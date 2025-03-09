“When exposing a crime is treated as committing a crime, you are being ruled by criminals.”

―Edward Snowden

Safe to say that I was born seeming to understand that things were not right - along with many of my generation.

From an early age I hoped for the best in everyone while being disappointed before I could even tie my shoes - and being shocked when after waiting to start school from age one - seeing they had nothing to teach me at age four.

It is quite something to become a rebel at age three - to tell your own mother to “go in the house and do lots of things” - hoping for some peace and quiet to pursue one’s own path.

I am convinced that our generation was born into a world in which we - and our unsuspecting parents - were ruled over by criminals.

There was a blind kind of bland acceptance of the status quo as our parents arrived home from the wars to suburban America - convinced they had all won something.

The nation they had fought for had won over the Nazis - thanks to the Russian allies - but the government of this nation had also brought a new brand of totalitarianism home with them.

A GENERATION LOST IN SPACE??

But our poor hard working parents never recognized the danger - indoctrinated as they were to trust the government - and never think to seriously question the narratives.

They, and their growing families, were safely tucked away in suburbia - enjoying all of the freedoms they never imagined might one day be theirs - cowed into silence after two world wars and a Great Depression.

They were a population pacified by the horrors of war to accept the status quo of peace and prosperity as a gift from the government - one they were socialized to accept - and to enjoy without question.

Even after the lessons of how Naziism stole into Europe and pacified the population to accept the most heinous totalitarian regimes - our parents slumbered through one of the greatest totalitarian takeovers in history.

FROM CARTOONS, TO FROSTED FLAKES - TO NUCLEAR ANNIHILATION

As our parents conformed to the standards of post WW II morality - we children were brought up on the mental pablum of television, Frosted Flakes - and the reassuring knowledge that by diving under our desks we could survive nuclear Holocaust.

Somewhere between the cartoons - and the nuclear reality - and the cracks which appeared in the foundations of our parents suburbia - we began to suspect that all was not quite as well as we were told in America.

The kids began to smell a rat - and as they grew began to chafe at the restrictive mass conformity and unsatisfactory nature of the group think.

For me personally, at the advanced age of seven - I watched as the State of California took my parent's house and our entire rather idyllic neighborhood in the Berkeley Hills, nestled below Mt. Diablo - through Eminent Domain - to build a vast freeway system.

As a writer, I share this radicalizing experience with one Thomas Pynchon - as fate would have it - a distant cousin.

My generation began to see our parent’s blindness to the reality of a restrictive and repressive government - and began to rebel.

The parents were shocked at the rebellion of the kids - they had been given everything by sacrificing parents - why were they not grateful, subservient, and content?

But what these parents did not understand - is that the kids always know - they might not have the maturity of express it in adult terms - but they understand it emotionally.

The kids rebelled - early and en masse - desperate to escape the restrictive authoritarian homes they had grown up in.

This of course - ever so predictably - did not go as planned.

Teenage children who have outwitted adult authority are simply not prepared to go it alone - especially those brought up on cartoons and Frosted Flakes and the absurdity of diving under desks to escape nuclear annihilation.

HITTING THE JACKPOT OR HITTING THE WALL?

They hit the outskirts of the adult world - the corrupted and dangerous adults - who will seek to prey upon these children - so susceptible to drugs and the other dangers of a criminal society.

Some of the older kids who had skills such as music - which could be used by unscrupulous adults to make a fortune - hit the jackpot - if, that is, we can accept jackpots from toxic manipulative serial narcissist opportunists preying on young adults to be “jackpots”.

But many of these young musicians showed extraordinary talent - and came to make some of the best music of all time.

There was an old tradition among people - from European troubadours - through modern blues, jazz and rock musicians to stand against tyranny by putting unaccessible - and often unacceptable - emotions through the filter of music.

Even the greatest classical music can be viewed as an attempt by musicians to channel otherwise unavailable and unacceptable emotions through the equalizing filter of musical expression.

Literature and all art often shares this characteristic.

Music is acceptable - as are drama and comedy - where plain words may not suffice.

In America we saw this evolve from Elvis Presley through Janis Joplin to Bob Dylan and through Madonna - and Taylor Swift - as very young adults were manipulated to make fortunes for adults.

In Europe we saw those from Led Zeppelin through the Beatles - and including Bono and U2 - taken advantage of in this way.

I cannot even think of one popular young musician who was not taken unfair advantage of by unscrupulous adults.

The famous - and sometimes infamous - 1960’s music scenes of San Francisco and Laurel Canyon - more than lived up to this description.

This willingness of adults to manipulate and abuse and take advantage of teenagers and young adults was done so effectively by criminally negligent adults that it is still going on unrecognized for what it is.

Hollywood is a veritable walking and talking social experiment - there for us to see as a supreme example of this art.

And government is a cesspool of the art and science of criminally masterminded toxic manipulation.

This is what happens to civilizations ruled over by criminals - is that criminality becomes acceptable and even expected - but is almost never revealed for what it is.

The music business is one of the most criminally evil and corrupt industries known - up there with the celebrity franchises of Hollywood and politics - and yet the general public still persists in seeing the worst of these toxic serial manipulators as heroes and heroines.

The artists are not the problem - except in so far as they are seen as the problem by criminal authorities - dangerous radicals capable of busting the criminal conspiracies wide open - therefore to be kept under strict control.

The artist and the artists work become commodities to be used by criminal masterminds.

Literally everything in the society becomes grist for criminal masterminds and those things which cannot be used are discarded as being worthless.

Slowly - imperceptibly - the entire civilization becomes subsumed under the influence of criminal conspiracies and begins to reflect the morality, spirituality and economic and political character of a casino.

The average citizen becomes the rube - manipulated into playing against the house with a losing hand.

And since the house always wins - and the rubes always lose - the society disintegrates into a den of thieves.

In one essay I cannot possibly cover all of the territory which is revealed by these revelations - but I can begin to point in the direction which might lead to the ability of each individual to make his and her own decisions and to begin to think outside the box - the box the criminals try to force us to accept.

We watch now as those who expose the crimes of millennia are vilified instead of celebrated - and as the words of Edward Snowden quoted above - become prophecy.

Are we supposed to be shocked that it takes some of those who saw the criminal conspiracy from the inside out are now the one’s who seek to disrupt it??

Only if we are as clueless as our poor parents - things change - we change - the world and the universe change.

Conclusions:

The following post was first published in original form in August 1, 2023 - well over two years ago now - and demonstrates the nascent ideas which are expressed better in the post you just read.

I attach it here as a supplement for those who have not had the opportunity to have read it previously.

