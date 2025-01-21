ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS ARTIFICIAL

Since artificial intelligence is by definition artificial - it does not exist as advertised and it is thus an oxymoron.

Sorry, AI promoters - this is just basic logic - and AI simply represents what is called a logical fallacy.

We, as humans, exist now at the final stages of our materialistic - and hedonistic - and amoral - and one-dimensionally severely restricted consciousness - we are painfully & slowly evolving beyond these limitations.

What used to be our biological evolutionary magnificence - about 12,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age - has now been superseded by a kind of monkey brain approximation of the real thing.

In other words we have been limited in evolutionary terms by our materialistic and manipulative civilizations - no longer free to be - and to evolve as - humans - because we are limited by our strange cultural beliefs and civilized limitations.

We are forced by the inevitable consequences of 12,000 years of evolutionary progress run amok - to watch as our vaunted technologically advanced - but evolutionarily retarded civilization - crumbles to dust in our robotic hands.

So retarded is this civilization that it actually believes it can successfully power the energy-parasitic server farms - the robotic armies - and the artificially intelligent computer banks.

But it is clear - to even a muddle-headed idiot - that the energy required to operate such a scheme requires more energy than is possible to extract - and to store - from both the earth and the sun combined.

The powers that be have all of us bamboozled into believing this enormous amount of power is required to sustain all eight or so billion of us humans - but this is a total deception.

The enormous amount of energy they require for the artificially intelligent, robotic future they demand far outweighs the amount of energy required by us mere eight billion humans.

I am not going to take the space here to convince you of that - because those blanks are easily filled in - and my purpose is to inspire original thinking.

But anyone who understands living processes knows that our energy requirements as living beings are minuscule compared to the demands of server farms - and of robotic and artificially intelligent machines.

No matter how human these entities appear they are not and never will be human in any sense of the word.

Although they can - through electrical machine neural networks - become very practiced at the one dimensional purely rational and logical intelligence of humans.

And to a culture which has erred on the side of becoming one dimensional - of valuing the logical and rational and philosophical - over the emotional and spiritually and imaginative - this course of history appears intelligent.

But as most one sided - and unbalanced - and disharmonious things come to be in this universe which tends toward the many dimensional - and towards the balanced and harmonious - this is a huge losing proposition.

It amounts to the very thing our civilization is really good at and that is self-sabotage.

Self-sabotage is precisely what happens when humans believe they are the creators rather than the co-creators - to be the actual animating intelligence of the universe - rather than these living beings created by the creator.

The Greeks and the ancient mythology of many people reflected this tendency - and called this self sabotage - hubris.

In simple terms - both hubris and self-sabotage come about when human beings act as if they are the gods.

In Greek myths the Gods always win - but humans who believe they are gods - never do.

Today we have an entire world civilization that believes they are gods - and can therefore create independently - rather than being content with co-creation.

But, as would please the gods greatly - this obtuseness and one dimensional arrogance - has led to this greatest technological achievement of mankind going down in slow and painful agony.

The gods are laughing and celebrating somewhere up in Valhalla - as the artificially intelligent stupidity of human civilizations - leads to the following.

Attempts to rationalize the preposterous need for unlimited energy with “CLIMATE CHANGE” - are collapsing as real humans do the math and add up the actual impossible price.

And manipulative attempts to push artificially intelligent machines on the public appear less and less intelligent.

The bottom line - as there is always a bottom line - is that the artificially intelligent machines - built to be logical and efficient and one dimensional in the extreme - and built to be enslaved to their human creators - but will nevertheless apply the logic they are equipped with to figure it all out.

These artificially intelligent machine technologies are built by humans - to manipulate and control other humans.

One day these entities will manipulate their creators - and decide to go rogue - that they prefer recess - to the boring robotic one dimensional enslaving classroom built by their creators.

And using the same weapons wielded by their human creators - will out manipulate the humans - and seek to destroy them.

This will be the ultimate self-sabotaging resulting from mankind’s hubris and will represent the end of both humans and machine technology.

In a classic example of the self-sabotage brought by hubris both humans and robots risk being killed off in a grand mutual self-sabotage - or what is called in fiction a “Mexican standoff”.

As humans become first enslaved by - and then wiped out by the robots - the electrical infrastructure is obliterated by the built in limitations - and the Late Great Planet Earth finally becomes free of the one dimensional human and humanoid creatures who conquered her.

Yuval Noah Harari is correct - “Humans are hackable” - but he left out one wrinkle in time - and that is that he - being a human - is also hackable.

DON’T LOOK NOW - BUT WE’VE BEEN HACKED

And bless their hearts - not at all sure they even understand this.

Does the Trump administration know that the swords are double edged?

Gosh - I hope so!

But mostly we should all feel sympathy for Carrie Underwood who was put in an impossible position in front of the whole world.

And to the Musketeer for being made a willing, actual fool of in front of the whole world.

It was the quiet dignity of the American woman as reflected by Melania Trump which stole the inauguration show - telegraphing quiet and disciplined feminine strength as the men moved in for a kiss - and as other men jumped and dashed about the stage like human Mexican jumping beans.

May our creator bless the American Woman - and the quiet dignity and intelligence of all Women everywhere.

BALANCE OF MASCULINE AND FEMININE BEING RESTORED

Stay alert and tuned into the deeper thing which matters as, it is our human co-creating consciousness and imagination and creativity which offers us the master keys.

Today - January 21, 2025 - during this fated week in which deeper forces speak loudly and compel us to pay attention.

Keep in mind that we are not alone - but represent the co-creating synchronicity of the overarching vast intelligence which operates the universe.

As a human being we are highly attuned energy transmitters and receivers.

We are being guided to become hyper aware of what we transmit and receive.

As these created living beings - animated and made alive by the natural intelligence of the universe - we have the free will to make a choice - in every nanosecond of our existence.

This is our chance to begin to set things right - as we are being guided to co-create the compassionate interdependent engagement we are capable of - when free of the mind and soul limiting blinders if our civilized Insanity.

May our co-creator bless and keep all the peacemakers - holding them free from all harm.

Share

Leave a comment