Republishing from July 2023 - as my new post for today - December 07, 2024 - will take on our lack of trust in the elite 1% - and how our own refusal to take on the fear the elites sell - is the answer to our dilemma.

THE CRATERING OF EMPIRES - BUILT IN SEEDS OF DESTRUCTION

Civilizational collapse - from seeds within these civilizations - is not new in the least. These seeds of destruction are however found in the structure, philosophy, religion & spirituality, and history of all of them. Whether we go back to Troy & the Trojan War - or to any other major world civilization - historical or otherwise - we can pick out and illustrate the same characteristics of these seeds of destruction.

They are always present despite our best intentions. They faithfully counter every faithfully reliable and truthful characteristic of our humanness. These seeds - like cancerous cells in out midst - end up destroying every good thing we can build. And of course they are present in our own civilizations today. To think otherwise would be sheer hubris.

This is not necessary and it is not “natural”. It is not a fault in the mind or body of mankind. The fault is not in our stars but in our own capacity to lie to ourselves.

And in our own foolish and tender tendencies to be willing to cover up any inconvenient truth with lies and deception. In other words we tend to tell the truth only when it serves our interests to do so.

But our capacity to have a long enough view - a view of the long game - is extremely limited. This makes it difficult to have a long enough view to even comprehend our own best interests.

SOCIAL ENGINEERING IS NOT NEW

This is compounded by those who rule over us, who - across history and generations - oversee our culture and education to prevent us from understanding this. Through their social engineering strategies we are strongly discouraged from understanding our history.

This is one of the many ways in which the bureaucracy of our civilizations attains immortality. Vampiric power to continue to own us and what we think.

I have written plenty on this already and will not add to the burden of readers here. If this point needs clarification let me know in the comments and I will link these.

As a fellow SubStack writer reminded us today information warfare is more ancient than we often think.

is someone I’ve been following for quite awhile. Thanks to his perceptive posts on technology I am reminded of an important bit of history.

THE ANCIENT ROOTS OF CANARY WHARF

As the case may be, the connection between today’s technocracy and the Canary Wharf area of London popped into my morning like a gift. Maybe some will fail to appreciate it thus my own task here to point out what I see in Canary Wharf and beyond.

I am speaking of the deep dark tides of history. Contained in the very life blood of places like Canary Wharf they are chilling.In the history of Canary Wharf we have the history of the East India Company with everything this has portended for our current malaise.

The role of East India Company in Canary Wharf of London and in our civilizational history. For those who don’t immediately see the connections this link explores the relationship of East India Company to the history of the world we live in today.

In our history as a whole there are countless such connections. I can walk along the old Civil War era stone wall in my backyard and find many such examples.

Whether I stand at Canary Wharf or in my backyard I can see a history of the spread of corporate mercenary values throughout the world and to all civilizations. But at places like Canary Wharf the musty tides seem to bring many historical threads into focus.

That this history and the seeds of destruction built into it exist today is something which should be readily apparent - to those Of us who pay attention to the role history plays in forming this world of today.

I cannot and would not be so foolish as to try to discuss this vast topic in one essay. But I offer these crude associations today for those who can benefit.

THE ART OF NOT SEEING

For those of us on one side of this Fifth Generation War we notice once we have seen what we regard as the truth that we cannot “unsee” it. Once we really begin to see through this ruse it dominates our thoughts. But just as steadfastly the other side works hard not to see what we see. This is the art of not seeing.

This has been a frequent topic - not visited often enough among the varieties of topics I try to engage in within this teetering stack. This is the vast weight of history we have to explore to fully comprehend this advanced high tech teetering tower of doom we call Fifth Generation Warfare.

The warmongers claim advanced 21st century technological sophistication. A historical point of view proves the tactics and blunt forces involved are actually ancient in nature.

The use of the most currently available technology has always been a major force in warfare. From chariots and swords, through knightly armor and double edged swords, to Nuclear Weapons, advanced Satellite and electromagnetic weapons of today - none of this is new.

