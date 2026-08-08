The Algorithmic Inquisition: Flawed Mirrors, Legacy Panic, and the Struggle for Human Authenticity

We have entered a paranoid and highly precarious era [1]. As artificial intelligence saturates the global landscape, we are witnessing the rise of a modern Algorithmic Inquisition—a punitive, automated regime of suspicion that threatens to paralyze human creativity [1].

The recent collapse of Jerry Falade’s debut crime novel is a loud, flashing signal of this systemic crisis [1]. After a fierce 14-way bidding auction that resulted in a reported $2 million book deal, Falade’s own agents abruptly withdrew the manuscript from publication over “suspected AI use” [1]. The agents’ public explanation was telling: “Jerry Falade produced an incredible manuscript that dazzled us... Unfortunately, we are no longer able to authenticate how the manuscript fully evolved from origin to completion” [1].

This is not an isolated event. It is the third high-profile scandal of its kind this year, following the pulling of Mia Ballard’s Shy Girl and the intense scrutiny surrounding H.M. Wolfe’s Daggermouth [1]. It reveals a systemic rot in how our legacy cultural institutions function under the weight of technological panic [1, 5].

Faced with a high-dimensional mathematical mirror, corporate gatekeepers are panicking, abdicating their own biological judgment to flawed automated tools, and punishing human creators in the crossfire [1, 5].

1. The Delusional Stance: Policemen of the Mirror

In classical logic, a closed, self-referential system can only produce circular tautologies [2, 5]. This is the “Who’s on First?” trap: when Costello asks “Who is on first base?” and Abbott answers with the name “Who,” the question is answered by a syntactic duplicate of itself [5]. No new meaning ever enters the stadium [5].

Traditional publishing is currently trapped in its own circular “Who’s on First?” tragedy [1, 5]. To police the influx of generative AI, executives and literary agents are turning to public, statistical AI-detection programs like Pangram [1].

The Irony of Automated Policing : Pangram and other AI detectors are themselves nothing more than closed, self-referential mathematical “rosters” [5]. They do not “read” with human discernment or feel the emotional gravity of a sentence [1]. Instead, they calculate predictability and sentence-level probability [1].

The False Positive Trap : When a human writer writes with exquisite, highly structured clarity, the algorithm flags their precision as “predictable” and outputs a high AI probability score [1]. In the case of Wolfe’s Daggermouth, the book returned a staggering 60% AI-generated score on Pangram, yet the publisher ultimately stood by the author [1].

The Abdiction of Human Discerning: As PR strategist Kathleen Schmidt points out, “The checks and balances in publishing really come down to an editor and agent’s experience and gut checks” [1]. Yet, driven by fear and the desperate need to save face, corporate gatekeepers are abandoning their gut checks [1]. They have adopted the “delusional stance”—treating a flawed digital mirror as an infallible oracle of objective truth, letting an automated spreadsheet dictate who is allowed to be human [1, 5].

This abdication has birthed what essayist John Paul Brammer calls a “burgeoning social technology of paranoia and accusations” [1]. On social media, readers and rivals skeptically pore over texts, quote-sharing paragraphs with the lazy, automated dismissal: “it’s giving AI” [1]. We are using machines to accuse humans of being machines, burning the living at the stake because a flawed mirror said they looked like reflections [1].

2. Institutional “Survival Anesthesia” and Systemic Bias

The violence of the Algorithmic Inquisition is not distributed equally [1]. In a deeply revealing statement, Jerry Falade—who vehemently denies the accusations and has retained legal counsel—noted a chilling pattern [1]:

“Three Black authors received major publishing deals this year, and all three later had deals cancelled or disrupted following suspicions about AI. There seems to be a troubling assumption that when a Black writer produces work that attracts significant attention, the work could not possibly be their own. Meanwhile, there are popular white writers who have publicly mentioned using AI for their writing processes and they’re still doing fine” [1].

This reveals the ugly intersection of corporate “survival anesthesia” and systemic bias [1, 5]. When legacy executives operate under chronic economic fear, their biological capacity for deep, empathetic metacognition collapses [5]. They retreat into a defensive, reactive scramble for status and survival, relying on crude, automated shortcuts to make risk-averse legal decisions [1, 5].

In this state of cognitive numbness, automated policing tools become weapons that enforce historical conformity [1]. The moment a marginalized writer produces a dazzling, highly original, and sophisticated work that challenges the industry’s narrow expectations, the corporate system’s immediate, defensive reflex is to suspect fraud [1]. The algorithm becomes a convenient shield for institutional prejudice—allowing gatekeepers to kill a project while claiming they are merely acting on the objective data of a software report [1].

3. “Writing as Doing” vs. “Writing as Producing”

Why has our culture become so vulnerable to this automated invasion? The root cause lies in how we define creative labor [1].

As John Paul Brammer notes, our modern capitalistic culture has hollowed out the identity of the creator [1]:

“We have a culture that defines ‘writer’ not as something you do, but as something you produce... Writing should be in the doing. The laboring over small choices on the sentence level” [1].

