Many of us believe that our spiritual motivations are separate from our geopolitical motivations - nothing could be further from the truth.

We receive back from the real world - precisely what we are motivated to accomplish spiritually.

How in the heck do we equalize and harmonize our spiritual motivations with our geopolitical motivations?

With Great Difficulty!

THE POST WW II GEOPOLITICAL ORDER IS CRATERING



The following video carefully explains what the MSM has failed to cover - that the cracks in the foundation of the post World War II order are proving to be too much for the proverbial status quo.



It describes what can no longer be denied, and unsurprisingly, even ties in the suspected connections between the rise of authoritarianism and to the despicable corruption which contributed to the planned & weaponized & totally faked - COVID-19 epidemic.

GOVERNMENT: FIRST, DO NO HARM



Regular readers here will not be surprised in the least as this has been a common theme at KW Norton Borders.



Making note of the rise in authoritarian tendencies - even calling these extremes “fascism” - have been frequent subject matter here in the daily essays which comprise KW Norton Borders.



As an ordinary Tennessee Grandmother, I may be in alignment with many other “ordinary” people who cannot stomach authoritarianism in any form.



The past six years have been a masterclass in how to personally survive - and in learning how to eventually defeat - modern totalitarianism.



This is not to say we can make the world conform to our expectations - that is an idealism reserved for those who would follow delusional logic and socialist beliefs.



We can only select for a form of government which poises the least harm - which offers the least amount of organized control - and which prevents the greatest amount of freedom and personal agency.



As I posed yesterday we are well into a second American Revolution, a resurgence of the values and geopolitical architecture preferred by our American founding fathers.



This American Revolution II is a necessary response to the degree of authoritarianism which has invaded our nation over the course of our lifetimes since WW II.





As we will see over the next few years, the American system is quite strong at defeating tyranny when operated properly, with the safeguards of free speech and free agency in place.



While this system will not buy us tickets into paradise, as government is a necessary evil to institute order from chaos and to create a method of defending those unalienable rights.



If human beings were perfect, or could be perfected, we would not need governance - but no system of religion or system of morality or idealism has ever brought us perfectibility.



In America we remain in the midst of cleaning up our nation from the damage socialist idealism has inflicted and building anew from the damaged cities and destroyed institutions and social structures.

THE BEST OF TIMES AND THE WORST OF TIMES



We live through the greatest times as we begin to heal the American system, but we also live in the worst of times as many other nations double down into more desperate authoritarianism.



So damaged by globalist socialism that they still believe they must follow it.

These severely weakened nations continue to demonstrate the idealistic dystopian delusions of TDS, Climate Change, Russia paranoia, and to embrace the twin evils of Islamic Jihad and unrestricted immigration.



The amount of delusion is so great that these nations attempt to force these practices on the rest of the world - to the point of recklessly engaging in what would be a suicidal war.



We might notice that these nations are those most closely tied to the old guard of the old outmoded classic British,French,& German European systems - systems far more dedicated to royalty and to rigid systems of class - and to maintaining that stiff upper lip of conformity.

ATTACKED BY SOCIALIST WEAKNESS FROM WITHIN



Even within America we have hold outs who have doubled down on defending socialism and the globalist agenda - who actually still hold to their delusional narrative.



Because, in America, we have been so successful at revealing the corruption associated with these delusional factions we are gradually seeing the rule of law take hold and clean up the mess.



But even here we can see what a horrible situation results when we allow our guard to fall enough to allow these globalist socialist politicians to infiltrate and destroy from within.



Although we experienced a soft coup d’etat and narrowly avoided a complete military takeover - we came close enough - that it should serve as a reminder for many years to come.



As the following video demonstrates this delusional globalist socialism has taken us to the brink of war - a war with Russia which would be quite likely to destroy all of Europe - and maybe even the world.

Hopefully, we can avoid this terrible outcome and avoid seeing the whole world fall victim to this delusional weakness.



The elites now seek cover for their transgressions of power against the people by using the fog of war to cover their tracks - they run - like the cowards they are - from facing up to the anger of the people they are supposed to serve.



The Europeans and globalist allies will seek to bait Trump and a Putin and to follow the descent into war which is the only solution they can imagine which offers a way of saving face.

The following video illustrates this drastically mistaken assumption.

There is very little mention from either alternative or mainstream media of the ties between NATO, Europeans and allies, China and the World Economic Forum.



It is preposterous and foolish to beat the drums of war in charging that Trump has followed a “Screw Europe” policy.



Trump is following a mandate set out by the founding fathers to avoid becoming embroiled in the dangerous game of foreign wars.



Trump - in allegiance with the founders - sees these dangerous games as a means of trying to control America politically, economically and culturally.



Since WW II, most American leaders followed in lock step with these dictates from globalists, and became a nation held hostage by the post WW II alliance of socialist minded elites.



