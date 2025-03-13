CHAOS - AS THE OLD ORDER FALLS

Romania, United States, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Syria = As England, France and the Ukraine fail - or maybe they are all failing.

The degree of violent chaos - which spreads like wild fire across many nation states - is evidence enough of what happens when one type of human civilization collapses - and another rises to take its place.

The transition from one to another is never smooth and is always based on abundant chaos - but is there a deeper reason?

While this entire post could be taken up with examples of this chaos - a handful will need to suffice for today - all predictably culled from yesterdays inadequate news feed.

I have written repeatedly of the plentiful evidence of civilizational collapse - and that this - being the Great GrandDaddy of multi civilizational collapse - that this will likewise be the most violent and dangerous and destructive of all.

We are simply not going to be capable of avoiding what many might rightfully call Karma - or those inconvenient inevitable consequences we humans keep experiencing.

But because we are human and presumably created by the supreme intelligence which runs this universe we are fully capable of redemption - and fully cable of cleaning up our proverbial act.

In my own mind and spirit - if not in the minds of many others - I feel that Americans have taken an important step in electing a real American legend into political office.

Although this simply represents yet another divergence on a long highway full of divergences - it represents a slight improvement over what went before - very slight!

I have seen - from early on - a completely different POTUS Trump than has been portrayed in the popular press - not a perfect person or some heroic iconic figure - but a man - struggling with the very same issues I and my family have struggled with.

I see clearly my own, my family’s - and my nation state’s - culpability in contributing to this diabolical time in our history.

None of us is so pure and without sin that we may have the pleasure of being holier than thou - especially at at time like the present.

But the really big recognition now is that politicians are entertainers - capable of putting us in a purely reactionary stance - pulled apart spiritually, psychologically and emotionally by the two sides - the carnival sideshows tugging war on the sidelines.

Already humans have been successfully divided and conquered into those who trust the Machiavellian governments and believe war is the answer - and those who will never again trust a government of any kind - and are vehemently anti-war.

And we have been permanently super divided into those who fell for the Covid vaccines and those who accurately perceived them as a military weapon and managed to decline them.

I have already written about our political situation - still choosing to support the political side which most convincingly appears to support the great ideas of Thomas Paine and the corresponding great ideas of our American founding fathers.

At the same time - I recognize that no purely political side will ever solve the ongoing problems of mankind - and it is only the wisdom which arises from spiritual and creative insight and wisdom which will ever make a difference in being capable of allowing us to live together relatively peacefully.

Fortunately, we as human beings were graced by our Creator through being tapped into the Inexhaustible Source - the Universal Intelligence which created us - out of this vast resonating stuff - as living evolving beings.

In these approximately 12,000 years since the end of the last ice age humans have changed from hunter gatherers living in small groups - to super industrialized - and super sized colonies - living in what we call civilizations.

Any violence and warfare we endured as humans before becoming herded into large agricultural colonies was small in scale - comparatively speaking - to our capacity for institutionalized violence today.

The difference lies in the scale of institutionalIzed violence we continue to endure - as presumably “civilized” colonies.

Of course any of us can recognize today - that civilized is hardly the right word for what we have achieved as a species.

What is remarkable is that the process of human evolution - particularly as measured by brain size and by evidence of positive socially significant evolution - has halted during these long millennia.

We - as a species - are less capable of the kind of creative and social and spiritual and psychological processes now - than we were approximately 12,000 years ago.

This is understandable if we take a few moments to appreciate this great change from a slightly jaundiced point of view:

It is impossible to imagine that humans survived the last ice age as hunter gatherers - as small groups of families becoming expert hunters and gatherers and survivalists - without seeing them as imaginative and creative and spiritual beings quite at home in the world.

And when we observe that their evolution continued to advance rapidly as evidenced by survival, expansion into new territories, creative and social and spiritual advancements - and brain growth combined - we see that there was more to these “uncivilized” humans than our educations allow us to imagine.

There are specific challenges which lead to brain growth - as nature is by nature expeditious and thrifty with such grand changes - evolution proceeds when conditions are positive and ceases when conditions are negative.

Evolution will always follow the pattern of positive survival and heightened reproductive capability when conditions are negative.

Always hopeful of success - nature expands both survival time and maximizes reproductive capacity to try to ensure future evolutionary success.

The less evolutionary success nature achieves for the individual - the higher the likelihood of high reproductive capacity.