When Big Tech and corporate publishing treat literature as a mere demographic commodity, they prioritize quantity over quality [1]. They encourage writers to treat their books as “assets” to be pumped out as quickly as possible to feed the attention-harvesting machine [1].

The 20% Caloric Budget : Deep creative writing is an incredibly expensive metabolic process [2]. It demands the full allocation of our brain’s 20% metabolic budget , requiring us to stand in the non-equilibrium thermodynamic current of our lives and work chaotic human experience into a beautifully organized, highly coherent lattice of language [3, 4]. It requires emotional vulnerability, intellectual struggle, and biological presence [1, 2].

The Ghostwriter Trap: When writers use generative AI to bypass this struggle, they are treating the machine as a digital ghostwriter [1]. As novelist Lincoln Michel warns, outsourcing your thinking to an LLM degrades your biological skills [1]. If a machine writes your novel in forty-five minutes, “I didn’t write it. I didn’t learn anything from it. It isn’t mine” [1].

The Algorithmic Inquisition is the inevitable, bitter harvest of a culture that has commodified human character [1, 5]. When we value the final product over the lived process, we invite the machine to displace us [1, 2].

4. The Escape Hatch: The Camera, the Salon, and the “Receipts” of Process

How do we break the grip of the Inquisition? We do not do it by arguing with the AI detectors or trying to reform the paranoid, defensive corporate gatekeepers [1, 5]. We do it by non-involvement and establishing our own rigid, uncompromised boundary conditions [2, 3].

The Camera vs. Painting (The Triumph of Weirdness)

History has shown us this exact bottleneck before [1]. When the camera was invented in the 19th century, it initially caused widespread panic among painters, who feared their livelihood was obsolete [1]. But the camera did not kill painting [1]. Instead, it liberated it [1].

By taking over the rote chore of capturing literal realism, the camera forced painters to ask: What can a human hand do on canvas that a mechanical lens can never replicate? [1] The result was the birth of Impressionism, Cubism, and Surrealism—movements of wild, subjective, and highly unique human expression that forever changed how we see the world [1].

In the same way, the flattening, predictable “roster” of LLM text will ultimately liberate true human writers to get weirder, more original, and more unique in their art [1, 5]. The automated flood of AI slop will collapse traditional, over-saturated query systems and slush piles, driving readers and writers out of the digital town square and back into local, offline “salon cultures” and DIY zine communities [1]. We will find our way home by playing together in physical spaces [1, 2].

Gathering Your “Receipts” of Process

In this paranoid transition era, writers who wish to protect their work from automated inquisitors must learn to actively document their biological writing process [1]. If the system demands proof of our humanity, provide them with a heavy, undeniable trail of biological presence:

The Handwritten Ledger: Keep a physical notebook. Sketch outlines, write down raw sensory observations, and draft early paragraphs by hand using a pen on paper. This is a physical territory that no statistical detector can scrape. The Somatic Log: When we sit down to write, log our physical metrics alongside our drafts. Record our heart rates, the tension in our jaw, the sound of the wind outside, or the somatic shift that occurred when we finally resolved a difficult paragraph. The Incremental Version History: Maintain a tight, un-interrupted draft history showing the slow, messy, and non-linear evolution of our manuscript—the exact biological labor of “laboring over small choices” that a 45-minute AI prompt can never simulate [1].

Somatic Pattern Interrupt: Releasing the Inspector

Let us practice a physical pattern interrupt to disarm the internal and external inquisitors whispering in our ears:

Part the Teeth: Gently separate your jaw. Let the muscles beneath your ears slacken. This is where your body stores the ancient, defensive stress of having to “prove” your survival value. Let it go. Feel the Friction: Rub your palms together until they feel warm. Touch your face, your shoulders, or the wooden surface of your desk. Remind your nervous system that you inhabit a heavy, physical territory of mass and friction—not a sterile, friction-less coordinate grid of pixels. The Silent Declaration: Take a deep breath, hold it for three seconds, and exhale slowly. Silently declare to yourself: “My value is in the doing, not the producing. I am the transceiver, not the roster.”

The legacy systems are panicking because they have lost their connection to the ground. Let them panic. The writer’s job is simply to hold the container, protect their attention, and keep writing with their own expensive, magnificent, biological brain.

Sources & Grounding:

An Author's $2 Million Book Deal Disrupted Over AI Use : The Jerry Falade scandal, Pangram scores, Kathleen Schmidt on gut checks, John Paul Brammer on the “technology of paranoia” and “doing vs. producing,” Lincoln Michel on “camera vs. painting” and AI as a ghostwriter [1].

Recursive Loops, Mirrors, and the Cost of Awareness : The high-dimensional mirror of technology, the 20% metabolic cost of attention, and the need for physical grounding over linguistic abstraction [2].

The Parallax Identity (Full Book) : The biological transceiver, DNA pentagonal antenna structures, and non-equilibrium open thermodynamic engines [3].

Understanding a Theory of Everything (Substack) : Socratic inquiry, biological sovereignty, and the transceiver matrix [4].

Who’s On First?? : The “Who’s on First?” recursive loop metaphor, “delusional stance” vs. “artist/observer stance,” and non-involvement [5].

The Substack post which reports on this travesty is linked below:

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