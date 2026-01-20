KW Norton Borders

User's avatar
Tony Porcaro's avatar
Tony Porcaro
3h

What is going on now is a "circling of wagons" by the very familiar globalist gang as they anticipate Trump's arrival and speech; they are all using the same or similar talking points and hypocritical posturing in trying to make Trump a power-hungry tyrant who is abusing one nation after another; these are the same "leaders" who systematically destroyed the sovereignty of their own nations, including the long held values of Europe itself by endorsing and creating policies to support the globalist agenda; the facts and reality speak for themselves as Trump repeatedly points out and it shows that it is, in fact, the US that has been used and abused by the major governments of the world, including so many world organizations such as the UN and WHO; they have had a free ride while, at the same time, trying to tear America apart; it's definitely time to put and end to that mutual admiration club of psychopaths!

