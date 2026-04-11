Ariadne’s Thread: The Quantum Paradox of Universal Intelligence - Audio Visuals
Resources For Quantum Understanding
Apr 11, 2026
KW Norton Borders Podcast
Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.
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