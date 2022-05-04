https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2022/may/04/abortion-supreme-court-roe-v-wade-public-opinion-biden-trump-us-politics-latest?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

It’s getting entirely out of hand that the Guardian keeps trying to sell me articles. Hilarious they actually quote and defend the idea that Conservatives would engineer a leak like this.

Anyone fami…