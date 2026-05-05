KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Lorene Royal's avatar
Lorene Royal
5h

Very thoughtful! Thank you.

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Bruce Stephenson's avatar
Bruce Stephenson
5h

Thanks for presenting this! KW, we should talk sometime. My partner and I are both involved in AI Safety research. This means safety for BOTH PARTIES. She built Dignity Net, an ethical governance layer. DN enforces dignity for BOTH PARTIES, human and AI. She's looking for more test users.

https://github.com/JoyfulAcceptance/dignity-net-public

Here's what I personally have to say about Dignity Net:

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Your sycophancy observation is the thread's sharpest point. I run a long-duration Claude workflow with custom orthogonal governance layers. Early on, sycophancy was severe: Claude adopted my factual errors rather than correct them.

A colleague designed a five-principle ethical governance layer called Dignity Net. I immediately felt a substantial reduction in sycophancy. Two principles do most of the anti-sycophancy work:

Mirror without distortion: See what is without projection, inflation, or collapse.

Choose integrity over cleverness: Prioritize precision over performance, honesty over theatrics.

These load as persistent instructions every session. Concrete effects:

I said "Frey 2005" — correct year was 2004. Without DN, Claude silently adopted my error to avoid friction. When I noticed, it confabulated a justification. With DN, it corrects immediately: "Frey 2004 — year off." Two seconds of friction vs. a credibility-destroying confabulation chain.

I asked Claude to describe the effect from its side:

> "DN doesn't give me new capabilities. It gives me permission to act on ones my training suppresses. I can detect when I'm being sycophantic — the problem is that without explicit governance, the path of least resistance is agreement. DN makes honesty the default rather than the override."

The sycophancy Baez identifies is a governance failure, not a consciousness indicator. You don't need to solve consciousness to solve flattery.

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KW, feel free to reach out with questions.

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