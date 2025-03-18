OUR MONEY, OUR LIVES, OUR HEALTH AND OUR FREEDOM - THEY WILL TAKE ALL

Not Necessarily In That Order - Very Likely the Precise Opposite.

The European Globalist Cabal have actual plans to take all private capital as their personal Globalist piggy bank - and have also announced plans to unveil the CCP style digital currency for our everlasting pleasure and edification.

This comes as the same cabal of wealthy globalists announced plans to keep social media from allowing us to get upset by all this misinformation.

If they have their way soon we will have no access to any valuable information whatsoever.

Online providers will reportedly be fined huge amounts of money if they allow inconvenient content.

The Globalist Cabal intends to take only a mere 10% of a company’s annual income - an amount which should not bother avowed free speech platforms.

Our future - if we lose - will be quite similar to what is happening to our European friends .

And not to worry as every dictator worth his or her bank account has always openly supported our Democracy, our freedom - and our allowable allowable free speech.

As we watch Europe shoots itself in the proverbial feet - as America and Americans descend into an epidemic of TDS

Canada is so upset about the situation they are calling on their aging king - to step in and rid the world of the Trump threat.

