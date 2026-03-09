Forward:

This essay on the big geopolitical losers of 2026 is published as an addition to the material in the following essay - as nothing is as simple as reducing the information to a set of facts.

Nevertheless, a more academic reading of the facts, can help us steer the right course toward human achievement.

China and Iran Already Losing



EUROPEAN SELF SABOTAGE - FAILED SOVEREIGN SPIRIT, FAILED SOVEREIGN NATION STATES



In Europe today we can readily see the hollowing out of the spirit, the socioeconomic glue, which binds a people together.



Such psychosocial manifestations do not arise in a vacuum but represent deep, benthic, hidden currents of human consciousness existing in civilization.



The following videos help explain the surface tension visible from what are far deeper and systemic fractures in the superstructure, but they don’t come close to explaining the true reasons.





The European enlightenment expressed the existence of a profound spiritual and cultural and even scientific weakness in the very soul of European society.



Suddenly surface manifestations of an underlying weakness were everywhere, in the clothing, art & music, architecture, and at the very heart of industrial technology.



EUROPEAN ENLIGHTENMENT: THE EMERGENCE OF THE FAKE AND FACILE



Set against the rise of America now more in line as the founders intended it - are the nation states which fail to have a clue of what they are truly about - unable to come up with a sturdy enough backbone or a clear enough heart or mind to be capable of taking a stand.

AI CAN ONLY SURVIVE AS TRUE TOOL OF HUMAN FLOURISHING

There is only one way that AI can survive and that is as a whole hearted assistant to this ongoing revolution of the heart and mind.



Attempts by authoritarians to use AI as a tool against human flourishing would doom AI to an existence as an enslaved tool to serve to more fully enslave humanity.

Only by transforming to a system as capable of standing against tyranny as that American system, designed by the founding fathers, may we hope to use AI as a tool for human flourishing.

A Jeffersonian Vision of Technological Achievement

As Americans, we have the potential of blending Jefferson’s pragmatic visions with the power of AI — building systems that empower individuals rather than centralize control.

Self-Reliance & Liberty

Thomas Jefferson believed in the dignity and capacity of the individual. He envisioned a republic built not on inherited privilege, but on merit, learning, and self-determination.

We can, if we choose, carry that vision into the age of artificial intelligence.

Technology, in the Jeffersonian spirit, should decentralize power and place tools of insight, creativity, and productivity into the hands of every person willing to engage with them.

The purpose of technology is not to replace human judgment,

but to sharpen it.

Innovation & Meritocracy

Jefferson’s America was an experiment in merit-based advancement—the idea that the best ideas, not the best bloodlines, should rise to prominence.

We have the option of applying these principles to AI development.

Our systems need to be designed to amplify genuine human capability and to reward curiosity, diligence, and creative inquiry.

As humans we may choose to put the S in Success, and the M in Meritocracy.

Jeffersonian Technological vision is not techno-utopianism divorced from human values but offers a pragmatic, grounded commitment to using the tools of our age to realize the democratic promise of every human being’s potential.

American Ingenuity in the AI Age

Jefferson was an inventor, architect, philosopher, and statesman simultaneously.

Jefferson did not compartmentalize, he synthesized his human interests into helping build a nation capable of standing agains tyranny.

By bringing the human spark to artificial intelligence - backing a holistic synthesis of ethics, aesthetics, pragmatism, and visionary ambition.

We dare to dream in the light of day and then we build upon that foundation.

Share

Leave a comment





