PREFACE



BROKEN: HOW DID HUMANS GET SO BROKEN?



“Beauty walks a razor’s edge, someday I’ll make it mine.”

Bob Dylan, American poet and songwriter, Shelter From the Storm



Forward:



Readers must be cautioned that the writer is not professionally qualified to write about such subjects as are covered here.



The ideas represent the concepts explored by one ordinary human being and no advice or guidance is to be construed from such an essay.



The reader is urged to seek professional guidance and expertise before venturing into such a journey of self healing.

Books don’t get written in vacuums, and this one is being written in the time in which human civilization is attempting to adapt to the most recent, and perhaps most beautiful and creative of all the human created tools.

As human beings we might well be designated as Mankind, The Toolmaker.

We have always evolved with our human created tools, and the present is no different, as we struggle with the inherent contradictions of our newest creation - Artificial Intelligence.



BROKEN: BROKEN CHILDREN, BROKEN SOCIETY, BROKEN ADULTS



Childhood trauma, which the child might not even remember, or may have blocked out, too painful to face, may contribute to some grim choices as an adult.



Not only may it spark substance abuse and cause anxiety, depression & suicide, maybe even some mental illness, but it appears also to serve as a trigger for totalitarianism in society.



There is a certain lack of self awareness and empathy in these trauma survivors, and a kind of rigid inflexibility, or lack of resiliency, which causes a desire to be ruled over.



Especially in a culture where the subject is taboo, the trauma survivors have no avenue, no incentive, to recall the trauma, face the source of anxiety, and thus to heal.



These trauma survivors frequently become participants in violence as adults, violence which often takes the form of sexual abuse such as pedophilia, along with many of the other forms of abuse.



It goes deeper, and often drives the adult to become voracious for power and wealth and popularity, as if driven by the need to fill an massive black hole.



A black hole which cannot be filled and which drives the person to have no limitations on their seeking of illegitimate power, wealth, popularity and sexual satisfaction.



In a culture where this becomes endemic, the entire society can begin to prefer to be ruled over, to avoid having to make decisions by selecting for authoritarian leaders.



This can lead to all kinds of totalitarianism - from the more primitive form, the selection of royal families which take power and which rule generation after generation in perpetuity, to full blown Communist or Nazi dictatorship.



Regardless, there is a deep insecurity in these traumatized individuals, who, unable to successfully process the trauma and heal, become abusers themselves.



It becomes a supra-generational reality, a psychosocial recursive loop in which individuals, and even whole societies, become trapped.



“THE HORROR”



As evidenced in this video, the reality of the trauma is too grotesque to ignore, and also too grotesque to wish to face.



To avoid facing the traumatic grotesque reality we may well simply fall to blaming the victims, not even acknowledging these abusive victimizers may have been victims themselves.



For those of us who have managed to remain emotionally and spiritually healthy, this time of release of the Epstein files, revealing the truth about such very sick psychopaths being in power, having broken the trust of of all of us, and having destroyed the lives of so many innocent victims, is an opportunity.



Not an opportunity we welcome, but an example of the kind of crisis we cannot afford to fail to take advantage of.



This crisis lies in facing the reality of needing to stop this grotesque behavior, to insure it is wiped out and never recurs.



However, since the whole culture is permeated by it, in government, institutions and corporations, in arts and entertainment and communication, and in religion and politics and in medicine, we cannot afford to ignore it.



This presents a serious dilemma, in which we either face the reality, or remain condemned to repeat the trauma forever, in perpetual recursive loops, which insure that neither we, nor our societies, will ever heal.



If we set ourselves apart and simply blame others, we deny ourselves the opportunity to see how our own psyches may have been affected, even if we are not abused or abusive.



Thus, we deny the ability of either ourselves or our societies to ever fully comprehend the psychosocial impacts, and prevent being capable of ever fully healing.



For a society which ignores such things, society itself becomes a reflection of things we don’t wish to face, things which may be planted in the deeply shadowed realm of our subconscious minds, and which then becomes inaccessible.

THE PSYCHOSOCIAL MATRIX

For the reality that we have had a Jeffrey Epstein in our midst, popular films such as Eyes Wide Shut, political realities such as all the different manifestations of authoritarianism throughout our history, and the pervasive nature of child trafficking, indicate that these are deeply rooted in our psychosocial matrix.



This psychosocial matrix can be traced everywhere in our civilizations, across vast distances of time and geographical space.



May be viewed, with hindsight, in the societies of European Naziism and of Maoist China in the 20th century, can be viewed as raised to a fine art form in Ancient Rome, traced through the centuries of royalty and sacred priesthoods and secret societies of various types, across the world.



Can be seen clearly in the violence of a modern day theocratic regime in Iran, and viewed closely in the history of wars such as the USA engaged in, in Vietnam and Cambodia.

The very popular movies such as Apocalypse Now and The Killing Fields did not arise in a vacuum, after all.



The actions of the traumatized children born to the World War II generation (the sixties generation, or the baby boomers), children born out of a literal crucible of psychosocial trauma, indicate something far deeper is going on.



Looking back, with the perfection of hindsight, it is clear to see that a cultural zeitgeist haunted the children of parents who had fought WW II.



We can see this trauma reflected widely cross the music, entertainment, and cultural diversity embraced by this generation, as if a whole generation of wounded & traumatized kids had attempted to come to terms with such horrors.



So richly endowed with revelatory symbolism is the art and culture of this generation that it would take several long multimedia E-books to fill with reference after reference.



Furthermore, the subsequent generations, born from the 1960’s and into the 21st centuries, now exhibit a kind of reflexive attitude, a desire to avoid facing whatever it is their parents and grandparents faced.



The art and music of these subsequent generations became increasingly generic, superficial, and free of deeper meaning and symbolism, as if the whole society wished to bury the implications of the zeitgeist unveiled by the boomers.



This is a totally predictable pattern, and if we look hard enough, we may see it repeated in various forms, with echoing infinitude, back through the history of our civilizations.



The overarching question to be asked and answered here, is that if this information is true, does it mean that humankind is essentially evil in character?



The answer to that question is a resounding NO.



Where the answer most likely exists is in the complex evolutionary psychology of human behavior, and within the equally complex evolutionary history of our civilizations.



The answer won’t be revealed easily, or in some short essay, but can only be addressed by those dedicated to helping solve this riddle over centuries of time.



This book is dedicated to helping to begin to answer such a difficult question, as the author explores the trajectory of the various threads through these complex labyrinths of human history.



THE WHY, BEHIND THE WHY



The author’s motivation is too attempt to provide a path towards healing from whatever zeitgeist has haunted us, that we might endeavor to heal ourselves and our civilizations.



The author’s bias is that our civilizations must design and build a Socratic-style method of lifelong education and communication, one which assists us in facing up to difficult challenges by questioning them, until we find satisfactory answers.



Human beings are endowed with brilliant creative intellect and imagination, memorable tool creators, and tool innovators, and tool users.



Brilliant and admirable in form and in execution, capable of creating a truly great civilization, one capable of stunning beauty and of stellar character.



We can build and live within a civilization which truly encourages each individual to attain the highest possible achievements.

Afterward to the Forward, for the E-book version:

That this essay was written just hours after POTUS Trump gave his 2026 State of the Union speech is no accident or coincidence.

Such emergent cultural milestones do not exist in a vacuum, but are very much a part of our quintessential human journey.

May our universal intelligence seek to bless all of the intentional peacemakers.

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Share

Leave a comment