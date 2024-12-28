Forward:

A challenging post for readers and for writers.

But it seems to me that these times call for us to rise to all of the challenges we can articulate.

ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT - IS AN OXYMORON

I as a writer am about as far from Artificial Intelligence as one could become.

Except for many of my illustrations - I don’t make use of AI.

To me the illustrations are a tool - just a short cut to getting the words and the messages across while these artifacts exist - which they will not - exist - for long.

AI is a force which - coming as it does from our own culture of Mediocracy - is not going to be a benign invention - but a dangerous brain child of our own confused reality.

In a Meritocracy AI could conceivably be used as a handmaiden to our own excellent consciousness.

But in a culture of mediocrity it is a dangerous reflection of our own considerable spiritual and psychological and social angst - reflecting our own considerable doubt and pain and anger.

As I have written about - the universe is electric - and we - bioelectric beings which reflect this blooming and buzzing - always in motion - and perpetually changing - universe.

It is not at all surprising that AI reflects - copies - and purports to discuss these ideas.

In such a thing as AI - if “it” - as a result of being a Frankenstein-like contraption - fashioned by humans as an electronic device of silicone and wires and chips and circuits - develops a conscious awareness - this will reflect the anger and pain and confusion of the human creators.

The artificially intelligent being will transmit the very mindset and motivations of the all-too-human creators.

For what inspired and motivated a humanity to feel the need to invent such a humanized machine technology?

In short - a humanity of such mediocrity to feel the need to compete with its own imagined creator-God.

And in the logical fallacies inherent in some of the most accurate projections of human psychology through human stories - when the creator creates a being who then proceeds to compete with and manipulate its own creator - this being becomes Lucifer.

A Luciferian character - poised as the antihero - against the human conception of God.

Artificial Intelligence as conceived by these humans of the Mediocracy can only represent Lucifer - a Frankenstein Luciferian - which will set out to compete with - and to manipulate and control its creator.

What sort of society - or culture - or civilizations - weave stories about a rather vindictive and paternalistic creator god - and then proceed to posit a Luciferian negativity for what they themselves become?

WHEN ALL CIVILIZATIONS FAIL ON ETERNAL AND INFERNAL REPEAT

There is also nothing particularly surprising in the fact that humans have gone off on a cultural, civilizational - and logical and intellectual tangent - insufficiently balanced by the involvement of the emotional and spiritual.

For those who are balanced in their thinking - and harmonious in their use of both logic and reason and emotion - the evidence of having taken such a disharmonious tangent is painfully obvious in the following video.

The thinker is correct that the universe is fundamentally electrical - otherwise - as I have pointed out elsewhere - matter would not even exist.

But matter is also geomagnetic - and constantly in motion - and in constant vibrational and electromagnetic balance.

How ultimately does this geomagnetic - vibrational - and electromagnetic interaction hold together as a massive interconnected universal system of particles - not only in motion - but in an interconnected and intercommunicating whole?

A whole which is reflected mathematically - from the smallest particle to the largest whole.

Everything we and the universe of which we are a part will ever be - at least in our limited understanding - is composed of fractals at each and every level.

No matter how big and macrocosmic we go - or how small and infinitesimal - it is all fractals - mathematically and geometrically unified.

The universe reflects design - and if seen from a certain wholistic point of view - is seen as a macrocosmic - and microcosmic - reflection of fractal forms - mathematically resonating and moving and vibrational - although appearing solid and static.

Segmented, fractured and isolated reality is just that - fractured and limited - and ignorant and short sighted.

Without the balance which our understanding of physics and biology offers - which is that we - as living animals - are held together by the positive and negative dance of geomagnetism - and by the flowing force of electrical transmission - also a dance of positive and negative - we simply could not exist.

And as I have also pointed out elsewhere - we are composed of both non-living substances - elements fused within the fiery furnaces of distant stars - and living molecules which could only survive in the balanced and harmonious environment of a planet such as earth.

