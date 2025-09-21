Forward:

From yesterday’s post where I focused on the intersection of our spiritual knowledge with our scientific and philosophical knowledge - today I transition between these weighty subjects to reflect on how living in these Orwellian times -commands every trick in the proverbial book to allow us to survive and make sense.

BREAKING THRU TO THE OTHER SIDE - THE NECESSARY METAPHOR

Often our most original human beings are rejected and manipulated and eventually abandoned by polite society - and frequently they are the creative souls which give us metaphors for understanding ourselves.

From the Bible - to Greek playwrights - to Milton - and thru to Shakespeare - many metaphors have been provided which help us come to a greater understanding.

Many of these metaphors were created by authors who also had a reason to play nice with the very polite society which controlled the income and acclaim they received.

Amidst the horrors unleashed by totalitarianism in the 20th century we have been exposed to a whole group of authors and creators who insisted on breaking free to the other side.

Perhaps this is epitomized by George Orwell who gave us the adjective to apply to modernity - ORWELLIAN.

In other words, the very control of creative expression has been managed by the gatekeeper’s of polite society - the promoters and managers and entrepreneurs and entertainment industry - which controls access to both fans and income.

It may sober us to recognize that a certain segment of society exists to control and regulate what we are entertained by and what we allow ourselves to think.

Without going into the entire history of entertainment and modern music - it may be sufficient to recognize that some of our best metaphors come from artists whom polite society has led us to dismiss from serious consideration.

The marginalization of artists to the “weirdo’s assemblage” - where polite society never dares to venture without an expensive ticket to a front row seat.

In this case our metaphor reflects the artistic work of one Jim Morrison - an artist plagued by many personal problems and by a coordinated campaign by polite society to censor his work.

Polite society is itself torn between wanting to know what is hidden - and living in fear of finding out.

This theme of being caught between the devil and the deep blue sea - the catch 22 of being caught between Scylla and Charybdis - is an ancient theme which pops up repeatedly thru this book.

For better - or for worse - for our own sake - or to our eternal detriment - we live in an Age of Discovery in which the concept of “Breaking Thru to the Other Side” - may no longer exist a simple metaphor.

“WHAT HAVE WE BECOME MY FINEST FRIEND?”

It is entirely possible that, just as the breakthrough which allowed an ancient ancestor to see thru to the arrowhead which existed in a black volcanic glass - that we are now seeing through to something we are torn between wanting to see - and not want to see - a Caught Between a Scylla and Charybdis of monumental proportions.

Breaking on thru to the other side may no longer be something we can avoid in order to remain sane - and to avoid the very real possibility of human extinction.

The following chapter publishes an exchange between the author and an AI Agent which ranges across several large universes of modern music - means a great deal of scrolling and reading but that is where we find ourselves.

But “Knocking On Heaven’s Door” seems like the activity we are most solemnly engaged in these days.

May our Supremely Intelligent Creator - Bless All of the Peacemakers.

"Ask and ye shall be given; seek and ye shall find"

Matthew 7:7-8

Conclusions:

My long awaited seeing thru to organizing a book is finally in proactive progress - to be self published both here on Substack - and put into a volume which can be held in two human hands and occupy real world space on some dusty shelf.

The book will benefit from links to this online publishing space - connected by a table of contents which will serve as a guide between the online essays and the real world volume.

