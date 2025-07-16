A NEW CIVILIZATION- FROM RUSTING HULKS - TO SHINY NEW INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY

For those who know how to interpret events - we are being given a master class currently in how to save America - and the world - from utter ruin.

And from an America whose spirit had become broken - to an America whose spirit is blooming and buzzing with the enthusiasm necessary to build a new civilization.

There is a palpable new buzzing, blooming energy - living, thriving energy - our and about in this America today.

Those who choose to see this can observe it in the words and body language of Trump. Howard Lutnick, the Secretary of Commerce and Doug Burgum, the Secretary of the Interior, as follows.

I see in these men who - like my own family and all Americans - lost so much through the “less than mediocre” - read abysmal - leadership offered by all administrations of the past sixty odd years.

A man like Howard Lutnick who lost all of his employees and his best friends and associates on 9/11 as Cantor Fitzgerald was destroyed in the top floors of the Twin Towers.

But today Lutnick chuckles at the genius antics of his good friend - POTUS Trump.

And Senator Doug Burgum - like the members of my own family for countless generations - a self made American success story.

We must never lose sight of how much we have lost - but we must go on to live - and to thrive - and to bring great things into being - maybe because of those we have lost.

HUMANS ARE BEST AS BUILDERS - NOT DESTROYERS

Those who wish to tap into this energy are taking part and thriving - and those who don’t - are complaining about it as if it represents the much awaited apocalypse.

Difficult to understand the pessimism - as the spirit of America has always been abuzz and abloom with the enthusiasm and passion and spiritual strength - to become a truly great civilization.

There is no system which may survive without energy - and the great cities of United States rusted into rotting hulks until the American people were wise enough to vote Trump 2.0 into office.

Previous administrations dampened the spark of American ingenuity and turned our great nation into a technological disaster zone.

At the Energy and Innovation Summit held in Philadelphia on July 15, 2025 - hosted by Senator Dave McCormack - a great plan unfolded for the building of this great new civilization.

While I was born in Berkeley, California - my husband was born in Cleveland, Ohio - thus our six children - and ten grandchildren - are descendants of two ruined hulks of once great American cities.

As hard working Americans from blue collar origins - we take personal affront at the ruins of the once great cultural Mecca of the San Francisco Bay Area and the once great industrial powerhouse of Cleveland Ohio.

We worked long days and nights - and took many giant leaps and huge risks - to see our family survive and thrive in a broken America.

Our children and grandchildren have taken these broken dreams - and made them into lives worth living - turning these broken dreams into success.

Not afraid of hard work, and not fearful of failure - but most importantly not accepting the neurotic apocalyptic pessimism of our peer group.

Therefore it is heartening to see the array of talent displayed at the Pennsylvania Energy & Innovation Summit of July 15, 2025.

The summit seems a universe away from the bickering world of online media and worries over the potential impact of artificial intelligence and modern industrial technologies.

As I have written of for years - we cannot put our artificial technologies back into some box - as much as many would like to see this happen.

Since we cannot go back in time to prevent our technological achievements we must get ahead of them.

In this case, AI is going to require we as humans to become smarter, better and above all educated to be capable of interacting with this new arena of technological advancement.

In his press conference - in Maryland after the Energy Summit -Trump laid out his major talking points - which include none of the wild speculations and worries of either mainstream or alternative media.

It is like having a real adult as POTUS who simply doesn’t take the bait offered by a media bent on playing gotcha with all world leaders.

It might serve the media well if they actually worked to educate themselves as to why having an actual functioning nation state and economy to serve our continued existence - and a world cooperatively participating in trade instead of war - might be healthier and wealthier for us all.

Trump’s point regarding Jeffrey Epstein is that he was part of the old dying system - and furthermore - what he doesn’t say - but expects the media to know - is that Trump dropped his friendship with Epstein like a hot potato when he found who and what he really was.

It is not that Epstein wasn’t important - but that, to Trump - Epstein was part of the rotten to the core, criminal and corrupt, former American and world governments.

Trump is an optimist - he doesn’t share the doomsday narrative of so many people.

And one of his greatest qualities is he refuses to buy into - or play into these doomsday scenarios.

As most rational people understand, we cannot put AI back into the past - it is here and we must rise to the occasion to make sure Artificial Intelligence works to support the health and well being of all human beings.

In time - scandals like that involving Epstein will also be revealed for what they are - part of a tragic and haunted past we are going to have to heal from - and have the courage and fortitude to go on.

WHEN GOD’S PLANS CAN SEEM LIKE SOME BAD COSMIC JOKE

As per usual - it is quite often that God’s plans seem daunting - and may at first appear as if these plans were some sort of bad cosmic joke.

But as in life - in political life - God’s plans don’t always suit us - and very seldom - if ever - offer some sort of idealistic and utopian vision we might prefer.

Often what God’s plans appear to do is to challenge us to let go of fear and resistance - and to rise to the occasion.

Rising to meet the day - and to wrestle with the reality being presented - gathering all the optimism and courage and good cheer we can muster.

And if we cave to fear and pessimism instead - these plans indeed become that bad cosmic joke.

Only by sticking to our spiritual guns - and by confronting the challenges of God’s Plans with acceptance and accountability and enthusiasm - can we build a life and a civilization worth celebrating.

Because - on this day - God’s plans include building the greatest of civilizations ever known - we best get busy - as it really is up to us.

Is it all about building material goods and making a vast fortune?

Not in the slightest - as all of the dreamers and creators - and all of those trying to put thoughts into words - and into music and art and spiritual pursuits - are the prime movers in such a situation.

But it is true that great civilizations support and elevate meritorious achievements, meritorious dreams - and meritorious human beings.

When God’s Plans challenge all of our expectations - create new expectations.

GOD'S PLANS CHALLENGE ALL OF OUR EXPECTATIONS.

When God's plans include building a new civilization.

Humans are better as builders - than they are as destroyers.

Share

Leave a comment