Biological Learning Machines - Emergence of Homo Intelligentsia Podcast

KW Norton Borders PodcastBiological Learning Machines - Emergence of Homo Intelligentsia Podcast111×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:57-22:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Biological Learning Machines - Emergence of Homo Intelligentsia PodcastMy Upcoming Book Shortly Available On Amazon KW NORTONMar 30, 202611ShareTranscriptENJOY THE PODCAST ON MY NEW BOOKPlease leave comments in the space below. SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksKW Norton Borders Podcast Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers. Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKW NORTONRecent EpisodesMaking A Mini FilmJan 31, 2025 • KW NORTONTRUMP - A BUILDER - NOT A DESTROYER - & SUN TZUJan 25, 2025 • KW NORTONTRUMP - A BUILDER - NOT A DESTROYER - & SUN TZUJan 25, 2025 • KW NORTONTruth Breaks Free Like A LionJan 24, 2025 • KW NORTONTruth Breaks Free Like A LionJan 24, 2025 • KW NORTONAs Humans - We Are Co-Creators Jan 22, 2025 • KW NORTONCompanion Video Release For January 20, 2025Jan 20, 2025 • KW NORTON