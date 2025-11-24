BANKING HOLDS AMERICA HOSTAGE - ALONG WITH ALL NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency first by inflation then by deflation the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered... I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies... The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people to whom it properly belongs.”

―Thomas Jefferson

Maybe it should not be so shocking that we have been held hostage by a system for more millennia than we might easily count - it is the rock bottom truth.

This post is going to be very long and complicated - one I will cut for later publication which will refer back to this one as reference.

The information here could not be more critically important to modern Americans - as a place to begin to put the enormously complicated picture of human governance into perspective.

I offer this to those who have the patience to take in an overview.

Please remember you are reading the opinions of a Tennessee grandmother before seriously considering any of these claims to be true.

KILLER OF THE KENNEDY’S AND THE AMERICAN DREAM

We know now that what killed the Kennedy’s and the American dream was not an individual- but a system - an ancient system in place for many more millennia than we can easily count.

It was the same system which preyed upon those fledgling thirteen American colonies - colonies owned and operated by the king of England and backed up by a banking system which could belong to Mephistopheles himself.

At some level we - regardless of political affiliation- understand that all politics, all people, all free thought and creative ideas are held hostage by banking.

This is certainly no secret or conspiracy theory - and no news to anyone - that the banks are a lynchpin in how domesticated and fooled into compliance we all are.

The founding fathers were deeply concerned about the role of banking in their fledgling constitutional republic.

OUTLINE FROM AN AI AGENT:

Several Founding Fathers, most notably Thomas Jefferson, were against banks, particularly a powerful, centralized national bank. They feared such institutions would concentrate wealth, favor financiers over farmers, create debt, and were unconstitutional. Other opponents included James Madison and Andrew Jackson, who shared concerns about centralized power, corruption, and the constitutionality of banks. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]

Key opponents and their arguments:

Thomas Jefferson: He believed a national bank was unconstitutional and a threat to liberty. He argued it would favor the commercial North over the agrarian South, create a national debt, and lead to monopolies that could corrupt the government and harm the populace.

James Madison: He opposed the First Bank of the United States due to his constitutional theories, fearing a public-private partnership could lead to corruption and self-dealing.

Andrew Jackson: He was a fierce opponent of the Bank of the United States and famously vetoed its charter renewal in 1832, which became known as the Bank War.

Abraham Lincoln: While not a contemporary opponent of the First Bank, his later actions, like issuing interest-free currency, show a distrust of private financial institutions controlling the money supply. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8]

The counterargument:

Alexander Hamilton: As the first Secretary of the Treasury, Hamilton was the leading proponent of a national bank. He argued it was necessary for a stable, unified currency, consolidating national debt to build credit, and providing a place for the government to deposit or borrow money. [1, 2]



MAFIOSO SYSTEM WHICH UNDERPINS IT ALL

And for those with any kind of historical perspective, we know from at least the Middle Ages that church and state and public opinion and education were all linked to keep us in wage slavery.

We know that Machiavelli wrote at the time when the Medici family grew to become one of the biggest mafias in history, linked to the Catholic Church, as the Vatican bankers.

Machiavelli literally “wrote the book” on political power and had a front row seat as to how church and state are linked at the level of banking.

That money changers took over the temples long ago is no secret - but that the institutions merged into one huge mastermind to keep the 1% rich and the 99% poor and domesticated - is not so well understood by most people.

For me, as well as for many well educated people - I did not have an understanding of how very insidiously banking works to keep us all enslaved.

One we understand how church and state and education are linked - and how financial power is weaponized against us - we can begin to appreciate the revolution Trump is waging against the finance industry.

Those paying attention will remember Trump’s first act as President - in the first 24 hours - was to give a speech to the World Economic Forum ( WEF).

AI AGENT SUMMARY OF TRUMP VERSUS THE WEF

Donald Trump is a vocal critic of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “globalist” ideology and specific initiatives like the “Great Reset,” viewing them as a threat to national sovereignty and an “America First” agenda. He has, however, attended and addressed the WEF annual meeting in Davos on multiple occasions. [1, 2]

Key Points of Opposition

“America First” vs. Globalism: Trump’s core political philosophy emphasizes national interests and sovereignty, which starkly contrasts with the WEF’s mission of promoting global cooperation and international institutions to address shared challenges.

“The Great Reset”: Trump and his allies have heavily criticized the WEF’s “Great Reset” initiative, which advocates for a globally coordinated effort to revamp societies and economies with a focus on equality and sustainability. Critics, including Trump supporters, view this as a “dystopian” attempt by elites to impose progressive values and undermine national control.

Climate Change and Energy Policy: Trump has repeatedly dismissed concerns about climate change, calling the “prophets of doom” at the WEF’s annual meeting in 2020 and 2025 “foolish fortune tellers”. This opposes the WEF’s focus on sustainable, “green” infrastructure and the transition away from fossil fuels.

Trade and Tariffs: He champions protectionist trade policies, including the use of tariffs on imported goods, to protect American manufacturing. This stance runs counter to the free trade principles historically promoted by the WEF.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): In a 2025 address to the forum, Trump slammed DEI initiatives as “absolute nonsense” and touted executive orders to abolish such policies within the U.S. government, directly opposing themes often discussed at WEF events. [1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]

WEF Engagements

Despite his strong opposition to the forum’s general agenda, Trump has participated in the WEF’s annual meetings in Davos, Switzerland:

2018: Attended in person, delivering a speech where he promoted his economic policies, tax cuts, and “America First” platform, inviting businesses to invest in the U.S..

