We are beginning to see that the Trump administration - is coming to terms with the huge Covid-19 globalist initiated planned epidemic - which has been losed upon an unsuspecting world.

Many of us believe there is much more too it than is presently being discussed - but this must be anticipated as truth finally breaks free in a world of dystopian lies and manipulation.

This is an excellent start towards revealing all the facts about this deliberately fashioned viral weapon used against all human beings.

It is the beginning of how we will eventually come to terms with the terrible genocide which is going on all around us.

FULL LINK TO THE GOVERNMENT WEBSITE

https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/

This issue has been widely discussed here at KW Norton Borders.

