KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Randy Gazda's avatar
Randy Gazda
3d

This is amazing! Your renaissance seems to be a boundary reconfiguration at civilizational scale. When pressures accumulate (like colonialism, industrial hegemony, recursive historical loops) the system will eventually reach a point where the old configuration can't absorb them. What follows is less a rebirth than a forced emergence. It's the identity of a culture reorganizing itself to hold its coherence and survive within its very limited (and shrinking) degrees of freedom. Your downward vortex reflects losing those degrees of freedom, and upward is recovering them. Neither is linear or permanent; they're how a system negotiates the pressure it's under. If people sense the ground shifting, it’s because the boundary of the age is shifting. That's a little scary and a little invigorating.

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Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
5d

Yes. We are in a great awakening or perhaps reawakening where new maps are downloading into the consciousness of many people that is creating network that has the potential for creating a great global heart consciousness.

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