2020: Attended in person, again touting the U.S. economy and openly expressing skepticism toward climate change.

2025: Addressed the forum via video link shortly after his second inauguration, where he promised tariffs for companies manufacturing outside the U.S. and criticized globalist policies. [2, 3, 5, 8, 12]

In summary, Trump uses the WEF as a platform to project his anti-globalist, “America First” agenda directly to an audience of global leaders and business elites, while simultaneously opposing the core tenets of the organization.



Here, assembled for all the world to see, were many of those in charge of both banking & finance and those in charge of shaping public opinion.

Trump - always a master of ceremonies - politely told them all to take a long walk off a short pier.

Her we are treated to a master class in diplomacy as Trump applies his brand of five dimensional chess to the modern Machiavellians he faces.

Remember few understand the brand of The Art of the Deal meets The Art of War which Trump plays.

He treats his enemies with respect - keeps his friends close but his enemies closer - in an ultimate game of cat and mouse.

He knows the best way to win a war is to not have a war.

In this speech he reminds his enemies that the bankers refused his investment due to political differences - and gently nudges them to keep in mind who just won the election.

We should not be surprised to see Trump taking on the entire evil system which has been in place for over 12,000 years in every human civilization.

I can identify with Trump as a fellow member of the post WW II generation - all of us raised in these times of the rise of the most authoritarian and Machiavellian of times.

From the experience of diving under our desks to survive nuclear holocaust - to the assassination of politcal leaders on live TV - to the terrible sacrifice of fellow Americans as the events of 9/11 were played out on live TV - we grew to understand Machiavelli in our bones.

We kids became wise to the scam - understood that our desks were no protection from nuclear holocaust.

Understood that the Kennedy’s hated the system enforced by the alphabet agencies was our enemy.

And certainly knew that it was the alphabet agencies - reinforced by the mobsters - who were behind the assassinations and the desk diving PsyOp and the staged funeral pyre sacrifice of 9/11.

We learned the lie before we knew what a lie was - learned the system was stacked against before we could walk - learned the role of officials and institutions in dictating our opinions- before we could think for ourselves.

We learned to distrust everything, other than what direct experience could teach us - learned to trust no one but ourselves - learned how profoundly that everything we had been propagandized to believe was wrong.

We grew up in a system full of those who were violently opposed to us thinking for ourselves - who saw us as dangerous to their so carefully constructed and planned Machiavellian paradise.

Today we see Trump take aim at these institutions - with enough of us informed as to the delinquency of these organizations - that we can trust Trump’s instincts to defund them.

We learned that certain banks and institutions have been deeply interlinked and complicit in the affairs of deep state operative Jeffrey Epstein and very likely in the escapades of one P. Diddy as well.

We see Trump going up against these modern Goliaths - for all the world like some modern day David.

TRUMP’S DAVID AND GOLIATH WAR WITH THE BANKING SYSTEM - AN AI SUMMARY:

Donald Trump’s recent conflicts with JPMorgan Chase include his claims that the bank discriminated against him by closing his accounts, as well as his call for the Department of Justice to investigate the bank’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. In August 2025, he alleged that JPMorgan Chase, along with other banks, refused to accept over $1 billion in deposits from him and that his company was forced to spread its cash across smaller banks. In November 2025, Trump also called for an investigation into JPMorgan’s relationship with Epstein. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]

Specific instances of conflict

Alleged account closure: In an August 2025 interview, Trump stated that JPMorgan Chase closed his accounts shortly after his first term in office and gave him 20 days to move his funds. He claimed this was an example of large banks “debanking” conservatives for political reasons.

Epstein ties: In mid-November 2025, Trump directed the Department of Justice to investigate JPMorgan’s alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and his ties to prominent figures.

Earlier public criticism: In 2018, Trump publicly attacked JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, calling him a “nervous mess” after Dimon made comments about potentially running for president. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]

JPMorgan’s response

A JPMorgan spokesman denied that the bank closes accounts for political reasons, stating that the bank has a policy against such practices.

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has publicly commented on Trump’s tariffs, though the specific nature of the comments depends on the context and time period. [2, 8, 9]



And here we are as a generation - facing the just desserts coming due to such a broken and corrupt civilization.

We inherited one of the largest Ponzi schemes ever created and now teetering on the verge of the biggest ever civilizational collapse.

Our children and grandchildren cannot afford housing, food, education or any kind of accessibility to prosperity.

The very large bills have become due and payable and the only thing standing between us and utter destruction is the Trump administration.

Hell of a position for anyone to be in.

AS PER USUAL, THE SOLUTION IS IN THE HANDS OF AMERICAN CITIZENS

It is our task to begin to educate ourselves about the actual constitution our founding fathers engineered and about how this “government of the people, by the people and for the people” is supposed to function .

For it is this poor stepchild of “the system” - the government cobbled together by a bunch of ragtag British colonist revolutionaries.

Founding fathers who fully understood they would be hung, drawn and quartered, with extreme prejudice, should they lose.

For the founding fathers, and for us today, this is all do or die - as we are finally in a position to comprehend how the system itself is the problem.

Today it is all of us in the position of the founders as technology has evolved to the point where only extraordinary understanding and a truly educated and knowledgeable populace may stem this tide of totalitarianism.

Conclusions:

Those who wish more background on how I arrived at these conclusions over several years may dive into my Substack.

Leave a comment