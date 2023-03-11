BETRAYAL OR MISFORTUNE IN A POLITICAL CONTEXT
I have waited at least three years to write this post. I thank those who have continued to point out the overarching dam of deceptions to which we have been subjected. I owe many of you for your brave and heroic efforts to help visualize and describe this monstrous dam. I trust you all know who you are.
The da…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.