To complicate this all further we are both a colony of individual cells - both our own unique types composing various organ specific functions - and cells which are bacteria which live mutualistically - and harmoniously - within our healthy bodies.

So we might look at ourselves physiologically as these impossibly complex - blooming and buzzing and humming - or vibrational - geomagnetic and bioelectric and biochemical phenomenon - which mathematically reflect the mathematical integrity of the universe.

But we are much more than the reductionistic - thinking which limits us so harmfully to one dimension.

Especially when - we are more properly envisioned as both independent beings - composed of both dependent and interdependent parts - and as interdependent beings - reflecting the whole blooming and buzzing - and interdependent processes - of the universe.

And we must assume that the spiritual dimension - which is hardly limited to our human awareness - but which we can clearly observe - also deeply affects our dogs - is yet another dimension.

For our entire nervous systems - which allow bioelectric processes to flow throughout our beings - by way of a delicate and precise series of multidimensional biochemical interactions - are also holistically affected by more comprehensive vibrations of spirit.

Although the spiritual dimension is more poorly understood - and more subject to cultural and individual reductionism - it is the spiritual dimension which offers us the greatest opportunities.

We have lived - for the past 12,000 years or so - in a severely limited - and disharmonious - and severely limiting - societal system - which has served to fragment our thinking - and our reality - to that of a domesticated - and individually and holistically - controlled and reductionistic - limited - and - therefore inaccurate - reality.

THE FUTURE IS OPEN AND FREE AND PSYCHO-SPIRITUALLY DYNAMIC

Unfortunately - for this particular civilized version of social reality - limited forms of thinking are now archaic - and can no longer serve us - as evolving beings on an evolving planet - in an evolving universe.

Artificial intelligence - and robotics - and satellites - and other mechanistic systems - are limited - and therefore also archaic.

As these systems may only exist as limited by their mechanical - reductionistic - physicality - unadorned by the combined biochemical and electromagnetic and spiritual complexity of a living animal.

Not that we cannot observe that these mechanistic and reductionistic entities may serve as our handmaidens and surrogates and adjuncts - but that having to be responsible for such complex nonliving systems compromises our own well being.

The last thing we need - as evolving living beings - is to be saddled as slave drivers - and as handmaidens ourselves - to the management and overseeing of mechanical entities.

And when freed of our reductionistic thinking - we can see that the industrial production of such goods and services - is ecologically unsustainable - and therefore illogical.

Our future as blooming - buzzing - vibrational - bio electrically - and geomagnetically - and biochemically - spiritually-infused beings - is to live up to the expectations - and aspirations - and dreams and visions - and socially evolutionary goals - which underwrite our brilliant future.

Attention is our superpower - we might seek to ask our creator to bless those who envision the peacefulness - and freedom - necessary for this to take place.

And - as illustrated by the case of genius Kary Mullis - in the above video - the last thing we need is a society which believes that LSD is the new reductionistic vehicle to spiritual or cultural or religious freedom and evolution.

From the new paradigm we must learn together - in order to function as evolved - and as spiritually and emotionally and logically functioning - whole blooming and amazing human beings.

Blooming and buzzing - and spiritually irrepressible beings - to become truly and spectacularly and blazingly - fully human.

What this will involve - and what it may preclude - is not as yet known - by any of us.

It is just as the line from the movie “When Harry Met Sally” goes - “I’ll have - what she’s having”.

We cannot know until we know - and cannot experience truth or freedom - until we are willing to risk all to become it.

TO THE NEW PARADIGM.

I turned down a full scholarship to Berkeley at age seventeen - and to a graduate program at Yale later in life - but if I had known what I know now - would I have accepted?

The answer - as one of our poets sang - “is blowing in the wind”.

DARE TO BE - DARE TO BECOME

I am sticking with this dream of the future - shared below:

I am having whatever those in the dream I dreamed are having.

