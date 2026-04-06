The Story Which Places One Woman At the Heart of the Labyrinth of Technocracy
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Ariadne's Winged Victory
The Mythic Transformation From Ancient Greece To Technocracy
Apr 06, 2026
KW Norton Borders Podcast
Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.
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