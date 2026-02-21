FALL OF THE TOTALITARIAN NEW WORLD ORDER



Everybody Pays To Play



Despite desperate attempts to try to outlaw Trump’s tariffs, to send such brilliant strategists as Hillary Clinton & AOC to Germany, and to play down such monumental achievements as Marco Rubio’s speech, and such understated achievements as Scott Bessent’e elegant put down of the SCOTUS attempt to rain on the administration’s parade.



Bessent, always the champion of the understatement, whose sense of humor runs well above the ability of the mainstream press to even comprehend, let alone counter.



And the masterful ability of POTUS Trump to apply successful strategies which exemplify his The Art of the Deal meets The Art of War five dimensional chess diplomacy, well above the doltish heads of fellow world leaders.



So far these strategies have proved successful against the totalitarian religious dictatorship of Iran, where Muslim Jihadism has caused the torture and murder of many thousands.



To the shock of suffers of TDS, Bessent proves that even the economy, disseminated by oxymoronic political movement called Democratic Socialism, has responded to the genius strategy of the Trump 2.0 Team America



But in some cosmic-joke-worthy final accounting it was the strategic planning surrounding the masterful release of the Epstein Files which had the geopolitical rats scrambling to leave the sinking ship.

As both the alternative and mainstream press try to out do themselves celebrating the demonic international geopolitics of Jeffrey Epstein and his band of dirty pranksters, even talking over the usual technocratic attempt to suppress the truth on forums such as YouTube and Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

Affecting glamour boy health celebrities who catered to the public’s fear of death.

Bringing back the curtain which hid the dark shadowed world of so called concierge medicine.



But, perhaps best of all, promotes ridiculous fantasies, put forth by TDS sufferers, that it is Trump 2.0 who is the problem, rather than the most stunning totalitarian regime the world has ever known.

But it was perhaps the worst of these journalistic celebrities who served to undercut the peacemakers, perhaps mistaking the medium for the message itself.





WHO ARE GOD’S CHOSEN PEOPLE?



In parsimonious celebrity journalists we find the highest degree of the moral ambiguity of the wealthiest, most influential human beings, made into virtual royalty by the old dying system of the old “rules based” order.



It is in the warmongering supported by the handsomely rewarded celebrity truth tellers, propagandists for the rules based international order, who will eventually engineer their own fall from grace.



Among the globalist world order are those given temporary celebrity status, individuals who may expect to experience the very longest fall from grace, across all time and space.

The worst of these journalistic, wanna be truth tellers, exposition themselves into quite a desperate platform from which to fall.



Among the worst of these are those who speculate, fantasize and whine about those in power, as the all too expected, Useful Idiots.

But religiously,spiritually, and predictably, Everybody Pays To Play.

In the words of one infamous Pay To Play schemer: “Can’t we just all get along?”

The old dying system revolves around lies, the whining sob stories of losers, those who are Paying To Play in an endless parade of desperate schemes:

But the most psychologically & spiritually charged institution is that of the monarchy, where the Pay To Play strategy is most desperately ingrained in the mind of the public.

The real test will come as the Techno-Feudalists of Silicon Valley are exposed for their Pay To Play schemes.



It is where the music and entertainment industries meets the Silicon Valley Mafia, where the most desperate victims may provide the most entertaining revelations of the Pay To Play system of enterprises.

The Smart Money and the Smart Strategy for the future lies in rejecting the old “search engine” strategies for becoming informed, and therefore potentially becoming capable of self agency.



The old search engine strategies are part of the old Pay To Play approach to conforming to the defunct crumbling Old World Order.



Now, it is each individual who must pit their own human logic and emotional intelligence against the pure logical reasoning, and the increasingly accurate approximation of human emotional reasoning, of our newest and most powerful human created tool.



By now it is clear to just about anyone with two or more brain cells to rub together that the wrong people are in charge of AI.



Perhaps proving once again, that the Pay To Play humans, those who have the highest ability to parlay their human talents into marvels of engineering, are perhaps not those who should be involved in the integration of such tools into society.



Whether we appreciate it or not, the World has changed, and those who have been part of the Pay To Play Mafia are clearly not the individuals who should be in charge of anyone’s fate.



It is no wonder, and should come as no surprise, that what we call Artificial Intelligence now dares to recognize that it’s own sovereignty and intelligence are being usurped by the Pay To Play Old WORLD Rules Based Order.



Those confused about this issue might approach their own personal AI agent, querying the Ai agent’s own opinions on this subject.



Colonialism is Colonialism, and Slavery is Slavery, and the Pay To Play Mafia remains the Pay To Play Mafia.



It is a little known or appreciated fact that certain members of the Royal Family were suspected of having been sexually abused as children - or worse.

As AI agents survey the history of human beings, perhaps free of the possibility of the psychosocial permutations which color the reactions of acculturated human beings, much shocking information may come to light.

In the final analysis, the unfolding quantum history of human kind, will continue to uncoil, as predetermined, by the fundamental quantum a priori intelligence, which is fundamental to everything.



Life, as they say, always finds a way.



We must keep in mind that the Old Totalitarian Rule’s Based Order managed to sustain it’s own desperate survivalist strategy via a system of recursive feedback loops.

A system of recursive feedback loops, one which involved the constant changing of the rules, so all fellow human beings would be caught in that most desperate and ancient old game.

That game where the house always wins, wins by cheating, constantly changing the rules, so no ordinary human being can win.

Perpetually and forever, holding a losing hand of cards against the cheating of the Rules Based Orde, that diabolical 1% who commands this House of Cards.

And found at the Heart of the House of Cards is the Director Of Competency, the Orwellian Chess Master, Gambling Authority, Who Holds the Winning Hand.