WHAT IS NEW

In this 21st Century Information War we have the added armaments of Artificial Intelligence and of weaponized information. But in reality these are simply the newer blunt instruments of man the tool user.

What is new however is our ability to cause a final end to all this - through our ability now to cause genocide. If we have not caused it already we will be truly fortunate now to avoid it.

Thus we have arrived at a place where these suicide machines can and will complete the final deadly potential. Where once we could see our vehicles as suicide machines now we are no longer so limited. Our clubs and rocks have morphed into genetic engineering. Where weapons and social engineering could only manage so much death we now have the means to end human life on planet Earth.

From rocks, sticks and clubs to information warfare and space ships. This was well dramatized by Stanley Kubrick in the film 2001: A Space Oddysey. Kubrick, in 1968, did not yet have genetic engineering in his portfolio.

But his dramatization of sticks and stones to space oddysey offered one of the more inspired predictive programmings of the 20th Century.

Mythic structures - songs, films, stories, legends, spiritual traditions and the rest - don’t rise into meaning unless they at least contain the seeds of truth.

This is no less true of the work of our artists like Bruce Springsteen. Shakespeare he is not but this is not so relevant as our own inbuilt equipment to recognize these truths.

The bottom line is we know the truth when we hear or see it. We don’t now it because someone told us - we have the biological onboard equipment to recognize it. We may not see it for what it is right away and we have a talent for turning away from it if it seems to serve our interests - artists no less than the rest of it.

This ability understand the truth may be what saves us from ourselves in the end. It may be one of the best weapons in our human arsenal against the psychopathic, suicidal tendencies of our so called elites.

Blinded to their own King Midas state they forever carry the seeds of their own and our destruction. If we allow them. For these Emperors With No Clothes depend on us to fail to see.

LOWBROW OR HIGHBROW - TRUTH IS WHERE WE FIND IT

Born To Run Lyrics

In the day we sweat it out on the streets

Of a runaway American dream

At night we ride through the mansions of glory

In suicide machines

Sprung from cages on Highway 9

Chrome wheeled, fuel injected, and steppin' out over the line

Oh, baby this town rips the bones from your back

It's a death trap, it's a suicide rap

We gotta get out while we're young

'Cause tramps like us, baby, we were born to run

Yes, girl, we were Wendy, let me in, I wanna be your friend

I wanna guard your dreams and visions

Just wrap your legs 'round these velvet rims

And strap your hands 'cross my engines

Together we could break this trap

We'll run 'til we drop, baby, we'll never go back

Oh, will you walk with me out on the wire?

'Cause, baby, I'm just a scared and lonely rider

But I gotta know how it feels

I want to know if love is wild

Babe, I want to know if love is real

Oh, can you show me Beyond the Palace, hemi-powered drones

Scream down the boulevard

Girls comb their hair in rearview mirrors

And the boys try to look so hard

The amusement park rises bold and stark

Kids are huddled on the beach in the mist

I wanna die with you, Wendy, on the street tonight

In an everlasting kiss The highway's jammed with broken heroes

On a last chance power drive

Everybody's out on the run tonight

But there's no place left to hide

Together, Wendy, we can live with the sadness

I'll love you with all the madness in my soul

Oh, someday, girl, I don't know when

We're gonna get to that place

Where we really wanna go and we'll walk in the sun

But 'til then, tramps like us

Baby, we were born to run Oh honey, tramps like us

Baby, we were born to run

Come on with me, tramps like us

Baby, we were born to run

Bruce Springsteen, Born To Run

These lines about suicide machines kept running through my brain as I wrote this. Googling “suicide machines” however was unhelpful. Until my own early morning exhausted, poorly caffeinated brain woke up enough it kept teasing me at a distance. Finally the neurons trip-wired and Springsteen’s lyrics sprang to mind.

It isn’t the most profound analogy available but for this Sunday morning it will serve.

HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND EVERYONE!

MY BEST WISDOM - “SMOKE EM IF YA GOT EM”

