As my readers know I am truly just a Tennessee grandmother & writer, and no sort of politician, yet geopolitics is fundamentally important to myself and my family.

This gives me a great latitude in what I can say, able to be far more direct than our politicians can manage and still achieve constructive diplomacy.

Many of the ideas I have discussed here on Substack have been addressed by the actions and dialogue of Trump 2.0, for which I am grateful.

We Americans tend to be direct, go straight to the point, and to use plain language and plain logic in terms of debate and geopolitics.

This morning I published a long post diving into various aspects of what is expected to go on at Davos and so far my original analysis is holding up in describing the trajectory of the events.

For those interested, please find the following link.

AMERICA FIRST DOES NOT MEAN AMERICA ALONE

The first to speak for America at the WEF 2026 meeting was Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent who appeared at the new America House on Monday to set the tone for the arrival of his fellow Americans of the Trump 2.0, Team America.

Bessent also appeared today, Tuesday, as did Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.

Bessent possesses a droll wit and is very good and precise at speaking to the common sense which runs through Trump’s America First policy.

Bessent made it clear a central theme - that America First does not mean America alone.

He also made it clear that the financial concerns of the Americans they serve are driving the financial policies, along with the fact that America, since 1980, has spent $22 Trillion more on defense spending more than all of NATO.

I am not even going to comment about the panel discussion below except to day that Howard Lutnick was enormously coherent and intelligent at cutting through the rather deeply incoherent tantrums of the rest of the panel.

Bessent, Lutnick, and everyone I have heard so far from Team America, stresses that America very much wishes to be at peace with fellow nation states and desires to achieve that peace thru both its own strength and the strength of fellow nations.

I have discussed the WEF at length in other essays, as well as discussing my hopes and dreams for the resurgence of our American nation.

My criticism so far of the Europeans and other participants is that they are not very perceptive or discriminating listeners, often using MSM talking points when referring to Trump 2.0, rather than listening intelligently to what Trump 2.0 actually says.

Perhaps those who will not be attending the 2026 WEF meeting are as worthy of consideration as those who are attending, as some big names are missing.

I will write again tomorrow of the critical and amusing televised geopolitical diplomacy going on down at the Davos Country Club.

In the meantime I am cooking a big pot of San Francisco Cioppino.

