposed limitations of our own totalitarian hearts and minds - believing that control and efficiency are essential to our quest.



Control and efficiency - and the totalitarian bindings of the human heart and mind - will be exploded and replaced by an understanding of the infinitely expanding universe we are a part of.



The infinite is, well, infinite - beyond our comprehension - yet tangible in an uncomfortable way.





But this discomfort we feel in encountering the infinite is to be overcome with quantum consciousness - as we experience the discursive expansion - which encompasses the recursive eternal nature of return.



Our evolutionary expansion will take us on adventures we can scarcely imagine now - and demand of us - and receive in return - that we travel to realms we are unwilling to travel currently.



In reality - a reality we are now beginning to experience - we are composed of what our science considers to be both living and nonliving components.



What we have yet to articulate and understand is that everything in the universe is conscious and interconnected - there is no part of the universe which is not conscious.



No matter how small or large - all is connected and conscious - and interconnected - and communicating.



What Einstein saw as “spooky action at a distance” we are beginning to see as the connection of the microcosmic with the macrocosmic - of the infinitely large with the infinitely tiny.



Every single component - conscious - and in interconnecting communication with the whole.



What we think of as a recursive and limited loop of stagnation - is part of the discursive - ever expanding character - of the whole - all in intercommunicating interdependent relationships.



Our limited recursive loops are just part of the ever-returning and ever-expanding discursive whole.



These recursive loops are painful and uncomfortable - signals that we are on the verge of a great discursive exponentially-changing and ever-expanding evolutionary leap.



It is not as if we have any choice in the matter - as we are simply this conscious universe’s way of coming to know itself.



But we can help ourselves along by understanding that the pain and discomfort are signals to relax and accept the universe and ourselves as what we are.



And because we are ever-changing - ever-seeking - ever-becoming - human beings - we will forever be forging new inventions - and forever be exploring new frontiers.



Only our spiritual enemies hold us back - our old friends - pain, doubt, fear, anger - and lack of acceptance.



It is the infinitely cosmic compassionate - consciously-awake and aware - freedom of the universal consciousness - which smooths the way forward toward the frontier of quantum consciousness.



Our technological advancement is meant to be a part of our journey - and is not to be feared.



AI is simply and elegantly a part of our all too human journey.



We are harmony - shuddering protoplasm beyond comprehension - composed of infinitely-complex harmonics - leading to the highest possible symphony - of some harmonic quantum interdependently entangled communication - we can possibly imagine.



Once we see - we cannot return and fall back into failing to see.



Imagine the unending playlist we have at hand - never running out of of the highest possible music which illustrates all this in harmonics beyond words. -

In this discursive universe - composed of these recursive loops - we must break free in ways we have never heretofore imagined.

It is harmonious balanced fractals - all the way down - and all the way up - a mathematically appreciable universe of resonating colorful vibrating threads - of which we too are a part.