But such high reproductive success also carries a high cost - a cost which precludes the evolutionary success of the individual - and which leads to the decline of such evolutionary splurges as brain growth.

Nature is economical - and the free spending of energy in one direction - means less spending of resources in another.

Such high level splurges as brain growth are reserved for the times when conditions are particularly positive to support such immense change.

After all the grand net design of evolutionary change is cast over a vast time scale - one which does not correspond at all to our limited human notions of time.

Nature casts her evolutionary net across billions of years and regards 12,000 years as a mere drop in her vast oceans.

So although we regard our 12,000 years as civilized agriculturalists as a vast period of time - nature casts a baleful glance on such a blink of an eye.

Becoming a civilized agriculturalist living in a hierarchical society - where one percent of fellow humans lord it over the other ninety nine percent - is hardly conducive to rapid brain growth or expansive cultural evolution - or even healthy human physiology.

There are several stark reasons for this:

All physiological and genetic evidence indicates that humans evolved to hunt - and to easily digest meat from healthy wild herbivores - but are poorly adapted to digest grains and the meat of grain-fed domesticated animals.

Just the change in diet alone could cause cessation of evolution - but there is far more.

Being a free living hunter gatherer requires a supremely healthy organism - fully evolved to manage rapid-fire ingenuity and constant creative thinking.

This is a highly positive evolutionary feedback loop which results in constant problem solving - and in steady brain growth and expanding health and fitness.

Being a grain fed modern human - sustained by super markets and modern food science - leads to becoming a couch potato and weekend warrior - hardly evolutionary.

Just one real hunting trip in a wild ecosystem will prove this point to reluctant couch potatoes and to weekend warriors.

Additionally, living as a modern civilized human is highly stressful to all - in psychological and physiological terms,

For a gregarious and highly social hunter gatherer to be shoe horned into living as a solitary nuclear family member in a city or farm or suburb - is a constant psychological and spiritual and cultural negative feedback loop.

Just the simple fact that humans diverged sharply from highly independent and creative individuals - to being relegated to members of a hierarchical civilization - represents a shock to the evolution of the species which may be unsurvivable in the long term.

For it is either evolve or perish - these are the rules as drawn up by that universal intelligence which created us.

We know for instance that the change to civilization led to the sudden development of diseases of civilization such as the plague.

The rapid growth of dense grain-farming human populations resulted in explosive rodent colonies as well as well - providing the perfect breeding environment for plague.

Although modern civilized disease like diabetes and cancer and cardiovascular issues took awhile to fully manifest - plague was an early sign of cultural evolution gone wrong.

It does not take long in studying the difference between the evolutionary fitness of hunter gatherer humans - and the lack of evolutionary fitness in civilized humans - to reach a rather stunning conclusion.

The inevitable conclusion - is that we had better figure out how to change to a positive evolutionary feedback loop - or face the inevitable long-term consequences of surviving as a non- evolving species - with a negative evolutionary feedback loop.

We think we have reached a pinnacle of evolutionary success - with our long life spans and reproductive success as civilized humans - until we step back to truly and honestly evaluate - what we know and do not know.

Stepping back to say - wait just a damn minute - leads us to uncomfortable conclusions - those which most couch-potato, weekend-warrior humans will not even bother to entertain.

But what is happening now is that humans have been successfully divided into those who are beginning to process these inevitable conclusions - and those who will not.

It is not difficult to posit that humans with the creative capacity to hold their governments as suspect - and to avoid being taken in by such vast schemes as being vaccinated - will be those capable of the kind of out-of-the-box thinking and creativity which spawned our human evolution in the first place.

Although we are in the largest - most devastating civilizational collapse of all time - and most will not survive - there will be those who do seize the evolutionary advantage to continue this grand experiment of human biological and social and psychological and spiritual evolution.

Large, capable, flexible, active, creative - evolving brains - and healthy bodies - and the development of social systems which favor this evolutionary process - will make the difference.

It is an intellectual slam dunk to see that this civilized experiment has failed - the challenge now is seeing our way clear to the building of an evolutionarily favorable future.

We may even be capable of being civilized - truly civilized.

And if we are going to become civilized - it will be due to our ability to connect into the inexhaustible source - the one which created us - and which drives evolution as I write.

Fail big - fail expansively - and then pick up - and begin again.

NEXT POST - What a Positive Evolutionary Human Future Would Look Like.