It is not necessary for me to list the tragic mistakes we made as a nation and the consequences which have led into a heart of darkness we can scarcely survive - even today.



Nor is it necessary to demonstrate that we as Americans were so intentionally poorly educated about our own system so as to fall victim to this diabolical plot.



We Americans became as lambs to the slaughter, as sheeple to the political wolves in sheep’s clothing.



Many of us - including this author - came from working class families who prided themselves on liberalism and who truly believed it was the path toward becoming a healthy constitutional republic.



We were led into this delusional belief as school children as if we inherited it from birth.



Only our subsequent lives, having driven us to desperation and back, have proven to us that this liberal political philosophy has proven to be an ugly and dangerous mistake.



It is difficult to admit wrong and to set out to change ourselves, to overcome fear and anger and frustration, to set out to achieve excellence, and to imagine and create and build a meritocracy.



But then, we must take into account those things we may regard as “God’s Plans” - or may have described as “Karma” - or may just have simply imagined as our “just desserts”.



No matter how we describe them, we are here to learn, and to be tested, and to evolve and to grow into who we are supposed to become.



Presumably this is what we are doing now, evolving into what we are designed to become and achieve.



These are the worst of times and the best of times - and we must both pick and choose - and learn to throw the blade.



This “blade” being what we now possess as human beings.

A combined path of both logic and emotion, a wise and shamanic path of adventure and discovery, one where we set out to follow the heroes or heroines journey toward becoming.



We must pick and choose carefully as we learn to throw that blade, as it will lead us either to our finest selves, or back into that heart of darkness we have been caught in for so long.

PRIMITIVE ROAD, NO WARNING SIGNS



Yet we find ourselves on this primitive road, with no warning signs.



In the heroes journey there are many signposts and warnings and clues, and many who would either serve to defeat us or to become our guardians and guides.



Sometimes it is hard to tell - so be careful out there.



GOD’S PLANS AS WE PICK AND CHOOSE SPIRITUAL & POLITICAL PATHS



First, a couple of snake oil salespersons who are trying to get us to sink back into that socialist heart of darkness we are barely surviving,



If you are anything like me, you recoil physically from the words and body language of these manipulative toxic narcissists who wish to control us.



I list these next four videos as evidence of the way in which we are being deliberately deceived to choose the wrong side of history - a side which happens to be this side of the snake oil salespersons.

This Joycean nightmare of history is one from which we try to awake, and to choose properly this time around, so we don’t end up back in that recursive loop of doom.



Fortunately there are those who see through the deliberately over complicated geopolitical strategy, and who serve as guides, and who can warn us of danger - as the next five videos inform us.

We are being assaulted from all sides as we are driven to make that fated accurate choice - a choice which we will make one way or the other - either selecting for spiritual and political grace, or selecting for the madness and insanity of war.

ELITISTS WANT US DIVIDED AND CONQUERED - AND IGNORANT



Why are we being hit from so many sides currently by a seemingly desperate alternative and mainstream media?



Because the propaganda agencies of our enemies are found in the corporate elite of MSM, and in alternative media - as Trojan horses, controlled opposition, or both.



One fine day, as we achieve the goals we are presently embarked upon, we can establish a Socratic style system of education which will allow our children to not be as easily fooled as we have been.



The future lies in human consciousness - and in the fine tuning of our educational systems to avoid the status quo supporting mediocrity of the old system - and to embrace the questioning of everything as the true path.



The system killed Socrates because his system of questioning threatened the same power structure which seeks to commandeer our every thought and every move today.



To some extent the bible verse which tells us we fight not flesh and blood but principalities is right on - except that the dangerous ideas which plague us today take the form of flesh and blood.



So we find ourselves immersed in the same old recursive loop of failed ideas and of failed civilizations - a trap we shall never escape unless we are willing to walk that difficult path of adventure and exploration which leads us to question everything.



SOCRATIC QUESTIONING FOR EDUCATION AS A MEANS OF LIBERATION



In the ideal educational system we practice real science and encourage each child and each individual to embark upon the path of becoming a real scientist.



Becoming a real scientist - one who does not accept the leftovers of the old order of certainty - and of such perfection order and efficiency it simply does not allow for errors.



We are human beings - and whatever evolutionary edge we do possess, lies in being willing to question everything.



“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

(King James Version)



This is most definitely spiritual warfare, but the reality we face is that the enemies we face are both principalities and flesh and blood.



Seeing these mistaken humans as some sort of heavenly diabolical force means we do not have to deal with the reality which these demonic forces present to the defeat of our spiritual accomplishments.



We often believe that our spiritual power and our political power are not one and the same - but we are led to believe this by the demonic human snake oil salespersons who seek to manipulate and to control us.



In short, what we follow spiritually determines what we follow politically.

