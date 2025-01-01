WHAT ADJECTIVES COME TO MIND?

It is almost an exercise in futility to imagine how anyone else could make a mess out of a political mandate - as large as the mess POTUS-elect Trump has made out of the tremendous mandate handed to him by the American people.

Especially on the heels of an American administration so bad it is difficult to even imagine a worse one.

I have known many careless screw ups in life - but this seems to deserve a kind of award for one of life’s great screw ups.

At least they deserve an award for managing to miss the current mood of the voters with spectacular obtuseness.

Any optimism that this administration might do the right thing - is now disappearing in a cloud of dust - or should I say in a cloud of toxic fog?

After all we as Americans have survived four years which seemingly could not have been worse as the Democider’s did their level best to ruin the nation - and the world at large.

And we have liberal examples of how the current Caesar’s made fun of the past Biden-Harris administration as they presented themselves as the lesser of two evils.

As we discover how very much our civilization is failing - and how impotent these fiddling caesar’s are to do anything to save it- we have many decisions to make about our futures.

Reminds me of dancing Fiddler Crabs on a Florida Beach - as the helpless males jockey and posture for eligible females.

We need an award for the most massive screw up in history - as the former “free speech” advocate becomes the joke of Planet Earth - and maybe of the entire solar system:

NO FURTHER COMMENT!

