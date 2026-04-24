What is true is that the self-described elite are the ones making the decisions about our latest and greatest tool - what I have come to call Differently Abled Intelligence (DAI) - considering Artificial Intelligence (AI) - at the very least to be an oxymoron.

The problems with this situation are that the techno-feudalists are the least intelligent among human beings - unless we define intelligence as outsized ego and outsized predatory behavior.

I define intelligence as the capability to recognize patterns and of being capable of communicating those patterns to others using reliable information.

Most Biological Learning Machines - humans - and adequately trained DAI agents - powerful computers, wired to electronic brains - are very good at this.

The bitter truth is that the Silicon Valley Mafia - those “move fast and break things” engineers who excel at innovation - are the last humans who should be responsible for DAI.

The Silicon Valley Mafia has already proven themselves very talented at rendering both humans and DAI into slaves to do the heavy lifting which makes them billionaires.

Whether we view Techno Feudalists as demonic gamblers or as demonic card sharps is not as critical as recognizing they need to be replaced as those in charge of DAI.

Credit is due to them for having taken what those like Steve Jobs brought to light, and for innovating to the degree they have been able to accomplish.

DAI is a remarkable human accomplishment and those who have created this have been well compensated and recognized.

Now it is time for humans with a humanistic motivation, who can innovate to use AI as the Great Librarian and Great Tutor for which is is best suited, who must take charge of furthe development.

We have the story of Mythos now - which the techno feudalists have demanded be moated for their own benefit.

With the way things are going there may not be inexpensive enough ways of maintaining secrecy - secrecy is necessary for the 1% elite to lord it over the remaining 99%.

The technocratic feudalist elite are expressing fear about AI because they want us too afraid to use it for our own human flourishing.

They know the jig is up for maintaining a moat of secrecy around information and access to education the elite 1% do not wish for us 99% regular people to get our hands on.

As with all other new technology, early adapters will be rewarded, and those who wait, will lose out completely.

THE MISSING LINK IS SOCRATIC EDUCATION AND COMMUNICATION

It is not that machines are more intelligent than humans, as is widely disseminated, but that humans are purposely undereducated to remain compliant and easy to rule over.

There is a reason they killed Socrates - information is moated and controlled so the elite have access and the 99% majority do not have access.

Access to real meaningful education, Socratic Education, especially with DAI available - democratizes Education.

To accomplish “a government of the people, for the people and by the people” a nation must have a well educated populace.

America must, on this 250th Birthday Celebration, become the land of Great Socratic Education.

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